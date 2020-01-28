Pinterest's Different Kind Of Social Media Play (Podcast Transcript)

The question is whether it can escape the example of Twitter's trajectory, and whether it can withstand the perennially looming juggernaut, Facebook.

Pinterest has been one of the many 2019 IPOs to underwhelm in public markets to date, but there is an interesting growth story here.

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of our podcast last Thursday on Pinterest (PINS). We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: Welcome to the Razor's Edge. I'm Daniel Shvartsman. I'm joined by Seeking Alpha author, Akram's Razor, as always. Each episode, we take an investing idea or theme that Akram is look at for his personal investing as well as the Seeking Alpha marketplace service he runs, also called the Razor's Edge. We’re looking at specific ideas, discussing how they might play out, what the research is that went to the thesis. So it's a mix of trying to get into the ideas themselves, but also the ins and outs of deep fundamental market research today.

This week's topic, we're talking about Pinterest. Amidst the many hyped IPOs of 2019 that have underperformed, Pinterest, ticker symbol, P-I-N-S has stayed under the radar, not because it had a great year. It didn't. And it hasn't attracted a lot of buzz, at least from what I've heard. It has attracted a few, let's call them, deep growth investors.

The company is posting impressive revenue and user growth numbers. It's getting close to breakeven on a cash flow basis. And it's looking perky recently after an E-marketer report that said, Pinterest has surpassed SNAP to become the third most used social platform in the U.S.

Akram’s Razor came out with a bullish thesis on PINS based on relative valuation and earnings trade in August. It's an idea that I had wanted us to get to because I think it's an interesting area that doesn't have a ton of coverage. We haven't been able to get to it until now but with the market continuing to rip higher, Pinterest just starting to join in, now it's better than never.

So we're going to get into what makes this interesting, what issues there might be and just what the story is around this company.

Before we begin a quick disclaimer and disclosure; the Razor's Edge is a podcast on Seeking Alpha's The Investing Edge Channel. The views discussed belong to either Akram or me respectively, and nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. We will disclose any positions in any stocks discussed at the end of the podcast. Akram is long PINS and Facebook and short SNAP. I have no positions in any social media companies, but there maybe some companies I do own that I'll discuss and disclose by the end of the podcast. We're recording this on the morning of January 17.

Akram, good morning, welcome on.

Akram’s Razor: Good morning, Daniel.

DS: So let me just dump out some initial notes to frame this and then we'll get into the thesis itself. I looked over the company's recent 10-Q, recent presentation, earnings call. They grew revenue by 47% in Q3, their slowest in the last five quarters, so still a fast growing revenue company. User growth was 28%, tilted heavily towards international growth. ARPU, average revenue per user grew, international is still almost de minimis, but that's growing their ARPU in the U.S., also still growing.

Guidance was raised for yearend. They're forecasting about 34% revenue growth at the midpoint. If I got the math right, they were -- they burned about a $1 million in cash in Q3 on a free cash flow basis. That's after giving them credit for a lot of share based compensation, I think over $100 million.

So that's sort of the snapshot where it looks to me like a company that's relatively close to an inflection point in terms of the free cash flow; still fast growing, but lots of dilution and everything else. So that said, with that context what's your core thesis here, what's your sort of gut take on Pinterest?

AR: I mean look, I came to Pinterest in summer last year, started out as an earnings trade on the Q2, recommended to subscribers basically -- stock had been hammered kind of since they went public, sentiment around it was kind of pretty negative. They had an easy year-over-year comp. So I had done some work in terms of the ad products that turned on and you had different timing for Easter this year than last year. So it's set up really nicely and they beat notably, in Q2 stock popped big, it was a great options trade.

Since then, it's -- I mean, with most of SaaS, cloud, IPO land, it just freefalled essentially speaking, I mean, I think when I first came into it, it was $24 and got up as high as $36. It's been as low as, I think, just a little bit below $18, $17.50ish, maybe I don't know. But I mean, it's cheap, and it's got that under the radar element, where you look at it, and you're just like, I mean, I'd say it was trading at an EV to sales, just to suggest the start of the year, on a forward basis of almost five times, for a company that grew its top line 61%, Q2; 48% Q3. You're talking north of 50% revenue growth, the last couple quarters and it's five times sales and what adjusted EBITDA margins are about 1% now. Compared to Snapchat, which is probably negative 10% or so I think.

So it's appealing. I mean, there's not much to get around it. The question is does a stock like this carry, that Twitter, if you want to say, a negative experience that has -- and I don't even really think of it as a social media stock, but that has kind of come with the social media element, outside of Facebook, if you bought anything in social media, as a long-term investor, that's been so far a miserable experience.

DS: Right, and you'd mentioned the Twitter angle in your original thesis. Explain that a little bit. I think right now, when people think about Twitter from investment, they think about still spending a ton of R&D without clear changes. Jack Dorsey, managed running two companies...

AR: We could do two hours on Twitter. I mean, my lifetime experience with Twitter stock is just is torture. I mean, I love the -- I'm one of those, people who's really gotten into the product, particularly from a financial news standpoint, and even now, to a degree even with politics, with the election and whatnot.

I've just had -- I've had a miserable experience with it. I mean, I was trading it back when Salesforce was supposed to be buying it. That there was a period where I was shorted for that and then it got so cheap, $13, $14 a share, had popped up on the Salesforce acquisition rumors, kind of a CRM play, customer interaction, the data et cetera and collapsed as Salesforce took a lot of heat for that potential transaction, walked away and even Disney was talking about it which in retrospect, you have a hard time thinking about it with all the negativity that does exist on Twitter. And then it came back to life last year and then I was long Twitter calls, when it imploded, was two quarters ago. When did it implode? I don't even remember.

DS: That sounds about right. I didn't pull up Twitter's chart while we're talking. But let me see.

AR: The last quarter, last quarter.

DS: Yeah, October it fell off the table. Yeah, Q3 report.

AR: Yeah, it's come down somewhat from the summer and I was like, oh! Twitter's cheap again, buy calls and maybe for the third time, I've had Twitter calls on earnings, where I ask how did this just fall 20%? It perennially disappoints. Now obviously, they have a different business model, and they've struggled on the advertising side. And yes, we can get into Jack Dorsey, and going Africa and running two companies. And even yesterday, he's asking Elon Musk for advice on how to fix Twitter.

Why would you say -- why would you say fix, why don’t you say improve? It's just as a shareholder, that’s just, and it's coming up again, and you're looking at it right now. Twitter is at the same market cap, essentially speaking as Snapchat. And it's got -- I mean, yeah, they're both $25 billion. Actually on an EV basis, Twitter is smaller now.

And Twitter is twice the revenue. I mean, we can get into revenue growth rates and whatnot. Obviously, Snapchat grew about 50%, the most recent quarter. Snapchat did have a huge burst in activity around the filters in the first half of this year. Everybody went crazy and got back into using Snapchat to take those, what you call them, the age photos or…

DS: Oh that, where you see how you look 10 years from now, the 10 year comparison, whatever.

AR: Yeah, they had a bunch of these, cool little filters that people would login in Snapchat and then upload them to other places on social media. But I mean, -- but you're talking about a company that's doing roughly half the revenue of Twitter. And it's bigger now. And then if you want to compare it, Pinterest is half the size of both of them.

DS: So how does the Twitter problem play out for Pinterest? What do you mean when you bring that to Pinterest or what -- how does that play out?

AR: Well, I think there's just a general scepticism, once you slap the social media moniker on a stock, that you're going to make money if it's not Facebook. So and even now Facebook is just -- I mean, everyday someone's got a Nancy Pelosi yesterday, they're being sued. I mean, like the regulatory stuff around Facebook and so on and so forth.

I think Pinterest is more, an ecommerce play to me then social media. It's not fully flushed out yet, as a storefront. To a degree Instagram is moving in the same direction. But I mean, Pinterest is native for shopping. Women get on Pinterest for ideas for stuff to buy. You don't get on Instagram or Facebook for ideas for stuff to buy. I mean you get served ads and it gets there and Instagram obviously there's -- has developed in that sense, more so as a place where brands show off wares and fashion and whatnot, but it's not the core of the product.

I mean, I do remember when Pinterest blew up, I mean, as a pinup board, and whatever 2010 or 2011, and everybody was knocking it off. There was I mean, I think even Rocket internet, had a Pinterest clone. Everyone had a Pinterest clone, you could buy essentially the functionality and create a dummy Pinterest, no problem.

DS: I want to -- so I want to come back to Instagram because I'm not sure if I -- I do think that that's increasingly the threat in the room for them. But when you say it's not a social media play, it's an ecommerce play, does that change the business model, because there's -- they're in ad business right now and you talk about them being an appealing ad business. Does it matter that they're more geared towards ecommerce and set of engaging with your friends' interests or you're following your friends' ideas.

AR: The revenue is obviously completely geared towards advertising. So I mean, I'm serving you ads in an environment where you're there to spend money. You're looking for stuff to buy. The inspirational element of Pinterest and, hey, here's what I've pinned and things going on in my life type of stuff. That is, I guess, personable, I just don't think -- you don't have a Pinterest network that's essentially driven by your close group of friends really.

DS: Okay, so in some sense it's -- I maybe what I'm getting, it sounds like maybe the difference on a social media play you're basically trying to monetize the time I'm spending there because I'm engaged, because I'm spending time, you can grab my attention the same way that you would normally through classic advertising mediums whether they be print, new -- digital, TV, et cetera.

AR: Yeah, I mean look, let's step back for a second. I mean, you pointed out that Pinterest popped recently because e-marketers and they passed Snapchat, which to me is kind of ridiculous because I read that article. And in Q3, Pinterest reported 87 million monthly active U.S. users. I think they said they hit 82 million in the U.S. in 2019. So, just on that element, you're not telling us anything new.

And when you compare it to Snapchat, remember Snapchat reports daily active users, not monthly. So I mean, if you look at PINS, PINS is 320 or so million monthly active users, Snapchat is 210 million daily active users. So from an ad basis, obviously, the Snapchat user is more engaged. We don't know what PINS' daily active usage is.

So it's a more relevant metric, I think, for Snapchat on DA use, because I'm not spending nearly the time I maybe spending on a Snapchat as I'm on Pinterest. I mean, if you were to see Pinterest, DAUs, I'm sure they would be significantly lower than Snapchat.

DS: Well, so because I think what that leads me to is sort of when you think of advertising on Facebook, for example, it's less about I'm trying to follow along with your interests, that it's less -- I'm not going to get them -- I don't have the metaphor fully thought out. But you think about push versus pull, Facebook -- I'm kind of hunting you down I have, I'm looking for males from a certain range in a certain location and I can advertise against you guessing what your interests are. Whereas, to the most obvious example of this is Google, which I am long is, if I'm searching for hotels, it's very easy to advertise. You already kind of know what my interest is. And so the search ads, and that's what makes Google so powerful.

And what I think that to me is what you're positioning this as a, the distinction between a Pins and a Snap, is that Snap, it's more about, okay, you spend a lot of time, I can figure out who you are, and guess what you like, whereas on PINS, I'm actually telling you, I want this and so I may not spend as much time, but you can be more accurate as far as what you're advertising to me or doing for me.

AR: Snapchat is media. I mean, it's entertainment essentially. I mean, and they are increasingly going more along that route creating content, and to deliver directly to people who are a captive audience, to entertain them and to continually have them engaged and spending time there, and to serve them ads as they spend time. Pinterest is really driven by shopping.

And thinking about things, you may be planning a wedding, you may want to redecorate your home. It's stuff along those lines, and I mean, it's got a very skewed demographic. So I mean, it's 70% plus women. It's a mom's hangout.

DS: Which -- something we chatted about before a little bit is that's Wall Street always has sort of the -- has a bit of a -- it's not quite a blind spot because it's still, I know you say it's cheap, but it's still not yet cash flow positive in trading. You can make the case that it's fully valued. The other stock I have in mind that I have a tiny position on but that I've talked about on other podcasts is Stitch Fix, which is still more of a -- it's a business model that's not oriented towards…

AR: Yeah, I know it well.

DS: Well, Wall Street guy and so there's a little bit of…

AR: Well, that CEO is a bit of a character but, yeah.

DS: That could be a fun podcast because I -- yeah, I'll be happy to talk about that too. But you know what I mean, …

AR: I was short Stitch Fix for a while, ways back. But yeah, I get your point.

DS: So it's just -- you can't really put a valuation number on that. But that feels like when we talk about under the radar, we're sort of talking around this fact that a lot of people who actively invest or who are on the Street or whatever else, and they don’t…

AR: I'm sure 95% of the sell side covering the stock does not use the product. So I mean, it's definitely a part of the problem, I think without question. If they can't relate to it, they can definitely relate to Facebook's empire. And I definitely think on Wall Street it kind of cuts the other direction, is that -- and it was probably why it's so constantly volatile and back and forth is that they all use Twitter. Twitter, for all its problems, anyone in finance is engaged with it trading in markets.

DS: So with Pinterest, where does it -- it hasn't -- it played out originally with the earnings trade, but then the stock pulled back quite a bit. It's now perking up again. But when you -- when I still, sort of value oriented first, when I look at this, I'm looking for that inflection and the path here seems relatively simple. They're still putting up big revenue numbers, they still have a big international opportunity. And so you have to think that at some point, they'll overcome, they'll get enough leverage, even from the share-based compensation to where they start to post numbers.

But what do you think the investors are waiting on, is it just that lack of focus and awareness or that fear of social media not working outside of the Facebook world, or is there something else that you're waiting for, or that you're looking forward as a long here?

AR: Look, what impresses me the most about Pinterest and going back to when it was, it had more of a social media moniker when it sprung on the scene, and caught fire, went viral, in 2010 and 2011, is that it is still growing its user base, organically, a decade later, a pretty impressive clip, for something that is pretty niche. Because I mean, I can tell you if you went back to 2014, 2015 and we were talking about Pinterest valuation, I would just say, this is Midwestern moms, it's not hanging around for very long.

And now you look at it globally, and you're like, what the hell. It's still growing in the U.S., high single digits this most recent quarter. How is that possible 10 years later?

DS: Yeah, it does seem to have that read that on the wide scale, I mean, 8% and as you pointed out the skew, yeah.

AR: So that’s one -- that's an impressive element to it. That's one. The negatives it's had in the past is that, unlike, let's say, if on one extreme and we have like the temple to shareholder value, that's Mark Zuckerberg. He's viewed as ruthless and he's criticized and hated, and he's destroying the world and so on and so forth. But I mean, if you're an investor, the dude's brilliant. I mean, he's executed beyond anyone's wildest dreams. He's still very young, it's hard to bet against him.

On the flip side, you've got Jack Dorsey, where there's the scepticism, even though he's created these two great companies, that he's more distracted. Twitter essentially has gone nowhere since it IPoed, its stocks were traded almost twice as high six years ago. So in between those you’ve got the founder of Pinterest, Ben Silbermann, and he's viewed as the kitten to Zuckerberg's rottweiler. The perception of him as a CEO is that, he's built this kind of cool thing. And it's been growing, but monetization hasn't been a major focus and the culture hasn't been really about being aggressive and ruthless and monetizing. And that had been part of the problem with Pinterest.

And I do think that still also plays a big part, you do hear criticism around the culture not being what's the word, capitalist enough maybe.

DS: We have on the -- I'm trying to see if I can pull it up quickly on one of the -- I think on the most recent earnings presentation and somebody accused this person, I’m just grabbing it directly from an analyst commentary, I don't know if that's true or not, but Pinterest has a cordial work culture. Hence company will never be able to roll out new stuff at constant speed. They -- and it's just which -- I don't know if you have anything to based that, I certainly don't. And I think that's, again also sort of interesting when you think of what they're -- again the fact that their audience is more women than men and so forth. I think that's an interesting -- I don't know if that's related, but there's a little bit of that, Twitter obviously.

AR: Yeah, so I haven't read what you just said. But that's, that literally kind of sums up the type of criticism they do get. That if you're serious about making money, Pinterest is not there yet, that's not part of their culture.

DS: Well, isn't that, couldn't we say this, last week we talked about Zoom and you made the point that their unit economics are so good, they are cash flow positive, et cetera. But that they there when you're posting 80% revenue growth, it's hard to argue that you don't care about growth enough or that you need to keep spending more. And isn't that to a lesser degree here when you're talking about they're going to post year-over-year growth of 35% to 40%, at least for 2019 as a whole, aren't they -- don't the numbers show that they are at least -- they do seem to at least have more room to grow and that they are pursuing that?

AR: I think the contrast there is that I mean, Zoom has grown like a weed really quickly, and they've executed extremely well. Pinterest has been around for a while in terms of not monetizing really well. It's kind of just started to accelerate. I mean, if you look at it, I mean, this is, to a degree, from a business standpoint, a lot more like a startup. I mean, they've just started to open offices and they just started rolling out add features for advertisers six months ago, in some respects. It's been a very nascent product.

So tools and I mean, I think they hired him right before the IPO. The current head of engineering was the CTO of Walmart, ex-eBay guy, CTO of Walmart, which is actually kind of interesting when you think about the e-commerce angle. But, putting together these pieces in the Executive Manager, I mean, when you think about a Facebook, I mean, you don't hear as much about her anymore, and Zuckerberg is more in the limelight, but he's had Sheryl Sandberg there.

And I don't think from a Wall Street standpoint, they had that big boy adult supervision perspective on Pinterest yet, which I think Facebook has had almost from day one. So maybe that works with -- that's one thing that works against it. I think another thing that works against it is just with all these types of stocks, are we going to hit the Twitter problem at some point where users don't grow or Snapchat, where they went through that period where the user growth went negative. That completely changes the entire multiple and that's why it gets stuck with a low multiple.

What's interesting about Pinterest is I think, if you look at it as of where it was just a few weeks ago, and you look at the consensus estimates for next year, and you look at the current growth, and you look at how nascent they are, and the fact in terms of monetization, development, and you look at the organic growth rate of the actual user base, it's -- it was being priced already like these, it's going to hit that type of Twitter, Snapchat problem around the corner.

Five times forward EV to sales and you’re breakeven on adjusted EBITDA already positive. That's surprising for trailing 50% revenue growth the last say two quarters. How do you lose in that in the near term? That's a simple question to ask. It's very hard, how much lower does the multiple go.

And then if you got to think about it strategically, I mean, these guys are working with Shopify, if you -- if there wasn't these problems as far as big tech being what it is, how much of a no brainer is a Pinterest acquisition to one of these giants where it was just recently trading. I mean, it was a $9 billion market cap with $2 billion in cash, you were talking about a $7 billion enterprise value. And if you've got the ad tools, you know to monetize, you have the culture, you have the big boy type of adult supervision in the room financially, and you're a Google or you're an Amazon, even a Facebook, swallowing this thing would be no big deal.

And I mean, when you think from an e-commerce overlap, there is interesting appeal. You bring in people who are already shopping. So targeting them from an advertising standpoint, for everybody in advertising is good, but also for e-commerce, if you're Amazon or even if you're a Facebook with it -- with what they're trying to do in shopping, and I saw Google just recently bought what is it called, Pentaphy or something.

DS: I thought it felt like an app book.

AR: They bought something in ecommerce, right.

DS: AppSheet they bought, I don't know. And then they also bought a retail tech company called Pointy.

AR: Yes. Pointy, that's it.

DS: What I wanted to ask you about though is -- this is maybe gearing for the little guy a little bit, but it's almost interesting. You think about Pinterest and all the cultural things you said. You hear about Shopify tries to present, itself to people, [Shopify CEO] Toby Luttke has now become much more active on Twitter, and they're trying to present themselves as not a crazy big tech, and we're arming the little guy. And you think about Etsy, which -- I haven't followed Etsy recently. And it looks like the stock has started to really work but that was, they were a B Corporation, Corporation B whatever you call it, where there -- you almost start to wonder if maybe there's a mid-tier ecommerce juggernaut potential when you start to combine some of these companies that are not the big players.

AR: Without question, consolidation there would be very interesting. I mean, look, Shopify is going to do what $1.5 billion in revenue and it's $52 billion in market cap now. I mean, it's -- Shopify's valuation is insane. It's literally trading at the same sales multiple as Zoom, is literally the top of the list. I mean, if you were to work through SaaS cloud from top all the way to the bottom, start with Zoom. And right there after it is like Shopify, maybe Coupa Software, a couple other names. But Shopify, same revenue neighborhood as a Pinterest, which is one fifth the size. And they do work together.

But if you look at a Pinterest, why can't my storefront be on Pinterest, on the store? I mean you've got them -- one of the things that's worked really well for them is retailers uploading their catalogs. They've been doing a lot with computer vision, like you can shop the look, you see a picture of something and go instantaneously in it and pick out the products you want to buy and link to it. And I mean, as it functions now it functions in the sense that it's you're being targeted by advertisers, and they're essentially referring traffic. But I mean, what does it take for them to provide the tools the way Shopify does? Why can't you have your pinboard…

DS: Go directly to your shipping.

AR: And then the link right there is just like you have a store front, because the catalog is already there. All you have to do is provide half a dozen tools to turn it into a complete store. And then you can do the same stuff, that Square and Shopify, I said are doing with the Square Capital and Shopify Capital and so on and so forth. So it's conceivable for it to go in that direction completely. And if I'm looking to compete with Shopify, or I'm looking to enter the space more aggressively, like let's say, a Google, or a Facebook, it's an easy deal. But it's also not a crazy deal for a Shopify or a Walmart with where trades. Because if you look at Shopify, who's going buy them at this multiple? Nobody.

But if you look at Pinterest, you don't have to get much right. I mean, from an upside standpoint, if you're paying double where it was two weeks ago.

DS: So I had two other thoughts that I wanted to rush you -- just as we're talking about this that as cautionary notes to me would be, I think Instagram, if it's not there is becoming a very big storefront. I just -- I don't use -- I tried it for a while last year didn't -- I've kind of -- I don't use it very much. I hear -- my wife uses it quite a bit and to me that's really it used to be more, oh, you get to just have your friends and you don't have other trash in there like you do with Facebook. But now it's really, she's following celebrities and she's -- you do get shopping ideas there as well I think.

And we had dinner with a friend last night who runs a little shop. And she said Instagram is her business, Instagram is where she gets people coming to retail. She has a physical store and people come in. So I wonder -- I feel like Instagram that would be and we know, to your point about Zuckerberg and how ruthless they are usually, Snap is usually the example you point to. But you just feel like if they saw an opportunity that would be my concern in the company that I was thinking about through all this that would be a cautionary tale beyond Twitter is Yelp, to me was a company that seems like it has a good position, seems like it should be doing well. But it had -- they had challenges with Google and they didn't control. It feels like Pinterest controls its own fate more. But that was the other thing I just thought about.

AR: Yeah, so Yelp is kind of interesting in the sense when we talk about Shopify from advertising to commerce, I mean, Yelp, like Shopify, not Shopify, Pinterest, but Yelp was essentially a content play on F&B, restaurants, food, et cetera. It covers everything but still that, that was the core. And they missed the quick pivot into ordering and delivery. And then you got Postmates and Doordash, Grubhub and whatever.

You can look at it in this in a similar fashion where Pinterest is content for a niche. And commerce is on the other end of it. And if you have Instagram coming at you, I mean even WhatsApp. I have a friend in a startup and I've done a lot with him on in terms of advising and watching it grow and whatnot. This is WhatsApp commerce in the Middle East, right.

So you can literally drop your catalog into the WhatsApp, you can convert the payment in WhatsApp. So if I want to buy something, I can just click on the link in WhatsApp and it takes me right away. So you have that, the general view is chat commerce to the point where you may go into a store and they may just convert your order through WhatsApp and similar into how iPad was turned into a point of sale; so turning WhatsApp both into a point of sale and a catalog, because once you're chatting directly with a customer, because you'll see people with Instagram stores and it'll be, here's my WhatsApp link contact, message me on this. And then the person messages, oh, I saw this where do I get it?

Well, I mean, the conversion rate on that versus a person clicking on a website, you don't want to say, okay, go to my website. You already have them ready to buy. So the conversion rate is super high compared to that. And definitely at least in Middle East and even Asia, you're seeing a lot of chat commerce. It's native to almost like -- particularly also because WhatsApp is so dominant outside the United States as a ubiquitous communications tool.

DS: Yeah, it totally takes over the phone, totally takes over normal text messages. You're just -- for group messages you're just done. WhatsApp is definitely I can

AR: Yeah, I mean, you have people with essentially vape shops on WhatsApp. And it's just like message me then they deliver. And the delivery guy shows up and he just click -- send you the link right then and there and you process payment. So even eliminate the need to have for delivery businesses to buy the credit card scanner or reader.

DS: Fascinating. I didn't realize the commerce applications of it, but that's really which --

AR: It's huge, huge. And the way I've seen this business grow its native like this person has, they spent nothing on advertising. It's literally native user behavior. They're just embraced. And you have people renting apartments on it. It's not.

So, I mean, yeah, when you look at Instagram, and WhatsApp, they that Facebook has huge aspirations there. And they have what they need. I mean, Instagram can be your storefront, you can just click on it. But Facebook does try to work with partners. And so far it's been, you know, let's call it a friend. There's that friend and me type concern.

But yeah, these are the types of things that you do when you look at a Pinterest. But I think Pinterest, it just -- it's already moving in that direction. It's not like they are several years away. And maybe from an investor standpoint, when we go back to its Founder, and have not being like a Zuckerberg and the cultural criticism and so on and so forth. To see them iterate, and develop tools and monetize rapidly and I mean having the Walmart CTO in there, who led that transfer on ecommerce.

These are things that are encouraging. Because it does have that vertical element appeal. I mean, this is where we go back to Etsy. Etsy struggled recently as a stock. I mean, you know, I loved Etsy when it was single digits, and I couldn't find a single sell side person who was constructive on it. I eventually threw in the towel, and I watched it over the last two years go up 700%. And I was buying this stock at $9 and $10 hoping you can get to $20. And I was, pulling my hair out. Because every single time you would read these write ups, but from the sell side, where they're just cutting my price target from 14 to 11.

DS: Yeah. And it's there's something to be said I think for -- it's that balance, because Facebook at this point, and these other agglomerations, they're the adults in the room and they know how to run a business and to scale and all that. And that's important but you do that organic element of people love to use Etsy, and they have -- they do they care about their -- they fostered the right community. That sounds like soft, oh, lovey dovey stuff.

But that does drive -- it that gives you a seat at the table if you generally genuinely grow the user base. And that's where Pinterest -- I pulled up there S1 and that the first metric they go monthly active users and then they go revenue. And those are obvious, but there is something about sometimes these new especially Silicon Valley companies can be a little bit full of themselves as far as their noble mission or whatever. But there is something to be said for cultivating enough community and listening to it. And that does not just from as a cynical way to grow a business but that does give you an opportunity to then figure out a way to serve them. And you don't have to be cynical.

AR: It cuts both ways, right? Essentially what you're describing is the strength of being vertical, right arts and crafts. I've carved out strong niche. I've got a core sticky user base. But I'm not going to be Facebook. And then when we look at a Facebook, or an Amazon or whoever you're, all but they're a threat to these guys. And it's like that core if you're just really focused on arts and crafts, it's going to be very hard for anybody else to serve them as well as you do.

But from an investor standpoint, the huge upside element and the concerns about pieces of your market share being taken are always there. Because I mean, you know, when you're serving a niche, you're not going to get those eye popping growth numbers for very long. It does level off.

I mean, this is where you get into this, want to go back to like Twitter. I mean, I think Twitter where it stands has no real threats from the tech giants essentially speaking. It's use. It's entertainment, celebrities, finance, et cetera. You don't look at Twitter and say Instagram may become a problem.

But we can look at Pinterest and be like Instagram and WhatsApp may become a problem. But I mean, you look at a Shopify and Shopify, the CEO, like we said, has been very active on social media. Lately, he's much more vocal and his own. Facebook's not a threat, Pinterest not a threat. We work with both of them. They're good partners. But, I mean, they are threats. Just like a Square's also a threat. I mean, FinTech in general is a broad threat for them to as well. So it is an element that makes a stock like a Pinterest have its healthy skepticism.

Which is also where -- I mean recently there's been opportunity. There's no way I would ever go near a Pinterest at a 20 time sales multiple. It's just -- you're not touching the stock like that.

And we did get to a point recently, and we're getting back there again. I mean, let's not give too much credit for what's going on in the market right now, even though Pinterest has had a nice move, I mean, Jumia (JMIA) was up 30% yesterday, for god's stakes. And they put out a press release that they hired a person, if there's news on something, it's an excuse to buy. For the first two weeks of this year. I mean, go back to our last podcast and I've looked at the returns on some of the stuff that I bought. And I'm just like, this is just ridiculous. You had a thesis and I got to say, do I -- should I sell Salesforce? Do I trim it? Do I exit Twilio? I made 25% in 15 trading sessions

DS: Right? It's, it's no it is. I know that was our last topic. But it's just something you'd want to take -- I like taking problems but at the same time what are you going to do? It's not it is you want in theory, you want it then deploy it somewhere else. But yeah, it's been a -- that podcast has still has quite a lot of relevance, I think two weeks later as the market just --

AR: Look, I mean, I've got subscribers already asking about Pinterest. And they're, we know what do you think here? And I'm just like, finally. But it's like the stock was a dead duck for for months. And I've talked to several people at hedge funds and it would come back to the same chat, guys, it’s like six times forward sales. And it's positive non-GAAP margins already. How do I lose on this trade right here?

But Wall Street doesn't like it. And if it just printed disappointing user number, start may get hammered again, that's the thinking. And that thinking is a reflection of, I'd say, the Twitter experience and the Snapchat experience. You don't invest in a vacuum and people have been burned badly on Snapchat and badly on Twitter. And they relate much more to those products. They've seen their kids use Snapchat. They've seen -- they use Twitter, they're engaged with it. And Pinterest for the most part, maybe their wife uses it, or girlfriend, here and there.

But for most people on Wall Street, I don't think they've had engagement to go with the ones where they've seen the engagement. And they've seen bad investor experiences. I mean if you just look at the numbers, I mean what a monthly active users are up what 28%.

DS: What are -- monthly active users were up, 87 -- 80 to 87 year over year in the U.S., and it was a much bigger jump internationally.

AR: Yeah, I think the stock works. And we're also coming up on talking about annual guidance for next year for a lot of people. So consensus right now on this is 33% revenue growth.

DS: Yeah, that's what we had on Seeking Alpha's consensus numbers, yeah.

AR: Yeah. So if you look at the way the business is trending, I can't see how they're going to guide below that. I think you do have a little bit of upside there. I think the way they've described what they're doing, I think on the last call, they said that they're not going to be expanding into new markets in terms of opening more offices. And I think they're up to like 26, 27 maybe countries .

DS: 26 is what I remember. They opened 9 new ones in Q3.

AR: Yeah. And they said that from here, we're going to focus more on monetizing them. And if you look at the ARPU, they're $0.20 or something internationally. I mean, I was comparing it and what -- an interesting thing about this business when I was looking at in after the last quarter was that $280 million in revenue $260 million, I think or so, or $252 million is U.S. advertising.

And if you look at Snapchat, Snapchat is 300 and maybe 10. So it's almost the same size on a U.S. ad business, Snapchat already which does stand out. It's the international where they're still way behind. So Snapchat did 400 -- I think $40 million. I don't know if you have it in front of you.

DS: Snapchat, let's see we have. So the quarter was $446 million.

AR: Okay so $446 million versus $280 million. So when you consider that the size difference that was 80% or so

DS: Sounds about right. Yeah, 70 or so.

AR: But when you look at the U.S., Snapchat is 15% to 20% bigger. They haven't opened offices in the international markets to advertise. They're just really started to open up that door, they are literally flipping on a switch to monetization there. So when you consider where they are internationally versus let's say a Snap, even though snap is going to have higher average revenue per user. That is just the engagement is much higher. But they're not that far behind. So I can't -- I still see upside internationally. That's very significant for them.

But I mean I think for them right now, Western Europe has a priority. They should be monetizing that at a much higher clip before they really worry about South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East Asia, et cetera.

DS: Right. And that last batch of countries they opened. I think was, I think Romania was in there. So it was a mix of….

AR: Yeah, some Eastern Europe basically. So if you look at the stock, your margin of safety on it, in the near term should be pretty high.

DS: Yeah, I mean it's interesting, I think this is a very--

AR: Do you get you get crushed here, this is what you have to ask yourself, if you're buying it today. Let's set aside the macro and the liquidity and the Fed and all this and God knows how much of current price action that's explaining, as well as shorted stocks from last year rebounding heavily in the first two, three weeks of this year. So you don't want to attribute too much of, “I'm in Pinterest. It's working. I got it right. This is buy and hold no problem.”

But if you do think about it at the multiple you're paying, comparatively speaking to, let's say Snapchat. I'd say, Snapchat is probably almost double the EV to sales ratio. And let's be honest, Snapchat has its concerns on user engagement. They had a huge catalyst in the first half of last year, that spiked everything. They're going to be lapping that in the first half of this year. So they're definitely a story, on improving profitability and trying to get to positive margins and free cash flow neutral and eventually positive. But they do have those user questions that were -- that plagued it over a year ago, that reverse completely in the other direction, that could re-emerge again.

DS: They haven't achieved -- climbed the mountain. They're not yet over the -- they've still got threats. They've still got.

AR: Yeah. You had the running jokes, logged in to use their filter and then I haven't used it in over a year. And then went and shared what I did on Instagram. So that's been part of the issue there. I don't think you're going to run into those types of problems in the near term with Pinterest. I think where they are on their curve, at least for the next year, they should still benefit, just generally speaking from rolling out the monetization, that they're doing in the markets that they've just entered in. So it's very organic.

DS: Yeah, yeah. I mean, that's -- it seems to me like they have, the next year or two is relatively clean story and it's just a matter of them getting it executed. The bigger picture of do they maintain -- do they play the right cards as far as how they position themselves? Do they hold off from the threats that we mentioned from Facebook or whoever else, that's going to be the -- whether this company succeeds over the decade, let's say but or next five years.

But that one to two -- it's very -- this is not the sort of company I usually go for. I do like to have a clear vision of that inflection point, but it is -- this has been very interesting as far as, the setup here is pretty -- there's -- I would want to learn a lot more about the workings and their vision and so on. But it's definitely within the context of what we brought up, I would love to hear I'd be their case, but it sounds really intriguing.

AR: Well, the bear case we know it is we've seen it. It's Twitter in a sense that you hit the problems with user growth. And that eventually filters into the way you monetize and the way advertisers spend and see value. And they also do carry the overlapping elements of storefronts and ecommerce, and Instagram and WhatsApp. And the likes of Shopify and whatnot, becoming better at what they do to keep you there and turn you into someone who doesn't have to go to a Pinterest to get inspired for stuff you want to shop for and just convert you there.

I kind of -- essentially eroding a little bit of that vertical specialization you've carved out for yourself. But that's been factored into the multiple to a very significant degree, because at the rate it's growing, it's not -- it hasn't been getting a crazy sales multiple. And it doesn't have, let's call it the class of 2019 your cash incinerator problem. They're cash flow positive.

They have a ton of cash relative to the market cap. I mean, when you consider where they IPOed, they were recently at $9 billion with $2 billion in cash. It's over 20% of your market cap, and you're cash flow positive. It's really more of a question of what do you do with that cash, really? I mean, obviously, at this juncture you're not buying back stock. acquisitions, investing more aggressively in people, I don't know.

Their downside seems limited over the next, let's call it, 8 to 12 months. In contrast to Snapchat, if something was to go wrong in Snapchat on, let's say user metrics, you're going to get obliterated in that stock. I mean, you're down 50%. That's the flip side, I think. Because I mean, Snapchat is it's the bigger EV than Twitter at roughly half the revenue, Twitter's growing, high single digits 10% or whatever overall. And Snapchat currently is much higher. But the base and the visibility on how long that continues for Snapchat can be questioned.

DS: Yeah, I think that's a fascinating -- that I just didn't wasn't paying attention. I didn't realize that's really interesting. That SNAP is bigger than or on par with Twitter however you want to frame it.

AR: Well, on enterprise value. It's bigger. I mean, that may change in two weeks when Twitter reports earnings. I don't know. If it does what it usually does, maybe it goes up 25% but you never know with that thing. Yeah.

DS: Okay, let's wrap there. Really good stuff. We mentioned quite a few other stocks anything. So I had said I was long Google and Stitch Fix. And I will say I'm going to do more research on Pinterest. This is -- I don't think I will have anything open by the time this comes out. But just it is intriguing. Akram, you I think you've mentioned so, Facebook, SNAP.

AR: I think one we didn't discuss, Shopify, I'm not sure which has not been fun. I mean, it just goes up every day.

DS: That's a fun. Yeah, I -- no, that's sort of a pretty straightforward story. I don't even think you can -- it's just the valuation there seems crazy.

AR: Yeah, and I hate shorting on valuation, but the valuation there got to the point where I have to have some short exposure here. This does not deserve Zoom's multiple. I mean to me I've been even looking at Square as a long versus it now. How is this double Square’s size?

DS: All right, good stuff. Thank you Akram. And let's see. I'll be looking forward to seeing what we get back from this one, because I think this is a -- it's a fun topic. So I enjoyed the conversation.

Akram's Razor is long PINS and FB, and short SNAP and SHOP.

Daniel is long SFIX and GOOG. Akram's Razor is long PINS and FB, and short SNAP and SHOP.