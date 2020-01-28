Lithium Americas: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lithium Americas (LAC) is a junior lithium mining company based in Vancouver, Canada. Currently, Lithium Americas is developing two lithium mining projects, Cauchari-Olaroz, in Argentina, and Thacker Pass, in Nevada, USA. As a relatively unknown company, this article wishes to shine some light on its operations while dispelling some risk concerns surrounding the company. Most importantly, I will aim to estimate the company's future financial performance and put it into context with its industry peers. This discussion will lead to my valuation of the company, which I expect to reach just under $500 million by the end of the year and top $10 billion by the end of 2025.

Production and Schedule

At the heart of Lithium Americas' business is the extraction of lithium, specifically carbonate, so ensuring that their production timeline remains intact is quite important. Production in Cauchari-Olaroz is expected to begin early in 2021 and Thacker Pass is expected to begin production in the third quarter of 2022. With no experience bringing a mine into production, Lithium Americas' ability to bring their first project online on time may be doubted by some. However, Lithium Americas isn't operating alone to develop Cauchari-Olaroz. Earlier this year, Ganfeng Lithium (SHE:002460) increased its 37.5% stake in Cauchari-Olaroz to 50% to create an even split with Lithium Americas. What makes this deal quite pertinent in the discussion of Lithium Americas' ability to meet their deadline is Ganfeng's own lithium production expertise. Recently, Ganfeng was successful in bringing both of their two new mines online within their timeline estimate, which is surprisingly rare. Out of 25 mines, only seven, including Ganfeng's, were brought online in time. Joe Lowry, a man with 31 years of experience in the lithium supply chain, said on an episode of his podcast that he fully expects the project to be completed on time, a meaningful vote of confidence from the former lithium mining executive. This project is owned wholly by Minera Exar, which is, after the recent agreement, a 50/50 split joint venture between Lithium Americas and Ganfeng.

Thacker Pass is wholly owned by Lithium Nevada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas. Besides the ownership, there is one stark difference between the two mines though - the method of extraction. At Cauchari-Olaroz, lithium will be extracted by brine pools, but Thacker Pass requires open-pit mining. This is where Lithium Americas' recently announced partnership with NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) comes into play. With over 100 years of experience with hard-rock mining, North American Coal ("NACCO") is an ideal partner for Lithium Americas to assist in the permitting, engineering, and eventual mining of lithium carbonate. There is a multitude of companies that could provide a similar quality of open-pit mining support, but North American Coal's experience with trench mining and backfilling made them an ideal partner for the project, both of which will be required at Thacker Pass. Alexi Zawadzki, CEO of Lithium Nevada and Lithium Americas president of North American operations, also said that a major reason for choosing to go with North American Coal as their partner was their expertise with concurrently reclaiming mined land with vegetation, dramatically reducing stress and delays down the line. This partnership may prove to be incredibly valuable as Lithium Americas brings its mine into production and receives all necessary approvals.

With the help of both of these partners, I do believe that Lithium Americas will be able to meet their production and permitting goals. For Cauchari-Olaroz, this means completing construction in 2020 and beginning production at the beginning of 2021. For Thacker Pass, this means finalizing permits by the end of 2020 and beginning production in the third quarter of 2022. The approval of their Plan of Operation by the Beuro of Land Management was a major step in getting this process moving. To help their permitting process even further, the United States government is actively trying to increase national battery metal production, of which lithium is a major part. This drive to grow production of lithium will likely help expedite the permitting process and allow Thacker Pass to receive necessary permits within their guidance.

Beyond keeping their timelines intact, the actual production volume is an important part of Lithium America's profitability. Going back to Ganfeng's deal to increase their ownership from 37.5% to 50% of Minera Exar, there is another important component of this deal to look at. Prior to this increased stake, for which Ganfeng paid $160 million, the Cauchari-Olaroz project was expected to put out 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate each year, but after the increased funding, Lithium Americas was able to increase the annual output expectations to 40,000 tonnes per year. For those that may not know a lot about lithium mining, that's a lot. The average mine produces 15,666 tonnes of lithium per year (author's calculations using a list of mines provided by Benchmark Minerals) and the highest output of any of the mines on this list was 25,000 tonnes per year. Additionally, the mine is expected to run for 40 years, ten years longer than the average lithium brine mine. With production set to begin in "early 2021", the mine will likely produce 30,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate in their first year of operation. This is under the assumption that production begins in the second quarter of 2021, but after recent statements from Lithium Americas CTO, Rene LeBlanc (3:33), indicating that production is more likely to begin quite close to 2021's open, it seems that this is perhaps even a bit conservative. Keep in mind that Lithium Americas only owns half of this project though, so their offtake is cut in half. I will discuss later why this was integral for financial success, but this decrease in stake leads to more offtake for Lithium Americas. With 62.5% ownership of a mine producing 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year, the company was subject to just 15,625 tonnes of lithium carbonate, but owning 50% of a mine producing 40,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year provides Lithium Americas with 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year.

While Cauchari-Olaroz is undoubtedly a large mine, it is still dwarfed by Thacker Pass' projected output of 60,000 tonnes of lithium per year. However, the company hinted in their most recent earnings report that this could increase even further because "The flat and expansive terrain allows for a compact footprint and future potential expansions." The incredible annual output of the mine is expected to be maintained for 46 years, though the first three and a half years are expected to be under half of the potential output. This impressive 46-year lifetime is made even more impressive by the fact that spodumene (hard rock) lithium mines last an average of 16 years, giving Thacker Pass a 187.5% greater life-time than the average spodumene mine. As the second-largest lithium mine in the world, this project is by far the most promising of Lithium Americas' projects due to its incredible output and their full ownership of it. Since Thacker Pass is aiming to start production in the second half of 2022, they are expecting to see 15,000 tonnes produced that first year, with 30,000 up in 2023 until 2026, where production finally hits 60,000 tonnes per year. More interestingly though, they can choose to produce either carbonate or hydroxide, depending on what the market requires. As Alexi Zawadzki recently explained (8:25, 10:29), while the company's preliminary feasibility study ("PFS") accounts for carbonate production, he expects the mine to be producing hydroxide instead due to changing market conditions, which will be reflected in the definitive feasibility study ("DFS") to be released in mid-2020. Zawadzki also goes on to explain (11:20) that the manufacturing process at Thacker Pass is unique, as the harvesting of lithium sulfate allows for more flexibility in treatment. Thacker Pass is using a first-of-its-kind Lithium treatment process, due to its unique existence as a sedimentary ore, that Zawadzki describes (20:34) as being borrowed from the phosphate process. While it has never been used in lithium mining, the Lithium Nevada President likens it to the emergence of pond evaporation using a brine in the 1980s. Additionally, since the method is a tried and proven metallurgy extraction strategy, he is confident that it will be just as successful with their lithium ore.

Future Revenue and Earnings

This analysis will rely on some previous work done in an article titled "Lithium Is Set To Soar - A 2025 Lithium Price Forecast." In it, I anticipate a 2% CAGR from 2021, where lithium carbonate should be priced at $12,000 per tonne. This would be for the beginning of production at Cauchari-Olaroz, but as time passes, I believe the price will, according to my previous analysis, eventually hit a $14,000 ceiling, not that that matters for this particular analysis as lithium carbonate will still be just under $13,000 per tonne in 2025. However, Thacker Pass isn't producing carbonate. Therefore, the inclusion of my hydroxide forecast is also required, which I anticipated to $16,500 per tonne after reaching $12,000 per tonne at the end of 2020. Now that I have my lithium prices though, the expected operating costs are all that is needed to complete my gross profit model. According to Lithium Americas, Cauchari-Olaroz is expected to have an operating cost of $3,576 per tonne of lithium carbonate produced, while Thacker Pass is expected to have a cost of $2,570 per tonne of lithium carbonate produced. While this operating cost is derived from the PFS, accounting for carbonate, it should remain relatively unchanged due to a similar treatment process of hydroxide and carbonate mined from sulfate.

The reason that Thacker Pass can keep their operating costs below that of Cauchari-Olaroz is because of something called by-product credits. By-product credits are other metals, besides the primary goal of the mine, that are harvested and can be sold to help offset operating costs. Now, instead of operating costs of $4,088 per tonne of lithium produced, Lithium Americas expects to be able to sell their by-products for $1,518 per tonne of lithium produced and take the operating cost down to $2,570 per tonne. Because of the nature of brine mines, there is nothing harvested besides lithium, making it impossible for Cauchari-Olaroz to capitalize on these other metals. Below I have attached my predictions for Lithium Americas' future revenue and EBITDA using everything presented thus far. It is important to note that I have halved all values from Cauchari-Olaroz due to Lithium Americas' half ownership of the project.

Lithium Americas' Future Earnings

Project Finance and Bankruptcy Fears

Bankruptcy is no small threat, when warranted, and has been a turn-away factor for many investors, lowering the current value of Lithium Americas. So, I think that it is important for me to dispel any concerns about bankruptcy before I move on. Lithium Americas is still a growth company and because of this, they are currently expanding at a rate that exceeds what they can afford. If it weren't for the skilled financial management that the company was under, bankruptcy would be quite possible. So how is the company managing its costs while production is still years away? Well, the first thing to look at should be the cost of Cauchari-Olaroz. With projected capital costs of $565 million, it stands to reason that some may be concerned about where Lithium Americas, a company with severely limited revenues, is getting this cash from. Well their recent project update, pictured below, lays out exactly how Lithium Americas plans to accomplish this. With $105 million of capex spent already and $195 million, from existing cash and Ganfeng's $160 million project investment, the projected costs have already been reduced to $265 million. Unfortunately, VAT and other taxes raise this cost by $100 million, bringing us back up to $365 million. However, due to Lithium Americas' 50% ownership of the project, they're only responsible for $183 million of funding. Fortunately, with $261 million in secured capital, Lithium Americas has already paved a clear path to fully fund their share of Cauchari-Olaroz, leaving Lithium Americas with a projected $78 million of available cash, assuming funding remains on track.

$78 million is not going to be enough to fund Thacker Pass, which is expected to cost $1.059 billion to fully develop. However, as I've discussed above, construction will be separated into two phases and the first phase is expected to cost $581 million to develop, still high, but much more manageable. Unfortunately, debt payments have to be made before the company can focus on funding Thacker Pass. Bangchak Petroleum's (BCP) $80 million loan facility and Ganfeng's $125 million loan facility require payments beginning in August 2022. This total of $205 million, by August 8, 2022, will cost $280.19 million to pay back due to interest and must come from 75% profits obtained by Cauchari-Olaroz. Fortunately, 75% of Cauchari-Olaroz's profits from 2021 until August 8, 2022, would, under my guidance, be around $232.57 million and the remaining $51.9 million (increased due to interest) can be paid off the next year. Unfortunately, this raises some issues with financing Thacker Pass.

Instead of the $257.7 million from Cauchari-Olaroz's first year of production being able to fund the development of Phase 1 of Thacker Pass construction, Lithium Americas is left with just 25% of that - a mere $64.425 million. So, Phase 1 construction now needs $438.575 million to magically appear to continue as planned. Phase 2 shouldn't be affected by this because it can be fully funded by Phase 1 and Cauchari-Olaroz production, but Phase 1 production still needs to happen. Honestly, I'd prefer that they fund all of this through loans because it would mean a stronger future due to a lack of dilution or loss of ownership of the project, but I don't think that this will be the case. Due to the mention of possibly finding a joint venture partner for Phase 1 production of Thacker Pass, I believe this to be the most likely outcome. While this is a bit disappointing, it is understandable and I will rework the future finances of Lithium Americas accordingly later on.

Just because Lithium Americas wants to fund a portion of their mine through equity financing, doesn't mean that they will stray completely from a bit of debt. Receiving all $438.575 million of their Phase 1 funding goal through equity is a bit foolish and would dramatically reduce the value of their mine. Instead, I expect around $170 million to be acquired through debt, following a similar path as Cauchari-Olaroz, and the rest of Phase 1 construction to be financed through a partnership.

For this, I'd like to use some precedent that Lithium Americas has already set. Take Ganfeng's recent $160 million, 12.5%, stake increase in Cauchari-Olaroz. The company was essentially paying $160 million for an additional 10,625 tonnes of lithium per year (author's calculation using overall project capacity increase and Ganfeng's stake increase). Essentially, Ganfeng paid $15,059 for each additional tonne of lithium to be produced. The reason that I wanted to use this deal as a basis for each mine's valuation, as opposed to any previous deals for stakes in Minera Exar, is because this is further along the development of the project, with the company already putting in much of its own capital to fund the mine as will be done with the $170 million loan. Additionally, Lithium Americas is in a better cash situation and is, therefore, less desperate for investors, most closely emulating the scenario they will be in when trying to find a partner for Thacker Pass. The nearly 40% increase for operating costs of Cauchari-Olaroz should also be taken into account, making Thacker Pass' lithium almost 40% (39.144%) more valuable and therefore giving it a value of $20,953.69 per tonne of lithium produced. The additional 27% markup on hydroxide's price over carbonate would make each tonne of lithium worth $22,259.32, or 47.8%, more than Cauchari's (author's calculations comparing the EBITDA per tonne of lithium produced).

To meet the remaining $268.575 million required, Lithium Americas would have to provide a company with 17.5% of the Thacker Pass' total output. Following my above analysis, this new equity agreement would provide Lithium Americas with $233.722 million, off of the sale of project equity, slightly below the $268.575 million still required to bring Phase 1 of production online. However, due to a decreased stake of 82.5%, the company only needs to provide $221.574 million of the $268.575 million required to complete funding of the first phase. All of this demonstrates Lithium Americas' ability to obtain funding without an unmanageable debt-load.

Adjusted Lithium Americas' Future Earnings

These numbers are noticeably lower than what was provided above with 100% ownership of the mine, but these are the prices that must be paid in the name of growth.

Other Thesis Risks

Bankruptcy, or overbearing debt, is probably the largest and most severe risk for Lithium Americas, but as I've already debunked this concern, it's important to cover other risks associated with the company. Missing their timelines would delay Lithium Americas' initial profit and therefore lower its more short-term value growth and its debt payments. Delaying the debt payments would be more serious, but luckily investors shouldn't be too concerned about this particular issue. As I've already discussed, Cauchari-Olaroz's timeline is especially secure and therefore, debt payments shouldn't be delayed at all. Thacker Pass is, admittedly, less secure solely because of how much time remains from now until production begins, though this isn't to say that I anticipate the project missing its production goal. In their 2019 Q3 update, Lithium Americas discusses how Thacker Pass was specifically designed to reduce certain permitting challenges saying, "The Thacker Pass project has been designed to avoid environmentally-sensitive and rugged terrain, which is expected to reduce permitting timelines, construction risk, and costs." The company goes on to explain that "The plant and tailings facilities are in the low-lying area of Thacker Pass and immediately adjacent to the pit, which houses the Thacker Pass deposit, the largest known lithium deposit in the USA and highest-grade known sedimentary lithium deposit in the world." These construction decisions will allow for a faster construction and permitting process to meet the company's deadlines. Though, Zawadzki admitted (19:10) that even with conscious construction plans, they needed some luck to stay on track, which they've been fortunate enough to have. Zawadzki also said (6:20) that the research facility that has been operating for over a year now has been a key part of expediting the permitting process of the project and ensuring that their extraction method will be successful. He also goes on to say (9:28) that the notice of intent that he expected Lithium Americas to receive in January, as they did, would essentially ensure completion of permits by the end of the year because it kick-starts a maximum 365-day review process for the rest of all major permits. The environmental impact statement is also likely to be more than acceptable as the company plans to make Thacker Pass the world's first carbon-neutral lithium mine.

The other more serious risk for Lithium Americas is the fall of lithium prices. Much of Lithium Americas' future profit relies on the price of lithium, meaning that a hard fall in lithium prices could seriously eat away at profits. Some of the most bearish lithium price forecasts, like those from Morgan Stanley, put lithium carbonate at $7,200 per tonne in 2025, anticipating that supply will continue to outpace demand. I'll apply the same metric for hydroxide that Morgan Stanley used for their carbonate prediction, a 45% fall from 2018 to the end of 2021, to find a hydroxide price of $8,250 per tonne. This price is expected to remain relatively unchanged after 2021. Their prediction is mostly based on faster-than-expected production ramps of battery-grade lithium and slowing electric vehicle (EV) sales, especially in China which is the largest EV marking in the world, predicting that EVs will only make-up 10% of the global fleet in 2025. Yet after this report was published, China increased its goals for 2025 vehicle electrification to hit 25% of all sales. Goldman Sachs believes that lithium demand will outpace supply throughout the foreseeable future, going against what Morgan Stanley has projected. Addressing the production ramp aspect of Morgan Stanley's thesis, Benchmark Minerals has a great piece, Lithium's Price Paradox, highlighting this misconception and estimating that over 60% of projected lithium supply comes online late, not to mention the 18 months it can take to certify the lithium once production does begin. However, my outlook is not guaranteed to be correct, so I've included a spreadsheet below using the same metrics as the above spreadsheet, but with Morgan Stanley's outlook of $7,200 and $8,250 per tonne of carbonate and hydroxide respectively and I will continue this analysis throughout the article.

Lithium Americas' Future EBITDA Under Morgan Stanley's Lithium Outlook

Though if there is a lack of demand, Lithium Americas has more problems to worry about than their low sales price, like who they're going to be able to sell to. Even in a high-demand market, suppliers can struggle to find buyers, so Lithium Americas must be successful in this aspect of their business. Those who hold this more bearish outlook on the lithium market might claim that Lithium Americas won't even be able to sell the lithium that they produce. However, even these viewers cannot ignore the opportune location of Thacker Pass, just a three-hour drive, with rail access as well, from where Tesla (TSLA) manufactures its battery cells. Being located in the backyard of Tesla's Gigafactory 1 means that an incredibly strong source of demand for their hydroxide is quite nearby as Tesla works to dramatically increase their battery production at the factory and has shared some desire to work with American producers. As the best-selling EV manufacturer in the world by a large margin, Tesla's use of lithium hydroxide is sure to create a large source of demand for Thacker Pass immediately. Additionally, the project's ability to produce either carbonate or hydroxide based on what the market needs is a great way to avoid oversupply and market instability, lowering their exposure to just one form of the metal. This is an incredibly unique trait for Thacker Pass. Being, according to Lithium Americas, the highest grade lithium deposit in the world, which is also partially due to the mining of lithium sulfate and the raw material existing as a sedimentary ore, should further eliminate any doubts that Thacker Pass will be able to secure buyers.

Similarly, to Thacker Pass, Cauchari-Olaroz shouldn't have too much difficulty finding someone to buy their lithium. While the mine isn't as well-positioned as Thacker Pass to sell its product, it's practically impossible to be, it still stands to benefit from the overall upward trend of the lithium market. As a joint-venture partner of Ganfeng, Lithium Americas will be provided access to all of their connections as Ganfeng is also obviously heavily invested in the mine's success. As such, Ganfeng will likely help in facilitating trade agreements and securing buyers for the mine's lithium. However, in the case of sustained lithium demand, both lithium's price and securing buyers shouldn't cause concern with investors.

For me to abandon my bullish outlook on Lithium Americas, there would need to be a perfect storm. Production delays, coupled with the fall in lithium's price, has the potential to be devastating for Lithium Americas. Production delays at Cauchari-Olaroz would limit their window for financing Thacker Pass and force them to sell significantly more equity in the project to bring it online. With a fall in lithium's price on top of these delays, Lithium Americas has more to worry about than financing Thacker Pass. Their debt load could begin to overwhelm the young company, which may be forced to sell Thacker Pass entirely to avoid bankruptcy. Keeping Thacker Pass in this scenario wouldn't make much sense, after all, if the company is struggling to finance Cauchari-Olaroz, they have no chance of being able to finance the larger project. The loss of Thacker Pass would be quite a blow to my rather bullish outlook and the company's growth as a whole.

This section may very well contain the most important idea of this article - fears are overblown. This is something that is key to my investment thesis because it is a major source of the company's mispricing. These perceived risks continue to keep Lithium Americas trading at a level far below where it should be because investors are scared away by the apparent uncertainty and risk. What I am trying to provide here is an insight that many investors seem to be missing when looking at this company.

Valuation Determination

Something in the lithium industry, not unique to Lithium Americas, is fear. Fear that lithium is not something that can provide sustained profits. This has been seen with many of lithium's biggest players, from Albemarle (ALB), Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM), and Ganfeng, who have seen an average decline of around 33% since their early 2018 highs. By comparison, Lithium Americas has fallen around 59% in that same period, a substantially greater fall, even as they worked to bring their projects into production and made significant advances in that regard. This represents how the company has been unfairly and disproportionately discounted, which brings me to the most important part of this article. Where should the company be valued?

For my valuation, I had to follow a couple of different methods as the company begins to eliminate risks and bring production online. I also included a valuation under Morgan Stanley's guidance, which I subtracted from my guidance to determine the difference per tonne of lithium. Currently, the company's value is its profit potential, minus the risks of achieving that profit and how long it will take to attain that profit. Interestingly, there is already plenty of evidence that suggests a higher short-term valuation. The $160 million investment by Ganfeng is the basis for this claim. As I determined earlier, Ganfeng values each additional tonne of lithium to be produced per year at $15,059. With the rights to 20,000 tonnes of lithium to be produced at the mine each year, I believe that Cauchari-Olaroz should currently contribute $301.18 million to Lithium Americas' value

Once Thacker Pass achieves the same level that Cauchari-Olaroz was at when they received the $160 million investment, a couple of months into construction, we can apply the same metrics to this project. With construction likely to begin in 2021, which would be just after the permitting process is complete, this part of Lithium Americas' valuation would take effect that same year. Using the same metric as when discussing the financing above (a value of $22,259.32 per tonne of lithium produced annually), I believe that the mine should hold a value of $1.336 billion. Due to the 82.5% ownership of Lithium Nevada, we find a total projected value of $1.102 for Thacker Pass. However, with Phase 2 production another three years away, the value of the mine at this stage should be reduced by another 33% to $734,557 million. Right now, however, Thacker Pass is still in the relatively early stages of development, with minimal construction progress and investments, earning it a valuation of around a quarter of what it will be a year from now.

Once production begins, the valuation method shifts. However, once Thacker Pass begins production, it still maintains half of the value associated with future production, in addition to its production value, due to the expansion of Phase 2, to be completed at the end of 2025. I also halved the value of Phase 2's value in 2022 and took three-quarters of its value in 2023 to reflect the similar valuation methodology I've been using. For mines that have begun production, I'll start with an industry-standard P/E ratio of 28.7 (author's calculations after removing outliers with information from CSI Market) and match it to my projected earnings to determine the value of each mine. However, once Thacker Pass begins production and Cauchari-Olaroz is in its first full year of production, this P/E ratio will take a hit. More established lithium producers, such as Albemarle, Sociedad Quimica y Minera, and Ganfeng, have a P/E ratio of around 19.5, so this will then become my measurement for the company.

Lithium Americas' Value Growth

These above projections are quite precise and I do not mean to pass these off as certainties. It is impossible to predict the future, but these projections do serve as ballpark estimates for the company's future performance. At the time of writing this article, Lithium Americas has a value of around $360 million. Following my bearish analysis on lithium's price, I actually expect the company's value to fall to around $350 million in 2020. Though, this quickly reverses as this same bearish outlook on lithium would see the value climb to around $5 billion in 2025. Following my bullish outlook on the lithium market, I expect the company to reach a value of just under $500 million by the end of the year and top $10 billion by the end of 2025, assuming everything remains on track. In both cases, the peak of Lithium Americas' value is in 2026, with major moves in 2021 and 2023 as more production comes online. Lithium Americas' ability to show growth, even if lithium prices were to fall, highlight that it is a growth company above a lithium miner.

Free Cash Opportunities

Analyzing the free cash of a company that is currently so burdened by debt may seem a bit flippant towards the gravity of such high leverage, but a large part of this thesis is that Lithium Americas will be able to generate large profits and reverse this debt situation, proving that bankruptcy is incredibly unlikely. As such, the opportunities presented by this reversal in free cash is another potential source of investor return. Before finding the opportunities created with a surplus of cash, I'll first determine Lithium Americas' ability to create it. I've already determined the company's EBITDA, but to determine their free cash, I now must find what their capital expenditures are likely to be for the next six years. This will all be related to the company's development of their mines and the payment of any debt that they've taken on to pay for the construction of their mines. I've already analyzed some of this in the financing section, determining that leading up to Lithium Americas' Phase 1 production, the company will have no free cash. After Phase 1, Lithium Americas will have to pay off the $170 million of debt that I expect them to take on and come up with $394.34 million for Phase 2. All of these expenditures would add up to $769.35 million, including Bangcahk and Ganfeng's loans. Through my payment path, detailed in the chart below, Lithium Americas will be able to cover all of the costs of their debt and construction costs. This demonstrates the ability for Phase 1 production of Thacker Pass to fully fund Phase 2 construction and also pay off the debt incurred to bring Phase 1 production online. I've also included an additional $166 million in total expenditures (author's calculations with $759.35 million of expected expenditures and total expenditures of $935 million in the chart below) to cover any unexpected development costs or other fees. It also assumes that the $170 million loan will be paid off within two years of Thacker Pass production, similar to the loans funding Cauchari-Olaroz.

Lithium Americas' Future Cash Flow

The company's free cash is another potential source for investor benefits, increasing shareholder value beyond just an increase in the share price. As Lithium Americas covers all of its debt, they will be left with two large earning assets, and with no more liabilities to worry about, they can start to return much of that to shareholders. Under the lithium bear analysis, the possibility of doing this doesn't arise until 2026, but following the likely guidance, Lithium Americas can start considering shareholder benefits in 2023 when they have a substantial amount of free cash. From this cash, they could afford to pay a 2.5% dividend and still have some cash leftover. The company could also decide to buy back some shares, especially in 2026 where their free cash really picks up. In 2026 and after, the company will have essentially no capital expenditures due to the closing of any project finance and completion of debt payments.

Investment Action

Just because this article details a six-year price forecast does not mean that this is exclusively a long-haul investment. My single year forecast sees close to a 40% upside, but near 1,500% potential over 2 years, and almost 3,000% growth in 5 years. Essentially, this company doesn't have to be a long-term play to bring in returns, but for those that don't mind a long-term investment, this company could prove to be quite lucrative. The advantage of the massive growth of the company's source of income, lithium, coupled with the extreme growth of the company itself, is what allows for such rapid growth as the two play off of each other.

Lithium bears also have something to look forward to under my forecast. Though falling by just around 5% by the end of this year, the company would see approximately 800% growth by the end of 2021 under this forecast. The company's value from now until 2025, under this same forecast, would see growth of around 1,300%. Those that hold the more bearish lithium outlook should also note that my projection sees the value of Lithium Americas fall every year from 2023 to 2025. The growth under this valuation demonstrates the real impact lithium's growth will have on Lithium Americas'. Due to the strong growth potential of this young company, Lithium Americas is my favorite long position.

