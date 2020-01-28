Launching Stock Waves: High-Probability Investing Where Fundamentals And Technicals Align

Together these bring you the highest-probability investment opportunities you can find in the market today.

Introduction

Which is more effective in investing -- technical analysis or fundamental analysis? Many investors fall in one camp or another, and argue that only one or the other is the true way to invest. You've probably seen and taken parts in the arguments around these. But we think there's another approach. Which is more effective? Our answer is both ... combined!

We're pleased to launch a new Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha. In Stock Waves, we bring to you the best of fundamental analysis, led by Lyn Alden Schwartzer, along with our Stock Waves team of three industry-leading technical analysts from ElliottWaveTrader.

We provide you with ongoing updates on the mega-cap stocks that most investors follow, along with select opportunities in mid-cap and large cap stocks wherein the fundamental analysis and technical analysis align. The net result is the highest probability investment opportunities you can find in the market today.

Unrivaled Expertise / Unique Blend

When it comes to fundamental analysis, Lyn Alden Schwartzer's deep dives on individual stocks are second to none. Blending a background in engineering and finance, Lyn digs for value with a dispassionate, scientific approach that has been uncannily accurate in forecasting stock moves and trends.

Lyn's approach is unique as it applies systems engineering (in which she received her master's degree) to investing. She breaks a hard problem down into several smaller problems, solves them individually, and then puts them back together into a cohesive whole. Starting from the global macro layer, she goes down layer by layer to the bottom line of individual companies. It's a relatively rare approach on Wall Street, which mostly consists of specialized analysts in their respective silos with limited ability to merge the big picture with the small details.

Combine that with the approach of the Stock Waves team of Zac Mannes, Garrett Patten and Harry Dunn, who have applied a winning strategy developed by renowned Elliottician Avi Gilburt. This method of prognosticating movement in markets and stocks based on wave counts has resulted in a consistent win rate of over 65% in our past earnings calls alone!

Having an arsenal of both technical and fundamental analysis can help improve timing and reduce risk. Fundamental analysis can take years to fully play a thesis out, and, as humans are hardwired to be emotional with their investments, the volatility along the way can cause a lot of pain points for investors. Adding a technical analysis approach gives investors better entry points to reduce their pain and increase their odds of sticking with a high-quality stock, as well as occasional sell-points when a stock is overvalued with a technical reversal.

This is particularly so when the technical analysis applies Elliott Wave theory, which is a proven method for measuring market sentiment. Understanding that mass decision making moves forward and backward based upon mathematical relationships within their movements, Elliott Wave theory charts these movements with great accuracy based on wave counts corresponding to Fibonacci ratios. Adding to the accuracy, Stock Waves enlists a system called "Fibonacci Pinball," developed by Avi Gilburt, which has been called by members as "the single most useful addition the Elliott Wave lexicon" and "one of the most profound discoveries in EW analysis."

What Members Get With A Stock Waves Subscription:

SELECT STOCK WAVES OPPORTUNITIES:

Twice-monthly deep-dive fundamental analysis on specific stocks (which also provides a brief business cycle macro update for context)

(which also provides a brief business cycle macro update for context) Technical analysis for the underlying deep-dive stock focus

Quantitative metrics to know how much risk/volatility/beta one is taken when buying these individual companies

Follow-up discussion in the chat forum

MEGA-CAP STOCK ANALYSIS

Once a week in-depth video reviewing the charts of the "core" stocks many investors follow. 30+ names in all, including AAPL, AMZN, DIS, FB, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, NFLX, NVDA, T, TSLA, and more of the top-weighted, most popular names.

many investors follow. 30+ names in all, including AAPL, AMZN, DIS, FB, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, NFLX, NVDA, T, TSLA, and more of the top-weighted, most popular names. Chart updates on an as-needed basis within the chat forum

Quantitative metrics to know how much risk/volatility/beta one is taken when buying these individual companies

Follow-up discussion in the chat forum

TOP CHART SET-UPS

2x per week video covering 4-5 stock charts, plus weekly sector analysis video

Once a week highlight of a subset of these stocks outlining where the fundamental view best matches the technical view

Quantitative metrics to know how much risk/volatility/beta one is taken when buying these individual companies

Follow-up discussion in the chat forum

In summary, you'll receive four videos a week detailing what the wave counts say on both the core mega-cap coverage list as well as smaller-caps with strong set-ups followed up by Lyn's weekly analysis of "where fundamentals meet technicals" and her twice-monthly fundamental deep dives on select stock opportunities!

A Unique Opportunity

Until recently, we have only been providing our services to thousands of our members and hundreds of money manager clients at ElliottWaveTrader. We believe it's time to bring this to the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and are excited to be able to bring this higher level of analysis of individual stocks to you as well. As a member has said.

"Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with 'only' 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole)

