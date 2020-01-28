iShares Gold Trust: When Mediocre Makes Sense

iShares Gold Trust is a good instrument that allows any investor to capture some of the benefits of multi-asset class diversification.

Do I think gold prices will go up? It does not matter. More important is an understanding of the diversification benefits of owning the precious metal.

I have been asked a few times whether I think that gold is a good investment at current levels. My answer has been consistent: a resounding yes.

Oddly to some, however, my interest in gold has little (or nothing) to do with my convictions about the future price of the precious metal. Instead, I am highly enticed by the asset's role as a diversification tool within a multi-asset class portfolio.

When mediocre makes sense

I have used the following statement to justify why, in my view, it is always a good time to buy gold:

Even a mediocre investment, when blended with a loosely or negatively correlated asset, can turn into a great portfolio addition.

Gold is perhaps the best example of what I mean. As the graph below depicts, the precious metal has produced annualized returns of only 7.5% per year with stratospheric annual volatility of 20.1% since 1972 (listed below as Portfolio 3, in yellow). Compared to the performance of US stocks (10.4% annual returns and 15.3% volatility, labeled Portfolio 2), gold has clearly been an underperformer.

Armed with the historical data, many would likely dismiss the idea of buying gold solely based on past performance, which has been uninspiring. But if I am right, these investors could be making a costly mistake by not including the precious metal in their portfolios. Take another careful look at the table and graph below.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio 1, in blue, is a 75/25 blend of US stocks and gold, respectively. Notice that this diversified portfolio has historically generated annual returns that are about 25 bps higher than those of a pure equities strategy. Meanwhile, the portfolio has also produced substantially lower volatility of 12.6% vs. US stocks' 15.3%.

At play here is the "magic" of correlation. The performance of US stocks and gold has been largely independent of each other over the past several decades, as suggested by the correlation coefficient of only 0.01. This lack of connection between the performance of both assets has been valuable at times of distress. For example, in 2008, when US stocks lost a shocking 37% of their market value in one single year, gold was up 4%. And when equities were down 21% in 2002, gold was up an encouraging 26%.

Therefore, when combined with stocks, gold has historically played the crucial role of smoothing out portfolio returns. With lower volatility came lower peak-to-trough drops (-51% for stocks since 1972 vs. -37% for the 75/25 strategy) and less volatility drag. Because the diversified portfolio has historically lost less ground during times of distress, it has been able to recover from dips and reach new highs more quickly, leading to higher absolute returns over time.

Exposure to gold through funds

Investors can certainly add gold to their portfolios by buying and holding the physical asset in a vault or safe. But due largely to complications with logistics and storage, not to mention liquidity and ownership of small amounts, perhaps the best approach for most investors is to purchase shares of a gold ETF or similar vehicle.

For my flagship Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio, I have chosen BlackRock's iShares Gold Trust (IAU) as my preferred instrument to track the performance of the precious metal. This fund holds physical gold bars in vaults across multiple countries (there are currently 11.9 million ounces of gold in the trust) and sells shares of ownership in the market. The value of each share of IAU has tracked that of gold very closely over the past 10 years, as the chart below illustrates. The tracking error, which is largely immaterial, can probably be explained by (1) the modest management fee and (2) the eventual premium or discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

To me, the main selling point for IAU, in addition to the tight tracking against the underlying asset, is its expense ratio: 0.25%. The cost is noticeably lower than that of IAU's closest peer, the better-known SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), which charges 40 bps from investors. Over time, friction caused by management fees and tracking error can add up to substantial amounts.

Key takeaway

In my view, much more important than my convictions over the future direction of gold prices is my understanding that the precious metal can serve as a valuable diversification tool for an all-stock portfolio. I continue to use gold as part of my investment strategy, and believe that IAU is a good instrument that allows any investor to capture some of the benefits of multi-asset class diversification.

"Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do everyday alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.