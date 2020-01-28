Equitrans Midstream: A Compelling Investment Opportunity With A 12% Yield

I believe the stock can increase to $40/share once revenue from project backlog has realized an increase of almost 4x.

Background

Although I don't think you can go wrong with just about any midstream oil and gas company at this time, as I have written multiple articles on the space including on Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF), DCP Midstream (DCP), and NGL Energy Partners (NGL), Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) is another one that recently caught my eye.

ETRN is a midstream natural gas company with its operating pipelines and storage facilities mainly concentrated in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions. Its parent company and primary user of its services is EQT Corporation (EQT), also the largest natural gas producer in the nation.

On February 21, 2018, EQT Corporation separated its gathering, transmission and storage, and water services operations (Midstream Business) from its natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids development, production and sales and commercial operations (Upstream Business). The separation of the Midstream Business from the Upstream Business culminated in the spinoff from EQT of a new company named Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Equitrans Midstream will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ETRN. Equitrans Midstream owns a 53.5% limited partner interest in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) on an as-converted basis and the entire non-economic general partner interest in EQM. EQM owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin.

The separation of the two companies is intended to provide shareholders with equity ownership in two separate, publicly traded companies that will be able to focus exclusively on each of their respective businesses. The business arrangement also provides investors with the option to avoid the tax complications of an MLP and invest with ETRN.

The performance of the two companies have moved in lockstep with one another since EQT spun off the midstream business from the upstream business. This makes sense, as they are in essence the same investment given they share the same assets and economic drivers.

Investment Opportunity

ETRN is a compelling investment with 13% yield, as is EQM with a 15% yield. Even more compelling is that ETRN's 9-month YTDFS shows a 21% annualized DCF yield, which would make it among the most cheap of all midstream companies. If that is not compelling enough, ETRN incurred one-time expenses of $25 million associated with the spin-off and one-time impairment charges associated with the Rice merger. This works out to distribution coverage of over 1.6x.

Distributable Cash Flow 9-month YTD 2018 YE CFO $691 $722 Working capital $(101) $(231) Maintenance CAPEX (management guidance) $(55) $(52) One-time separation and transaction costs $25 $85 DCF $535 $439 DCF (excluding one-time expense) $559 $524

YTD Distributions Non-controlling $286 Class A preferred share (EQM) $23 Dividends paid $334 DCF Coverage Ratio 1.60x DCF Coverage Ratio (ex. one time expenses) 1.68x

Only 52% of revenue is generated from firm reservation fees under long-term contracts, which is low for most midstream companies but understandable for a business that is primarily involved in gathering and processing. Despite this, distribution coverage is 0.87x, with DCF derived from fee-based revenue.

There is a 14-year weighted average contract life for firm transmission and storage, and an 11-year weighted average contract life for gathering contracts for EQM.

ETRN also focuses on investment-grade counterparties. For midstreams, this is a critical risk factor to consider, as fee-based contracts are essentially worthless when the counterparty goes through cash flow issues.

Why So Cheap

The decline in natural gas prices hasn't helped with investor sentiment.

But more so due aggravating ratings agencies, as since Q3 2018, EQM has had its facilities downgraded by S&P and Fitch from stable to negative. Which is somewhat perplexing, as the maturities are fairly staggered.

The negative outlook is largely a result of the planned marquee project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). The project has a $5.3-$5.5 million project cost and is expected to add ~500 MMcf per day in compression expansion. It is also fully subscribed with 20-year service contracts and has the potential to significantly increase fee-based EBITDA. The project is expected to make up the majority of EBITDA in the near-term project pipeline and has undergone several delays and cost overruns due to environmental groups and legal hiccups. It isn't expected to be completed until late 2020, at the earliest.

High capital costs associated with [Mountain Valley Pipeline] and related projects may lead to S&P Global Ratings' adjusted leverage remaining above 5x over the next 12 months," it said in the release. "We expect Equitrans to maintain adequate liquidity, stand-alone adjusted leverage below 2x, and consolidated adjusted leverage (including EQM) of 4x-5x range.



The current Net Debt/annualized 9-month EBITDA is ~5x leverage, which is a little bit excessive for a midstream company. Especially when considering that there is $1.2-1.3 billion in planned growth CAPEX over the 2020 fiscal year, with only $20 million in firm project EBITDA expected for 2020 if the MVP expansion is not completed in 2020. The situation begins to look a little more precarious with ~$860 million in dividends being paid out annually, as only a third at most of planned CAPEX can realistically be funded with DCF after dividend payouts, meaning the leverage ratio will likely increase for 2020 FYE - which means S&P's expectations are not unrealistic. Given that the MVP is unlikely to be in service before the end of 2020, the leverage figure will likely get worse before it gets better. However, this credit line does not have any leverage covenants.

According to a Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC news release:

This is not to say that there will necessarily be a dividend cut in the near term, as EQM has a $3 Billion unsecured credit facility in place with only $300MM drawn as of Q3 2019, which can more than finance CAPEX for 2020.



Notwithstanding various legal and regulatory challenges during 2019, the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project team was able to make significant construction progress.MVP's three compressor stations and three certificated interconnects are now 100% complete; approximately 80% of the pipeline work is complete, which includes 264 miles of pipe welded and in place; and approximately 50% of the right-of-way has been fully restored. “We are pleased with our progress during the past 10 months and,despite the few remaining permitting issues, we remain confident in the regulatory process and look forward to the successful in-service of this important infrastructure project," said Diana Charletta, president and chief operating officer, EQM Midstream Partners, LP, operator of MVP. "We have encountered unforeseen development challenges; however, we continue to make progress towards ultimate completion. While the temporary setbacks have caused schedule delays and cost overages, completion of the MVP project is critical to serving the growing demand for domestic natural gas in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States;and we appreciate the oversight of the various state and federal agencies that have helped guide our construction activities.



It is not a matter of will the pipeline get created, but when? At which point, the Hammerhead pipeline and MVP pipeline should be in service as well, adding an additional $100 million in EBITDA.

The project backlog that is expected to be in service by 2020 has the potential to increase fixed-fee income by almost 4x, which in its own right could make this company a Dividend All-Star, as we can expect fixed-fee income to become a much larger portion of its revenue than 52% as it is currently (the numbers are a little difficult to crunch).

Conclusion

The uncertainty surrounding the MVP pipeline may cause some turbulence in the stock price and may lead to a short-term dividend cut to keep leverage at reasonable levels while 12-month CAPEX plans are taken care of. However, the Mountain Valley Pipeline would immediately add 16.7% to current run rate EBITDA upon completion, reducing the leverage figure and resulting in more favorable credit ratings.

A dividend cut and some loss in capital in the near term may be a small price to pay for major long-term upside potential.

Company Ticker EV/EBITDA Equitrans Midstream Corp. ETRN 10.47x DCP Midstream LP DCP 12.64x Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD 11.7x Magellan Midstream Partners MMP 14.34x Median 12.17x

If the run rate revenue can reach the expected $1.7 million as expected once the MVP is in service and reaches a more respectable EV/EBITDA multiple like, say, 12x, that would imply a return of almost 3.43x, not including dividends which you will get paid while you wait.

Estimated EV $20,940 (-) Current Debt ($6,635) (-) Debt Financed CAPEX ($3,955) (+) Cash $154.00 (=) Market Capitalization $10,504 Shares Outstanding 255 Price/Share $41

*** All figures in millions except price/share

Although the market is not too optimistic on the timeliness of the MVP, insiders are, judging by the increased ownership.

