Baytex Energy: Note Offering Gives It More Time For Debt Reduction

The company is projected to generate $42 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at $55 WTI oil and current strip for differentials.

Baytex's leverage is a higher than ideal at around 2.6x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX, so it is expected to continue working on debt reduction.

It does increase its interest costs by around $13 million per year, but was a necessary move.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has addressed its note maturities for the next few years by issuing $500 million in 8.75% unsecured notes due 2027. This increases the company's interest costs, but gives it a few years to continue working on debt reduction before its 2024 notes mature.

The company appears likely to generate some positive cash flow in 2020 at $55 WTI oil, while seeing its production decline slightly compared to Q4 2019. While its situation isn't bad (with the positive cash flow and no note maturities for a few years), Baytex still isn't tremendously cheap. A share price of $0.94 USD would value it at around 3.5x EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil and would be a better entry point.

All figures are in $USD unless otherwise indicated.

Baytex's 2020 Outlook At $55 WTI Oil

Baytex expects to produce around 95,000 BOEPD in 2020 (with a guidance range of 93,000-97,000 BOEPD). This includes a split of 30% heavy oil, 44% light oil and condensate, 10% NGLs and 16% natural gas. This would be down around -1.4% from Q4 2019 production levels and down around -2.7% from 2019's average production levels.

At $55 WTI oil and current strip for differentials, the company would be expected to generate around $1.14 billion in revenues including the effect of its hedges. It receives pretty good pricing for its Eagle Ford production (close to WTI), but may end up realizing around $10 less than WTI for its Canadian light oil production and $30 less than WTI for its heavy oil production.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Heavy Oil 10,402,500 $25.00 $260 Light Oil and Condensate 15,257,000 $49.50 $755 NGLs 3,467,500 $11.00 $38 Natural Gas 33,288,000 $1.75 $58 Hedge Value $29 Total $1,140

Baytex is estimated to end up with around $1.098 billion in cash expenditures in 2020, resulting in $42 million in positive cash flow. This comes with the help of hedges and at the expense of slightly reduced production in 2020.

$ Million USD Royalties $203 Operating Expenses $308 Transportation $33 Cash General And Admin $34 Cash Interest $90 Capital Expenditures $410 Leasing Expenditures $5 Asset Retirement Obligations $15 Total Expenses $1,098

Leverage And Debt Situation

Baytex recently announced that it was issuing $500 million in 8.75% unsecured notes due 2027, and using those proceeds (and its credit facility) to redeem its $400 million in 5.125% unsecured notes due 2021 and its $300 million CAD ($229 million USD) in 6.625% unsecured debentures due 2022.

This takes care of the company's note maturities for the next few years, with its $400 million in 5.625% unsecured notes due 2024 being the next maturity. The cost is a relatively high interest rate though, which results in Baytex's interest costs increasing by around $13 million per year.

Other than that, its credit facilities currently mature in 2021. I don't anticipate that to be a problem though, as the company's secured debt is projected to be under 1.0x its unhedged EBITDAX by the end of 2020.

Baytex's overall leverage is projected to be around 2.6x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX based on $55 WTI oil and current differentials. This is a bit higher than ideal and means that the company will probably focus more on debt reduction than on production growth for the foreseeable future.

At $1.12 USD per share, Baytex's enterprise value would be around 3.7x its projected unhedged 2020 EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil. A 4.0x multiple would value it at $1.38 USD per share.

Conclusion

Baytex has taken care of its note maturities for the next few years. This comes with significantly higher interest costs, but appears to be a prudent move nonetheless, as attempting to wait for an improved environment would come with serious risks.

Current valuation appears to be reasonable for around $55 WTI oil and the relatively wide Canadian oil differentials that are expected for 2020. The company is able to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil, while its production may decline slightly. It is likely to continue to focus primarily on debt reduction, while its leverage remains above the 2.0x or lower level that is considered ideal these days.

I am currently neutral on Baytex, with the belief that it would be a fairly good value at 3.5x unhedged EBITDAX. This would be around $0.94 USD per share and would represent a decent entry point for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.