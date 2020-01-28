The Wuhan Virus Can Make Your U.S. Dollar Bond Fund Sick

Even before the Wuhan virus outbreak, China's economy was sinking just as the USD/CNY rate was working against the yuan. China's virus outbreak will exacerbate the effect on bonds.

New York (January 27) - We had warned of incipient risk to holders of Offshore Corporate Dollar Bonds (“OCDBs”) from the slowing Chinese economy at least as early as our November 2018 jobs report. We reiterated the risk in December, as word spread of defaults on OCDBs issued by state-owned enterprises, or SOEs. Many had thought the imprimatur of SOEs served as a veritable guarantee against losses and embraced moral hazard as investor security. It was not to be the case.

OCDB securities, sometimes referenced as “Kung-fu bonds,” started being issued by credit-hungry Chinese companies because of increased regulation of Chinese onshore debt-issuance, rising costs for domestic funding, and the need for Chinese firms to seek out new investors due to a dearth of new China’s debt capital. Chinese junk bonds were yielding about 7.9% on average, according to the Wall Street Journal, versus 6% for US bonds, with one Chinese homebuilder, Tahoe Group, issuing a 3-year junk bond yielding a stunning 16%! But last year, nearly 5% of Chinese bonds defaulted, a record, in the first 11 months of 2019. China’s government adopted new rules for 2020, but the damage may already be done. Even before the Wuhan Corona virus exploded (first reports emerged in Western media in December), the yuan had depreciated relative to the dollar. Worse, it is depreciating as Chinese GDP also declines. Now, with the virus shutting down much of the Chinese economy due to the virus, it will be difficult for the OCDB issuers to meet payment obligations and even to refinance OCDBs as they come due. Some $33 billion of the bonds were reported to be maturing and requiring rollover in each quarter through this year.

Data by YCharts

We sense that this virus will worsen and that China’s leadership is not being forthcoming. An associate of mine who is an executive for an American firm that does business in China told me that half his workers in Wuhan are sick. The mayor of Wuhan reportedly said some 5 million people left the affected zone before the authorities shut down the affected area.

What To Do

Bond investors need to carefully review their portfolios for exposure to Chinese bonds, but especially OCDBs, particularly those with maturities in the first half of 2020 as they may not be refinanced at any reasonable rate. Another possible exposure may be in US municipal bonds.

Several municipalities and states have pension funds that presume a high compounded annual growth rate and benefits guaranteed by municipal revenues (New York City’s pension funds, for example, have a CAGR of 7% and benefits are guaranteed by the state constitution.)

Some 53% of OCDB bonds were reportedly rated “investment grade” in November, and some presumably found their way into US municipal pension funds that chase yield to meet their assumed CAGR. Those pension funds will be set up for losses in their portfolio that will require replacement.

As in all investments, due diligence is critical for the next several months.

