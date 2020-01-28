Abbott's Pending Loss Ushers In Ongoing Prosperity

There are several areas where additional sculpting is indicated as Ford settles in.

Miles White has travelled a long and storied road. Starting in 1984 as a diagnostics division sales manager, in 1998 he became Abbott's CEO, taking on the chairman's role in 1999.

The company he captained was the oldest of the old guard and the bluest of the blue chip, but it was looking tarnished around the edges. Early on, he entered into a flurry of deals - acquisitions, in-licensing, and collaborations - with mixed results.

Then, in late 2000, he hit upon his masterstroke. He braved a skeptical market and signed up to pay a princely ~$6.9 billion for BASF's Knoll Pharmaceuticals. Knoll's main attraction was its phase 3 candidate, D2E7 (paywall).

This acquisition turned into one of the grandest successes of all time. In short order, the FDA approved D2E7 (adalimumab), now known as Humira, to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Over time, indications to treat multiple additional indications were added.

As early as 2007, Humira was proving to be a mega-blockbuster with >$3 billion in worldwide sales. Additional FDA approvals were stacking up promising additional revenues. In 2011, global Humira revenues had climbed to almost $8 billion.

As bright as Humira's bounty was proving to be, CEO White realized that it was an obstacle to the orderly management of Abbott's other significant businesses. Accordingly, towards the end of 2011, he decided to set it adrift with the balance of Abbott's so-called research pharmaceuticals.

In doing so, he solved several problems. He avoided the difficult task of ushering Humira through its difficult years as its patents started to expire. He also burnished Abbott's financial standing, maximizing shareholder value and paving the way for sculpting Abbott into the business it is today.

The new setup created an exciting challenge for Richard Gonzalez, Abbott's no. 2, whom White tapped to head the new spin-off named AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). The deal closed around a year later. The logistics of disentangling the companies was handled with customary distinction.

Now, six years after the closing, AbbVie has alternately soared and suffered as Humira's developing prospects have dictated, per the stock price chart below:

Data by YCharts

As Humira sales finally hit their peak, likely in the next very few years, Abbott will be entirely free of this boom-bust cycle.

Abbott's acquisition and successful integration of St. Jude has created an amalgam of top-ranked devices to treat cardiovascular disease, the world's top cause of death.

Abbott's path immediately following the AbbVie split was challenging for the first few years. The company had several notable headwinds that held back its share appreciation, as shown by the stock chart below:

Data by YCharts

These issues included an unfortunate closing of operations in Venezuela, uncertainties surrounding developing nutrition product rules in China, and constant exchange rate issues.

CEO White knew exactly what Abbott needed to work its way through these doldrums. He wanted it to be a top revenue generator in key cardiological device markets. Abbott was quite familiar with the nuances of this market insofar as it was already a leader in several categories.

When White saw an opening to potentially acquire St. Jude Medical (STJ), he jumped in with an offer at a ~37% premium. He made the offer despite the inconvenience of a pending less-fortunate deal to acquire Alere (ALR). At the time, these beefy acquisition bets had me asking if Abbott could continue on its winning ways.

I posed the question, "Abbott Laboratories: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?" Seeking Alpha readers were most helpful in convincing me that I needed to stand pat. CEO White had no such doubts about the merit of acquiring St. Jude. The graphic below shows White's strategic rationale for the deal:

CEO White played the game to perfection. He enhanced shareholder value by growing the company, and recognizing the value he was creating, he bought over a million shares in the open market on his own account during 2016.

The chart below shows how spectacularly this is playing out:

Data by YCharts

As the CEO proudly announced during Abbott's recent Q4 2019 earnings call:

Our consistent strong performance demonstrates that our business model is working exactly as intended. We've built the Company very deliberately through a multi-year process to deliver superior results for years to come. We've shaped our businesses to align with important trends to make sure we're in the right places with the right products and we've targeted businesses that are focused on some of the world's greatest healthcare concerns, for example, diabetes and cardiovascular disease are two of the most significant healthcare challenges of our lifetime. They are chronic, long lasting and dramatically increasing in prevalence around the world.

Abbott is in tiptop shape as CEO White hands over the reins to his handpicked successor.

After >20 years in the top spot at Abbott, CEO White is turning the company over to his longtime mentee, Robert Ford. The transition started to take shape in the public eye during the company's Q3 2018 earnings call. In response to a question following Ford's 10/18 appointment as president and COO, CEO White acknowledged that it was an obvious succession step.

He vouched for Ford's 22-year tenure at Abbott as an:

... excellent operator, ...[who] handled our entire St. Jude integration, done a terrific job with Medical Devices and consequently I want all of those medical device businesses continuing to report directly to him, even if he takes on more responsibility. And I'd say with time this will develop pretty nicely. And I think it's a very good strong move for the company.

White's careful attention to his own successor is vintage White. His tenure as CEO has seen success after success. Now that he has molded Abbott into the gem that it is, it can't be easy to walk away from the top spot. Nonetheless he is doing so and has set a proven Abbott veteran to take over in his stead.

Despite Abbott's long track record of successes, there is more on the way.

New CEO Ford is going to have big shoes to fill. As I write on 1/26/20, Abbott share price is trading at all-time highs, always a caution for an incoming CEO. Parsing Abbott's Q4 2019 results should provide clues on how he will go about filling them.

Abbott's most recent quarterly slide slice, its single slide presentation that encapsulates its performance, has so elongated itself that I will only include the Q4 2019 performance excerpt below; it shows non-GAAP organic growth at a healthy clip:

The company's four divisions - medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals - grew from 2019 to 2020 at a combined organic growth of 7.7% Y/Y. The following excerpt from its Q4 2019 earnings PR 8-K (p. 2) gives the relative size of these divisions:

The fastest-growing, medical devices, is far and away the largest; with sales of $12,239 million out of $31,904 million, it makes up >38% of the year's total. The other double0digit grower, established pharmaceuticals, with sales of $4,486 million out of $31,904 million, makes up a mere ~14% of the total.

The double-digit growers account for nearly half of Abbott's overall sales. The growth laggards, diagnostics and nutrition, each weigh in for a little less than a quarter of the company's total annual sales.

Abbott's guidance for 2020 is for more of the same. It calls for organic growth from 7% to 8%, for a midpoint of 7.5%, compared to 2019's 7.7%. Out of the gate, the first Q4 2019 earnings CC question asked the big one: Bank of America analyst Hopkins queried both the current and the incoming CEOs on how they dared postulate any durability to such a large company's "incredible 7% revenue growth outlook... expressed for 2020 and beyond".

CEO White took the question first. Acknowledging the temptation to stick a successor with unbelievable goals, he explained how such dynamic was inapplicable to his assessment of Abbott's prospects. He decried any notion that the company's size was an impediment to its forward growth prospects.

Acknowledging inevitable speed bumps, particularly from foreign exchange - his ever-present bete noir - he noted:

... we look at the size of the opportunities where we place the Company and its businesses and the portfolio of products and geographies and so forth, I think there is enormous market opportunity that's untapped. And I think there is enormous penetration to be tapped, and ... fortunately in all of our businesses, I think every one of them is innovating and creating new products and innovating to replace older products in a way that's really never been true before and it's across the board. And so, as we look forward to that and model it, we think our growth rates are sustainable. How far out are they sustainable? I don't know, but years anyway.

White's replacement COO Ford, who will be in the hot seat for Abbott's next earnings call, aligns his vision closely with that of his predecessor. Ford noted that he participated during the company's most recent developments and enthusiastically embraces them.

He pointed to Abbott's opportunities for sustained growth that are in early stages of development, including:

... Libre, the Alinity rollout, our rejuvenated cardiovascular portfolio, ... our adult International Nutrition business, our branded generic pharmaceutical business in the emerging markets,....

There are several areas where additional sculpting is indicated as Ford settles in.

I fully expect Abbott's new CEO to respect his predecessor's legacy and to work within the bounds of the company's existing strategies as his tenure as CEO starts to take hold. This predecessor has left a situation where there are few glaring deficiencies requiring prompt attention.

Nonetheless, there are areas where I would be looking to enhance Abbott's performance. Examples that seem obvious include:

Growing its established pharmaceuticals division with possible tuck-in acquisitions as they present themselves. Trimming less attractive portions of the company's nutrition franchise, likely relating to slow-growing pediatric nutrition. Abbott's neuromodulation business, which once seemed so promising but has been growth-challenged lately (p. 6). The company's molecular, rapid and point of care diagnostics growth challenges (p. 4) are unpleasant reminders of a deal (Alere) that went awry.

Conclusion

The current market environment pushes overvaluation hurdles in front of investors whenever they try to establish positions in first rate companies. This is strictly true for Abbott now as I have noted it to be from time to time in past articles. Wealth Insights makes a more recent well-articulated case of overvaluation in "Abbott Laboratories: Near-Term Potential Has Dried Up".

In the interim, Abbott has reported solid earnings and given guidance supporting its ongoing growth trajectory. Its new CEO has confirmed his appreciation of and support for the company's existing path. Abbott share price has responded positively.

The bull case for Abbott, which I support, focuses on its carefully orchestrated positioning in growth markets where it plays a leading role. It occupies an enviable spot as a defensive stock projected for forward earnings at the top level among Dividend Aristocrats.

There are two ways one might evaluate the company's near-term performance. The bear case would be an attitude of concern bred of caution as its new CEO finds his sea legs. The bull case sees this as an opportunity for a fresh pair of eyes to burnish a masterpiece.

With the market seemingly in an uncertain state, the next short while should provide opportunities for investors to build positions in Abbott at a reduced price.

