Broadcom: A Dividend Yield Of 4.0% And A Very Attractive Valuation Make Stock A Buy

In addition to this, Broadcom is positioned for some very good capital appreciation potential.

The Catalyst behind the breakout

During a week that saw a lot of worry over a spreading virus from its origin of Wuhan Provence in China, Broadcom (AVGO) experienced a very notable technical breakout. As you can see from the one-year chart below, AVGO broke out above its technical resistance level of $325 per share. It has since pulled back to a very attractive level.

Broadcom has pretty much been a sideways performer since the Spring of last year. It was caught in the middle of a trade war between the U.S. and China. Here is why the stock finally broke out through technical resistance this past week.

On Thursday, the company announced two multi-year agreements to supply wireless components to Apple (AAPL). The agreements together could generate as much as $15B in revenues and go into 2023.

It should be noted that Broadcom currently has its wireless chip business up for sale. Possible suitors are rumored to include Skyworks (SWKS) and Qorvo (QRVO). This new long-term deal with Apple only makes this segment of Broadcom’s business more valuable.

Broadcom is an American designer of chips that is used in many sectors of the economy. Their chips can be found in infrastructure products, data centers, networking, software, broadband, wireless, storage, and industrial markets.

In 2017, Broadcom announced that it would move its legal address from Singapore to Delaware to help in its acquisition of Brocade Communications. In November of 2017, Broadcom attempted to buy Qualcomm (QCOM), but it was blocked by an executive order by President Trump citing national security concerns.

Since then, the company has acquired CA Technologies and NortonLifeLock. With these purchases, Broadcom is now a $128M Mega-Cap company, with an annual revenue of $22.6B. Its price to sales ratio is currently 5.50, while its price to book value is 4.73.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

My Style of Investing

My style of investing focuses mainly on performance (momentum) and valuation. During my 23 years as a professional money manager, I have seen too many so-called value stocks that were nothing more than “value-traps,” and too many momentum stocks that were way overvalued. I like to combine value with momentum to help me avoid these pitfalls. This methodology has served my well over the years.

Performance

So, let’s begin with the performance (momentum) side of the Broadcom equation.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

As you can see from the screenshot above, the stock has handily beat the S&P 500 over the last one, three, five, and ten years. The shares have delivered a total return (capital appreciation plus dividend yield) over the last ten years of 35.7% per year. This return has more than tripled the returns of the S&P 500.

The stock has also tripled the returns of the S&P 500 over the last five years, but it has slowed down a bit over the last twelve months. As I mentioned earlier, the stock was caught up in the trade war with China. This was a big reason for the sideways performance since last Spring, the stock is now breaking out, however.

Valuation

I love to buy stocks when they break out. Many times, this is the first step of a new uptrend. But, as I stated earlier, I also have valuation criteria that a stock must meet. I have always done 5-year valuations in my practice. This not only matches the 5-year growth rate projections by the analysts, but it also helps me to take a lot of the emotion out of the investment process. Let's now do a valuation on the shares.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

Broadcom is expected to make $23.26 per share in earnings this year, and $25.49 per share next year. It should be noted that the forward PE ratio of AVGO is currently a very low 12.54. This is in contrast to the S&P 500’s current forward PE ratio of 18.6.

By the way, this is the highest forward PE ratio for the S&P 500 since 2002. The highest forward PE ratio over the last 20 years was 22.4 back in March of 2000. This was right at the top of the “dotcom.bubble." Broadcom is currently trading at a discount to the market’s forward PE ratio, however.

The current consensus average annual EPS growth rate over the next five years is 13.3% per year. This computes a current PEG ratio of 0.94. This is also a very attractive valuation metric.

When I extrapolate out Broadcom’s expected earnings over the next five years and then apply a multiple that I think is fair for the stock, I get a five-year target price of $553 per share.

We also have to add in an annual dividend yield of 4.0% per year. With the earnings growth taking place at the company, this dividend seems very sustainable going forward. This gives the shares total return upside potential of 91.1% over the next five years. I like to see 80% or more upside. Broadcom easily meets my valuation criteria.

These estimates are currently just that - estimates. There are numerous factors that can cause the company to not meet these estimates. They include a slowdown in global growth, a slowdown in the chip sector, competition within chip sector, the trade war between the U.S. and China, and regulatory issues concerning national security that have already been asserted in the past.

Final Analysis

Broadcom is now a major player in mobile with its recent deal with Apple. This is the reason that the stock made a major technical breakout last week. This event is a new, major catalyst for the stock.

Broadcom has delivered alpha to investors over the last one, three, five, and ten years. Its current valuation suggests that it has good potential to continue to deliver alpha going forward.

With a current PEG ratio of 0.94, the stock is a relatively cheap stock in a market that is getting more and more expensive. It is not easy to find value in this current market, but Broadcom is an exception.

When I compare the performance and current valuation of Broadcom against the other 5,498 securities in my database, Broadcom is currently ranked at number 296. This gives it a current rating of Buy.

Broadcom is currently one of the twenty-two stocks that I own in my Premier Growth (Large-Cap) Portfolio. This portfolio is now up 45% since January 1, 2019. By contrast, the S&P 500 is currently up 31.8% during this same time period. The stock is also one of the nineteen stocks that I currently own in my Dividend & Growth Portfolio. My Dividend & Growth Portfolio is currently up 37.6% since January 1, 2019.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.