3 Reasons To Buy Moderna

Sentiment for Moderna (MRNA) recently shifted to the positive after news the company received funding to develop a vaccine against the China coronavirus. But at unfavorable price/sales and a negative EV/EBITDA, investors that missed the reversal in the stock should add Moderna's stock to the watch list.

Moderna has a deep pipeline of drugs under development, most of which are in Phase 1. A CMV vaccine, which is now in Phase 3, may attract more investors to its stock. This is regardless of its progress in creating a coronavirus vaccine.

There are four reasons to like Moderna's stock today.

Promising Platform

Moderna uses an mRNA platform. From Translate Bio’s site, this is the pathway of DNA transcription to mRNA which is then translated to protein:

mRNA has a higher probability of medical success because it reaches its target at the molecular level. Already, the company shared positive clinical results for its Phase 1 Cytomegalovirus (“CMV”) vaccine. Phase 3 for preventing primary infection is underway and once it gets FDA feedback, it is headed for regulatory approval. The company is confident it will reach a Phase 3 endpoint with less than 8,000 subjects. It mentioned the importance of treatment as:

Prevention of CMV in women of childbearing age is a very significant unmet need, which we expect will translate into a large commercial opportunity.

With no vaccines on the market, Moderna will face no competition. If anything, a bigger drug company may buy the company, since it has the opportunity for label expansion.

Rich Development Pipeline

Moderna has many studies in Phase 1, as shown below.

It started its PCV Phase 1 randomized trial last quarter (Q3). It also reported positive results from its antibody program. And its Zika study has the FDA’s fast-track designation.

Moderna has seven prophylactic vaccine programs, in which it treated over 1,000 healthy volunteers. Done across six different modalities, the study demonstrated consistent safety and tolerability.

Peak Sales of $2-$5 Billion

CMV is a blockbuster opportunity. The company estimates annual peak sales of $2-$5 billion, as Moderna concentrates its sales efforts on OB/GYNS and pediatricians. If it brings a vaccine quickly to market at a comparable price point, the stock’s high P/S ratio will fall quickly. Moderna's stock has an unfavorable value score of 25, compared to 32 with the industry:

Conversely, the stock has a high relative momentum score and a decent valuation rating.

Note: Per Stock Rover, the valuation rating score is the valuation percentile rating of a stock, where a score of 99 is best. The proprietary algorithm compares a company to its peers and considers the consistency of key valuation metrics as well as their direction of change.

Healthy Balance Sheet

Moderna ended Q3 2019 with cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $1.34 billion. Cash used in operating activities was $363 million through to the end of September 2019. Although cash burn rates increased from last year, the company spent more on R&D. R&D expenses were $379 million, up from $304 million in 201. It spent more on stock-based compensation and personnel-related costs. For example, it faced higher clinical trial activities, manufacturing costs, and lab supplies and materials costs.

Moderna enjoys fundamental business strength through its access to many grants. In that setup, it gained strategic alliances with government-sponsored and private firms. This includes DARPA, BARDA, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Outlook

Moderna forecast its cash balance will have fallen to around $1.2 billion at the end of 2019. This compares to the $1.69 billion it had at the end of 2018. For 2020, it forecasts similar levels of cash used. The company expects significant partner funding will cover development costs for such programs as RSV, Zika, KRAS, IL-12, VEGF, and Chikungunya antibody.

Moderna investors need not expect a stock sale or debt issuance this year, an event that would most certainly hurt the stock.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

Seven analysts who offer a one-year price target think the stock is worth $30.67, a ~35% upside from the $22.74 recent closing price (per Tipranks). More recently, one analyst reiterated a “buy” call and set a $32 target.

Cautious investors may build a 5-year DCF revenue exit model that would set a downside fair value for the stock in the mid-teens.

With Moderna's stock getting excessive coverage in the news due to the coronavirus, buying the stock now is risky. Wait for the bullish interest to ease before initiating a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.