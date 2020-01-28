Petrobras Shares In Spotlight As Crude Oil And The Brazilian Currency Appear Weak

Over the recent weeks, the price of crude oil has declined sharply, and the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair is sitting at just above its multiyear low. For those interested in buying the dip in the energy commodity and the currency of South America’s most populous and leading economy, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA or Petrobras (PBR) could be a candidate.

According to Yahoo Finance on Monday, January 27, a survey of 11 analysts has an average price target of $19.96 per share for the stock. The range is from a low of $16 to a high of $23 per share. Meanwhile, PBR was trading at around $14.13 per share at the start of this week. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded in a range from $12.68 to $17.90 per share.

I continue to believe that PBR stock is inexpensive at its current price level near $14 per share. However, anyone dipping a toe in the stock on the long side should leave plenty of room to add if the price falls in the current volatile environment.

Oil has been collapsing towards the bottom end of its trading range sending PBR shares lower

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil traded to a high of $76.90 in October 2018. Over the final quarter of 2018, the price collapsed to a low of $42.36 per barrel in late December. After recovering to a low peak of $66.60 in April, the price fell to just above the $50 level in June, and again in early August. A drone attack on Saudi oil fields sent the price to a peak of $63.38 in mid-September, but selling returned, and the price fell back to just over $50 per barrel.

The latest rally in the crude oil futures arena lasted a little over three months as the price of the energy commodity rose from a low of $50.99 at the beginning of October 2019 to a high of $65.65 on January 8. As tensions rose to a boiling point between the US and Iran, the price of oil moved to within 95 cents of the 2019 peak before selling once again took the price lower.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that crude oil futures on NYMEX put in a bearish reversal trading pattern during the week of January 6 and followed through on the downside. The most recent low came at the start of this week when the price fell to $52.13 per barrel, 20.5% below the January 8 high. Weekly price momentum and relative strength indicators crossed lower in overbought territory and were below neutral readings on January 27. As crude oil took the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside, the weekly historical volatility measure rose from under 20% in late December to over 31% as of January 27. The total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market fell from 2.245 million contracts on January 7, the day before the energy commodity reached its peak, to 2.174 million contracts at the end of last week. The decline of 71,000 contracts is a sign that longs abandoned risk positions. However, falling open interest when the price declines is typically not a technical validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market.

NYMEX crude oil futures have not traded below the $50 per barrel level in a little over a year, but the current price action suggests that the energy commodity is heading for a test of that level.

Meanwhile, OPEC will meet in early March to assess the impact of the cartel’s production cut from the end of 2019. The current price action suggests that the output reduction will remain in place until at least the next biannual meeting in late June or early July. Moreover, provocative actions by Iran caused the price of oil to spike in mid-September and early January, and the theocracy in Tehran remains a clear and present danger to peace in the region and the flow of oil supplies to the world. US output at 13 million barrels per day remains at a record level, but the Middle East is home to more than half the world’s crude oil reserves.

The latest selling is likely on the back of the outbreak of Coronavirus in China. Since the Chinese are a significant consumer of crude oil, a slowdown in its economy because of the health concerns could be weighing on the price of oil futures. At the same time, we are at a time of the year when seasonality tends to take the price of oil to lows. In 2016, the price dropped to a multiyear low of $26.05 per barrel in February.

The Brazilian real remains near its multiyear lows - A bounce would likely support PBR shares

While the price of crude oil is moving to the downside, the level of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar is not far above its multiyear bottom.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the Brazilian real-US dollar currency pair shows that the lowest level came in September 2015 at $0.23040. While the exchange rate has not dipped below that level in over four years, at $0.23650 on January 27, it is within a stone’s throw of the level. The weak level of the real decreases the cost of production of commodities in Brazil. Since the nation is rich in natural resources, low production costs because of a weak currency make Brazilian exports highly competitive in global markets. The US dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. When it comes to oil, the price of the energy commodity in Brazil is higher today in local currency terms than it was in 2011 when the price in dollars was over $100 per barrel. The real peaked at $0.65095 against the dollar in 2011 at $0.23650 at the end of last week; it was 63.7% lower. Crude oil dropped from around the $100 level when the real was on its high to $52.13, a decline of 47.9%. As a result of the weak Brazilian currency, the price of crude oil today is over 15.8% higher in Brazilian real terms than it was when the dollar price was at the $100 per barrel level. The level of Brazilian currency is a significant factor for PBR shares as the company's costs are in local currency terms.

Meanwhile, the trend in PBR shares has been constructive since it hit a low of $2.71 per share in early 2016 when the price of crude oil was just over $26 per barrel, and corruption in Brazil was running rampant.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that PBR shares have made higher lows over the past four years. The most recent high came in March 2019 at $17.90. After a pullback to $12.68 in August, it was trading below the middle of the recent trading range at $14.13 per share at the start of this week.

The company has a market cap of $90.757 billion and trades an average of almost 17 million shares each day. PBR pays shareholders a 1.87% dividend and has a respectable track record at delivering earnings. I view the dividend as secondary and a bonus, as I expect eventual capital appreciation in the shares.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that PBR earned between 21 and 74 cents per share over the past four quarters, and beat consensus estimates in three of the four periods. Currency projections are for earnings of 35 cents per share in the final quarter of 2019. Again, eleven analysts have price targets of an average of $19.96 for the company’s shares, and not one of the eleven has a target that is below the current price of the stock.

A significant oil find in Suriname near Brazil - The potential for more offshore reserves in Brazil and its state oil company

A few weeks ago, an oil discovery near Suriname caused the price of Apache Corporation's (APA) shares to explode to the upside.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that APA shares moved from a closing price of $25.64 on January 6 to a high of $33.77 on January 14 or 31.7% on the back of the oil discovery. Apache and Total SA (NYSE:TOT) are partners in the exploration project in Suriname. The move in APA shares is an example of what good news can do for a company in the depressed oil patch these days.

The old saying goes, where there is smoke, there is fire. The proximity of Suriname to Brazil could mean that more petroleum discoveries in the region could lead to upside surprises for PBR in the coming months and years.

Source: Country Reports

The chart shows that Brazil and Suriname share a border. While French Guiana is below Suriname along the Atlantic shorelines, Brazil has extensive coastal exposure to a region where there is a potential for significant petroleum discoveries. PBR is Brazil's state oil company, and the shoreline is within its domain.

Brazil shuns OPEC, giving PBR latitude on production

Brazil became a net exporter of oil in 2018/2019, and the nation is working on expanding its participation in global energy markets. The South American country could become one of the top five exporters of petroleum to the world by 2030. Last year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro welcomed an informal invitation for Brazil to join the international oil cartel, but the head of the state-controlled energy company, PBR, dismissed the idea because of production quotas and restrictions. Brazilian energy and mines minister Bento Albuquerque said:

The idea is just to increase our production and to participate more in the international oil and gas market. But this is not a plan for Brazil to join OPEC or any other association or group of oil and gas producers. We don’t want restrictions; we want to increase our production.”

Source: Brazil to Stay Out of OPEC to Make the Most of Output Expansion

The weakness in the price of crude oil and the Brazilian currency could be the perfect time to consider adding PBR shares to your portfolio.

A scale-down buying opportunity in PBR as crude oil falls

In 2008, the price of crude oil peaked at over $147 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that when crude oil hit its all-time high, PBR shares rose to a peak of $77.61 per share. In 2011, when the real was at over $0.65 against the US dollar and oil was around $100 per barrel, PBR shares were at over the $40 level.

At just above $14 per share, there is lots of room on the upside for the Brazilian oil company. Meanwhile, the US is now the world’s leading oil-producing nation with daily output of 13 million barrels. The 2020 Presidential election could change the course of energy policy in the US if the opposition party adopts the “Green New Deal” and beats President Trump. The sitting President has championed energy production in the US with fewer regulations since taking office. However, that could change under a new administration in early 2021. PBR and Brazil could benefit from a reduction in output in the US in the future. The recent discovery off the coast of Suriname is a sign of the potential for new reserves in the region.

With the price of oil falling, and the Brazilian real near multiyear lows, PBR shares are on sale. A scale-down approach to accumulating the stock in the current environment could lead to significant profits in the coming years. The dividend is a bonus. The potential for capital appreciation is the reason to consider this stock.

