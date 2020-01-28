Netflix Is In Danger Of Losing Its Crown

We think the balance sheet's embedded challenges will rise toward the surface - and together with other factors, we think this will put pressure the stock.

We believe rising competition from other OTT platforms will push up the cost of content, and push down the price of subscriptions.

Netflix, once the champion that swept all before it, is no longer king of all it surveys.

Background

Netflix (NFLX) isn't in our coverage universe. But we've been a shareholder here and there on a personal account basis, and we have to cast an eye toward the company as part of our coverage of AT&T (T), since T decided it wanted to be in the content business. (A decision we think is nuts for T by the way. We love the dividend from T. But we think owning content is a bad idea long term.). And we have to say that we think NFLX has some challenges ahead. Below we walk you through how we see those challenges playing out.

For disclosure, we are short NFLX on a personal account basis.

On Religious Affiliation

NFLX is one of those stocks that seems to inspire views for and against worth of religious debate. We hold no particular creed in this regard. We knew the company when it was private, before its IPO; we've been a subscriber personally for over a decade, and we've been long the stock in the past and done well from it. We don't get sentimental or religious about the stocks we assess. They're just stocks. Own them, don't own them, go long or short, play with derivatives or don't; they're just stocks.

One Tech Stock To Rule Them All

Just in case you have been off-grid for the last twenty years, here's what's good about NFLX stock:

The timescale starts on 29 May 2002, the NFLX IPO date. As you can see, over this period the stock has destroyed the Nasdaq (QQQ) and trounced the growth-poster-child Amazon (AMZN) too.

As everyone knows, NFLX did this by making two big bets in succession.

First, they bet that everyone hated two things about going to the video store - namely, going to the video store to get a tape, and then going back to the video store to return the tape. In fact the whole video store business model was based on this. The profit in video stores came from late-return fees. So NFLX brilliantly set up a mail-order DVD rental business with no late fees. Rent a DVD, watch it or don't watch it, return it before you can get another (to begin with at least), but no late fees. This was genius. It cost a lot of money in equity capital - just think about how the cashflows of such a model work - and that meant a big private pre IPO fundraise and some hairy post-IPO moments on the balance sheet front too. But it worked.

Second, they later bet that everyone hated DVDs anyway because they are physical things, and since "peak stuff" was on the way even in the late 1990s, they rode that trend to offer online streaming way before most people had anything like the bandwidth to support the service. Not easy to negotiate content rights, deal with telcos and MSOs who didn't want NFLX stuff congesting the network (this was back when the Internet was all Haight-Ashbury and net neutrality was a thing).

Two awesome calls. Then as competition from third party distribution platforms started to rise, they added in commissioning original content. Hence House of Cards and every other NFLX-owned series since. Makes sense, right? Other people are offering a comparable distribution platform for the same content you're trying to buy - so go deeper, vertically integrate, make your own content. Smart.

All these decisions, scary as they were at the time (NFLX went back to some of its pre-IPO investors to raise cash after they went public - that doesn't happen often), played out brilliantly. Along the way NFLX more or less single-handedly destroyed and bankrupted Blockbuster, which was a big deal at the time.

So - an incredible story.

Too good, in fact.

Profits Attract Competition, Right?

NFLX's meteoric rise has attracted all manner of competitors offering all manner of streaming services. They now include Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), AT&T (T), oh, and Disney (DIS).

Not surprising you may say. NFLX was virtually a monopoly on quality streamed content for the longest time. So it must have been making big money, right? Big profits. And those monopoly rents would be what attracted all those big players into the same market. That's how it usually plays out.

But here's the thing. Take a look at the selected financial data we've pulled together below. Forget about EPS, GAAP and all that stuff. For our purposes let's just follow the money. Actual money. Cash money.

The table below goes back a decade, to 2010. In only two of those years - 2010 and 2011 - did the company generate positive amounts of cash from running the business (cashflow from operations) and paying for stuff it needed like content (cashflow from investing). Other than those two years, all the cash generated for the company has come from either equity financing or, mainly, debt issuance. You can see the impact of that in the net debt line. It's relevant we think that the company moved from a net cash position at the end of 2014 to a net debt position thereafter, and the debt has just kept climbing. This is in essence a function of rising competition.

Here's a version of the same story that doesn't require spectacles.

Huge increase in debt required to fund a much smaller increase in EPS.

What this says is that the streaming business is still in landgrab mode. All participants are betting - correctly we suspect - that there remains plenty of gain to be had by winning share from various forms of conventional TV - satellite, cable MSO, broadcast. And so all those big names above are putting their balance sheets to work pursuing those gains.

You can guess the problem for Netflix as we see it. This is a cash-fuelled landgrab. And the competitors we name above have an awful lot more cash - and an awful lot more ability to fund new debt - than does NFLX. Here's a snapshot of that:

AAPL has prodigious cashflow and is in a net cash position; DIS and T are levered but have plenty of cashflow from operations left over after paying all the investment bills; NFLX has negative cashflows from operations after paying for investments.

So competition is heating up; the cost of content is going to rise we think, because there are relatively few hit shows and the rights owners of those shows know to exploit this growing platform competition. And it would be reasonable to expect that this competition plays out to include some subscription price battles, which can hurt revenue growth rate.

Our friends at Elazar Advisors, LLC posted a note on NFLX's growth rates recently. They use a neat multi-year growth rate analysis which is worth reading. You can see their note here: Netflix Showing A Slowdown Coming.

What Might This All Mean For The Stock?

So in our analysis above we have rising debt (a result we think of competition for content), and, per the Elazar note linked above, slowing revenue growth (a result we think of competition for subscribers). Two fundamental elements which we believe can impact the share price negatively, particularly if the market overall slows down from its recent crazy pace.

Let's turn to the chart for a moment. If you follow our work you know that we always say two things about charts. First - we don't consider ourselves in any way expert in technical analysis. Second - we think charts have the potential to allow the viewer to see what they want to see. And that kind of confirmation bias is dangerous in investing. So we always like to look deeper, into the fundamentals. And if the fundamentals and the chart is telling us a similar story, our confidence in that story goes up.

Here's our take on NFLX's current chart performance. We think it's in a downward trading channel since around June of 2018. We think the stock can keep moving down to that middle parallel, in other words to a stock price in the region of say $250-270, down from the current $343 at last night's close.

It's Not Over Yet

We think it would be hasty to declare NFLX a busted flush. The streaming wars are still young and there are many strategies still to be tried. NFLX has reinvented itself at least twice in its history (DVDs to online; and third party content to own-content) - that's unusual for any business and it means it should not be written off any time soon. It's not like T is likely to be the sharpest tool in the box when it comes to playing streaming wars; it's a telco. And it's not like AAPL doesn't have a hill to climb to develop a full-service offering. So you don't see us saying NFLX is a goner. But we do think the stock has some near term headwinds - and that's why we're short NFLX right now.

But as we noted above - this isn't a religious issue for us. It's just a stock. And if NFLX gets its mojo going once more, we will just as happily go long at that time.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 27 Jan 2020.

