Purple Innovation, Inc.: Upside Relative To The Casper Sleep Inc. IPO

We think Purple Innovation has further upside as the company is presenting stronger growth momentum and is currently profitable.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR), a manufacturer of mattresses and bedroom related products items, has filed to raise $186 million through an IPO according to an updated S-1/A registration filing. The offering of 9.6 million shares gives the firm a valuation of $768 at the top end of the pricing range between $17 and $19. What's interesting here is that Casper's valuation in terms of revenues is set to represent a premium compared to publicly traded Purple Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:PRPL). We highlight that PRPL has presented stronger growth and is already profitable compared to CSPR, with both companies sharing a similar business profile. We are bullish on PRPL as we consider it to be the stronger-differentiated player in the segment, with upside with CSPR as a new comparable.

(Source: finviz.com)

Mattress-In-A-Box Players

We previously covered Purple Innovation, Inc. with an article back in October following its strong third-quarter results where sales grew by 66% year over year with the company reaching profitability. In Q3 earnings, the company reported GAAP EPS of $0.16 compared to expectations of just $0.02. We were bullish on the stock citing management's strong outlook for continued growth and firming profitability.

Purple mattresses are recognized for having a unique design, featuring its proprietary 'Hyper-Elastic Polymer' marketed as based on advanced technologies to provide "superior comfort." The company has been successful in driving sales for its direct to consumer online portal, along with a growing wholesale distribution network through heavy advertising supported by positive customer reviews.

(Source: Purple Company Website)

The comparison here with Casper is fitting as both companies are focused on a "mattress-in-a-box" concept that has upended the industry compared to traditional box-spring mattress giant Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). Similar to Purple, Casper's core product is a "foam" or polymer-based line of mattresses that can be compressed into a box facilitating shipping.

(Source: Casper Company Website)

In contrast to Purple, Casper is taking a broader approach to its full-product offerings including items like bed frames, beds for pets, and related bedroom items. The company sees an expansion opportunity in segments like sleep supplements and technologies. One current example is a bedroom light that is programmed through a digital app. Casper also operates branded retail stores with 53 current locations while Purple is more focused on its e-commerce sales and wholesale distribution partnerships.

Purple Still Looks Cheap

With 2019 guidance data included in the latest Casper IPO registration filing, the company estimates full-year revenues in a range between $437 million and $441 million. If we take the company's implied valuation $768 million at the IPO per share price of $19, this level represents a price to sales multiple of ~1.75x. At the low end of the pricing range at $17 per share, Casper's valuation at $667 million represents a P/S multiple of 1.52x.

In contrast, Purple with expected revenues for the full year 2019 at $423 million and a market value of $600 million currently trades at a price to sales 1.4x. By this measure, PRPL is 8-20% undervalued compared to CSPR while we think the stock should trade at a premium to CSPR given its current profitability and higher growth.

When comparing some of the key stats, it's clear that Purple has some advantages in terms of its financial and operating profile. For 2019, Purple is on track to grow revenues by 48% compared to guidance from Casper for revenue growth of 23%. With comparable data over the first nine months of 2019, PRPL is GAAP net income positive while CSPR reported a GAAP net loss of $67.4 million. PRPL is guiding for full-year 2019 positive adjusted EBITDA between $24 million and $27 million compared to CSPR which is guiding for a negative adjusted EBITDA loss between $74.9 million and negative $70.4 million.

(Source: S-1/A Filing)

The story this year for PRPL has been a combination of stronger-than-expected sales growth along with firming profitability. The company has benefited from expanding distribution and overall positive brand momentum with its targeted marketing and favorable product reviews. Current consensus estimates see PRPL reaching EPS of $0.38 for the full-year 2019 with still unreported Q4 results set to be released in early March. For 2020, revenue growth is expected at 26.9% to $537 million.

(PRPL consensus estimates source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The other comparable here is Tempur Sealy International which is a larger business that is doing about $3 billion in revenues for 2019. TPX trades at price to sales multiple of 1.6x (above the 1.4x multiple for PRPL) and has presented more moderate growth at 12.5% in the last quarter. Notably, TPX gross margin in its Q3 at 44% was below 45% reported by PRPL.

Data by YCharts

The appearance here is that the smaller players like PRPL (and Casper) are gaining market share on Tempur Sealy which has responded by launching its own "mattress-in-a-box" offering. What we like about Purple and where we think it particularly excels are its excellent marketing initiatives that have been able to drive a perception of differentiation in the market. We expect the current brand and growth momentum to continue. Our price target for shares of PRPL is $14.50 representing 32% upside from the current level and 1.5x multiple on 2020 consensus revenues/24x multiple on consensus 2020 EPS.

Thoughts on the Casper Sleep IPO

Casper is a more speculative stock as the company does not currently generate a profit but in some ways has larger ambitions beyond simply mattresses, with a full line of bedroom related products and items. Comments by management targeting the broader "sleep economy" may be the reason behind the stock's apparent premium to Purple. The company has plans for a wider range of products beyond mattresses including sleep supplements and technologies, airplane sleep accessories, ambiance light, and sound optimization, along with pet sleeping items.

(Source: Casper S-1/A Filing)

Casper Sleep sees this the total addressable market at $432 billion compared to just $96 billion for mattresses and pillows. 23% of revenue growth is fine for what it is, but the company will need to make more progress towards reaching consistent profitability. At this point, the Casper IPO is more hype as it still needs to prove it can capitalize on these ambitions. Keep in mind, nothing is stopping Purple from expanding into these same categories.

We expect the segment to remain competitive but likely have room for multiple players to consolidate market share from the legacy players supported by brand recognition along manufacturing and distribution scale. Beyond the risk of a global cyclical slowdown, monitoring points for both companies should continue to be the evolution of sales growth as a representation of brand momentum.

Takeaway

While there is often a lot of excitement surrounding IPOs, investors should look beyond Casper Sleep towards Purple Innovation, Inc. which is already a leader with its disruptive line of mattresses. The latest IPO registration filing by Casper suggests the company is being valued at a premium to Purple which is unjustified in our opinion. We think shares of PRPL have upside to converge this valuation spread and could ultimately trade at a premium to Casper. We favor PRPL given its strong growth momentum and proven financial execution ability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.