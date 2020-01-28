7 REITs For Worthy Investors

We view WPC as the most attractively priced triple net lease REIT among the 7 we’ve been monitoring. We are concerned by EPR’s exposure to movie theaters.

The reduction in tax rates on REIT dividends was particularly beneficial. Triple net lease REITs are often issuing shares to fund growth. Higher prices enable faster growth.

Triple net lease REITs are a favorite for many income investors. Several have offered steady dividend growth over a period of many years. Many have a relatively simple business model and strong margins. Their long lease terms provide additional appeal for investors because it reduces exposure to a recession. Tenants who are locked in on rental terms will have to make it work unless they are willing to go into bankruptcy and wipe out their own common shareholders. The triple net lease REIT can still lose with the wrong tenant, but they’ve created a significant margin of safety to reduce the odds.

Suggested Sector Allocation Table

It is critical to point out that the sector allocation ranges are for the entire subsector, not for an individual stock. Further, the chart above only pertains to equity REITs.

The Triple Net Lease REITs

The REITs in this sector are:

Ticker Name O Realty Income WPC W.P. Carey VER VEREIT NNN National Retail Properties STOR STORE Capital EPR EPR Properties SRC Spirit Realty Capital ADC Agree Realty Corporation FCPT Four Corners Property Trust GNL Global Net Lease GTY Getty Realty Corp.

Currently, we cover the first 7, with price targets for each of those 7 except for EPR. We may expand that batch as our preliminary research on ADC and FCPT looks positive. Both REITs score lower than expected on risk ratings. ADC carries a risk rating of 2. FCPT carries a risk rating of 2.5.

Equity REIT Terms

We use several terms when talking about equity REITs. It helps us communicate if we have the same definitions. Consequently, we put together charts to help investors understand several equity REIT terms:

To fit everything into one nice image, we had to use short terms with no definition. In the chart below, you’ll see definitions for each of those terms:

Risk Rating

The following table summarizes the risk ratings for REITs with an assigned risk rating:

Our risk ratings run from 1 to 6. However, 6 is very rarely used. You’ll mostly see ratings from 1 to 5. We believe buy-and-hold investors should focus on shares rated 1 or 2, with the occasional 3 or 3.5 for a small position if their risk tolerance allows. Shares rated 4 or above are seen as significantly riskier than their peers. We think high-risk shares should only be used for trading opportunities. The buy-and-hold portion of any portfolio should be built around the lower-risk securities.

How does GNL score a six? Extremely high leverage. External management. History of issuing shares significantly below NAV (detrimental to shareholders). It’s possible that the consensus NAV was simply dramatically off, but that doesn’t spark confidence either. We included a brief report on GNL in a prior update on triple net lease REITs for subscribers.

We’ve done some preliminary research on ADC, FCPT, and GTY. They are not under our regular coverage group yet, but the lower leverage was appealing. ADC ran particularly low on leverage, which makes the REIT more interesting to us. A risk rating of 2 is unusually low for an equity REIT with an equity market capitalization near $3 billion. ADC and FCPT are strong candidates for being added to our coverage universe.

Yields

Investors often look at the dividend yield. However, they should also care about the portion of FFO and AFFO that is retained. Using the yield table, you can easily compare those values:

You may notice that the difference in dividend yields doesn’t necessarily reflect a difference in FFO yields or AFFO yields.

GNL has the highest yield in every category, yet their dividend isn’t even covered. In our opinion, GNL’s dividend is not sustainable.

Payout Ratios

The Payout Ratios chart gives investors another way to visualize the information from the prior chart. Now we are contrasting the dividend yield with the consensus analyst forecasts for FFO and AFFO:

Sometimes analysts can be wrong and occasionally the consensus estimate will be off. However, this is a fairly good predictor for where the values should land. We use the median estimate, rather than the average. Using the median removes the potential for one absurd estimate to push the average up or down. Excluding GNL, coverage looks pretty good across the sector. Does that mean growth rates should be very similar? Not necessarily. Some properties will still be able to generate faster rent growth and some REITs will benefit more from issuing shares above NAV.

Multiples

Few investors talk in terms of an “Earnings Yield” or an “AFFO Yield”. Instead, investors are more familiar with using a P/E ratio. A P/E ratio divides the price by the expected earnings. For REITs, the equivalent is a P/FFO ratio or a P/AFFO ratio. We divide the share price by the estimated FFO or AFFO per share:

As we discussed in the article on EPR, some significant risk factors warrant a lower multiple. For GNL, the low multiple is easily warranted in our view. The highest multiples go to ADC and O. That feels appropriate also. We would expect those two to often carry the highest multiples. ADC’s small size creates more growth potential from issuing above NAV. Realty Income’s monthly dividend combined with a history of tiny increases should usually help it achieve a premium price, which enables faster growth. The one drawback for O, in this case, is that they are becoming so large that it is more difficult to rapidly expand by issuing new shares. The volume of acquisitions they need is materially higher. That can partially offset the benefits from their stellar dividend growth history and monthly payment.

Why does the monthly payment matter? In our experience, REITs with a monthly dividend often achieve a small premium in pricing compared to peers without monthly distributions. However, we need to ensure that we are comparing peers. For instance, GNL is in this article as a triple net lease REIT, but we wouldn’t really consider them a “peer” for these internally-managed dividend-growers.

$100k Chart

When investors chart returns on a stock, they are generally picking a starting date and an ending date. This is how all investors learn to read charts. We have a superior option. By using the $100k Chart, investors can have hundreds of potential starting dates to evaluate how shares have moved over time. In the chart below, you can see how much an investor needed to invest (with dividends reinvested) on any prior date to reach $100k today:

We prepared a full guide for the $100k chart. The full guide goes into much greater detail on how to read the tool.

The $100k chart is an outstanding tool for triple net lease REITs, though we’ll admit it gets a little busy with 11 REITs on it. The ideal number seems to be around 5 to 7. We added circles to the aqua line for WPC since it is the share we’ve selected for a bullish rating. We added X marks to the dark green line for GNL since investors shouldn’t have even considered it for their portfolio.

You can see the huge dip for SRC going into 2019. It was a great buying opportunity. We’re not expecting that much near-term upside on our call in WPC. However, we do like the recent dip.

The top gainers since early 2016 or even 2015 were 3 of the smallest triple net lease REITs. STOR also delivered huge growth since then. Can you guess which other triple net lease REIT is much smaller than peers? Don’t use the chart, because it sure isn’t Realty Income (the blue line). No, the other small triple net lease REIT was GNL. That’s the line at the top, the one which provided very mediocre returns to shareholders. This is an important lesson. Buying dividend yield with no regard for quality leads to weaker performance.

Key Traits for Each REIT

Each REIT is at least slightly unique. We’re in the process of preparing brief summaries for each REIT in the sector. These summaries should provide a quick overview.

O

Realty Income delivers everything most investors want, though it carries a bit of a premium in the price tag. Management has delivered a solid growth strategy for decades which enabled them to drive growth in dividends. The monthly dividend makes the REIT a favorite for many investors. While larger size is generally beneficial for REITs due to lower interest rates and better scale on G&A, it will be harder for O to continue growing their portfolio as fast (in percentage terms) over the next decade.

NNN

National Retail Properties is the best comparable for Realty Income. Similar portfolios with solid management and a long-term record of delivering dividend growth. Correlation is usually extremely high between these two REITs and we would treat them as largely interchangeable for building a portfolio.

STOR

STORE Capital is much newer to the scene than O or NNN, but it was built by a veteran team. Their executive suite recognized that triple net lease REITs trade at premiums to NAV and can grow quickly. They came to market with a unique strategy for buying properties from tenants that are smaller but highly profitable. They were serving a small niche and it gave them an exceptional channel for acquiring properties with less competition. Shares plunged in early 2018 because “Store Capital” sounded like retail. Rather than cut off their plan for issuing shares, they reached a deal with Warren Buffett to issue new shares. Bringing in the Oracle of Omaha brought more positive press to STOR and shares recovered. This was a brilliant technique. They were getting a poor price on the shares they issued, but it was a critical stamp of approval to reverse the decline.

ADC

Research on ADC is still pending.

WPC

W.P. Carey delivers a European exposure to triple net lease investors. Management is solid and the dual-continent strategy enhances WPC’s access to cheap debt financing. By expanding across two continents, they’ve further diversified their potential exposure to recessions. WPC also has a significant volume of industrial and warehouse properties within their portfolio. That’s appealing because we’ve seen significant appreciation in industrial properties over the last several years. Why are industrial properties appreciating? Because new leases on industrial properties are often signed at materially higher rents due to the strong demand for industrial space.

SRC

Spirit Realty Capital was once a poor quality net-lease REIT. They had too much leverage, plenty of unattractive locations, and some terrible tenants. Over the last few years, the management team jettisoned its undesirable properties into a small REIT. Shareholders of SRC were given shares in the new REIT as a special dividend. That REIT is still in the process of liquidating. The remaining REIT offers a reasonable portfolio with reasonable leverage. By getting rid of the poor quality assets, they overhauled their image and regained the premium to NAV which enables growth.

FCPT

Research on FCPT is still pending.

VER

VEREIT is still recovering from a massive scandal a few years back. We usually avoid REITs with a history of scandal because it makes us doubt the internal controls. However, when the REIT "cleans house" in the executive suite and the board of directors, we’re willing to evaluate shares. New management has done a vastly better job of serving the shareholders. The REIT is nearing the end of litigation revolving around the old scandal. As those issues go away, we should see VER recognized in a more positive light. If they achieve a solid premium to NAV, we would expect management to be ready for issuing shares and growing the REIT. Dividends have been flat for years and the payout ratio is moderately high, but the lack of growth in “per share” metrics reflects the weaker share price holding VER back from rapidly issuing shares.

EPR

The monthly dividend payment and high yield draw investors to this triple net lease REIT. Management isn’t bad, but they have been unfortunate. They took a risk in having exposure to movie theaters. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) was a fine tenant a few years ago, but poor decisions destroyed AMC’s stronger financial position. Now EPR has a large exposure to theaters and the largest operator has a reckless disregard for the future of the company. Their portfolio of educational properties creates another headwind. EPR learned an expensive lesson on owning properties for charter schools. It’s pretty simple. Some charter schools are good, others are garbage. Garbage tenants can get hit with lease cancellation fees, but long-term wealth is created by renting to profitable tenants who keep the property occupied. Termination fees provide short-term cash flow, but they aren’t a business plan. Management recognized the flaw and is working on cleansing the portfolio, but it looks like a painful process.

GTY

Research on GTY is still pending and is rated as a lower priority due to the higher risk rating compared to peers.

GNL

External management is bad. This is particularly true for equity REITs and even more important for triple net lease REITs which rely on issuing shares above NAV to drive growth. GNL should struggle to ever generate that kind of premium to NAV, so it should always have weaker growth. Issuing below NAV and paying out an absurd dividend should drive declines in their operating metrics leading to an eventual dividend cut. The magnitude of the cut depends on how badly the company is crippled before the dividend reduction is announced.

Triple Net Lease REIT Sector - General Notes

The triple net lease REIT sector has a few key traits:

Higher than average dividend yield. Strong history of dividend growth. Long-term leases reduce exposure to recessions. Share price returns across the sector are heavily correlated to bond prices. High-quality triple net lease REITs usually trade at premiums to NAV. Dividend growth is built on utilizing the premium to NAV to create growth. External management is a killer since it makes the premium to NAV less likely. Estimates for normalized FFO and AFFO are usually extremely similar.

Recent Notes on the Sector

The sector had been trending down since late October. However, recently share prices have recovered. Since triple net lease REITs demonstrate a significant correlation with Treasuries (over most periods), the increase in Treasury rates since late August creates a headwind. Many investors evaluating triple net lease REITs will see them as being similar to a bond. Dividend payments are very steady and most are growing dividends. The triple net lease REITs pride themselves on signing very long leases. Tenants often sign on for 15 years or more. Annual increases in rental rates are built into the contracts. Sometimes the increases are fixed, other times they depend on the CPI (consumer price index).

Since the future rental revenues are largely under contract, it makes triple net lease REITs resemble bonds even more. However, when shares trade at a premium to NAV (and they often do), it enables the REIT to grow in an accretive manner. The tax break for REIT dividends was exceptionally beneficial for triple net lease REITs. As the tax break encourages higher share prices, it helps the triple net lease REITs maintain a premium share price which enables issuing shares and growing. Other sectors rarely incorporate their share price into the business strategy to this extent. Issuing at a premium is common throughout the REIT sector, but it is a far smaller part of operations for most equity REITs.

For triple net lease REITs, issuing shares at a premium to NAV is a core part of the business strategy.

We want to be careful about paying premiums that are too large, but we expect shares to trade at premiums. The biggest risk appears to be the potential for a significant increase in Treasury rates to drive some weakness in the share price. Until then, issuing shares is driving accretive growth.

We are wary of exposure to movie theaters. The largest operator, AMC Entertainment Holdings, severely jeopardized their balance sheet. If AMC entered bankruptcy, it could trigger a wave of rent reductions. EPR is the REIT with the most exposure to AMC and to movie theaters, but it is a risk for any landlord.

Key takeaways

The largest risk factor facing triple net lease REITs is the potential for interest rates to move higher. That risk is always present, so we accept it as an ongoing factor. Rather than predicting which way long-term interest rates will move (an impossible task), we look to evaluate which of the REITs is more attractively priced than their peers.

Our top pick among the 7 REITs we are currently covering is WPC. We have a moderate position in WPC (between 1.2% and 1.3% of the portfolio), initiated on 12/18/2019 at $77.67.

We are slightly bullish on WPC. No other ratings in this article.

