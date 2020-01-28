Comcast: Capping Off The Year With A 9.5% Dividend Increase

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been near the top of my watch list for a while now because of its recent weakness and my belief that it's one of the few attractive values in the dividend growth market today. The company experienced a post-earnings dip on Thursday, pushing shares back below my $47.25 fair value estimate. Although the video sub-loss figures spooked certain investors, I was fairly happy with the quarter. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines, posted strong free cash flows, and most importantly, increased its dividend by 9.5%. With all of that in mind, I continue to be happy to hold onto my overweight CMCSA position. Most recently, I bought shares at $43.42 back in mid-December, and if the market's negative sentiment pushes share down below that recent buy-price, I may add yet again.

Secular Fears Creating Unique Value In The T.I.N.A. Market

I've talked at length about how the T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) market, created by Z.I.R.P. (zero interest rate policy) and N.I.R.P. (negative interest rate policy), has driven yield thirsty investors into the equity space. Acronyms aside, this has been both good and bad for dividend growth investors.

The capital inflows across the DGI space have caused the value of our shares to increase significantly over the last decade or so. However, on the flip side of the same coin, since the rise in stock prices has been greater than the growth of the underlying fundamentals that should ultimately support stock multiples, it appears that we're witnessing an artificial inflation here that has the potential to hurt future return prospects as the sales and earnings growth catches back up to the elevated share prices and/or end up as an unsustainable asset bubble that will eventually pop. Neither of these outcomes are particularly great for shareholders.

But, since timing macro events isn't something that investors can reliably do, rather than worry about things like bubbles, I'm continuing to focus the fundamentals of individual equities when thinking about putting new capital to work. I am being more conservative now than I have been in the past because I want to maintain my cash position in the high single digits so that I have dry powder to put to work if the expensive market that I'm seeing today does sell off.

But the problem with cash is that it does not generate reliably increasing income, and therefore, it does not contribute to the compounding process that I've built my long-term portfolio strategy upon. With that in mind, I'm always looking for opportunities that will help me grow and compound my passive income stream, and that's where Comcast comes into play.

In short, fears regarding secular headwinds in the linear television space have driven CMCSA's valuation down, well below the broader market's multiple. In an expensive market, I feel as though I'm forced to use these secular fears to lock in value. And, when it comes to blue chip names like CMCSA, that's a trade I'm not afraid to make.

Valuation

After its post-earnings pullback to $45.65, CMCSA shares are now trading for roughly 14.6x ttm earnings on an adjusted basis (CMCSA's 2019 adjusted EPS came in at $3.13). On a GAAP basis, CMCSA shares are trading for 16.1x earnings.

On a forward-looking basis, analysts expect to see reported earnings (non-GAAP) come in at $3.26 for 2020. This means that shares are trading for just 14x forward earnings.

These EPS multiples (both ttm and forward looking) are well below the broader market's multiple. They're also well below CMCSA's biggest peer (in my opinion, anyway), Disney (DIS), which currently trades for roughly 25x earnings on a ttm basis and nearly 26x on a forward basis because, unlike CMCSA, DIS is not expected to post EPS growth in 2020.

Furthermore, CMCSA's current ttm multiple is well below its own long-term averages. CMCSA's 20-year average P/E ratio is 23.8x, though I don't think this figure is very relevant to today's multiple due to the evolution of the company during the last 20 years. With its purchase of NBC Universal, CMCSA moved heavily into the media/entertainment space, and companies operating in this industry very rarely receive multiples in the mid-20s (Disney's current multiple is well above its long-term average of 19.7x, for anyone who is wondering).

To me, CMCSA's 10-year average P/E ratio is a much better comparison as far as finding a fair value benchmark goes, and this figure sits at 17.4x. Right now, CMCSA's 14.6x ttm P/E ratio represents a roughly 20% discount to the 10-year average premium. And, when I look at CMCSA's recent growth and forward-looking estimates compared to the company's performance over the last decade or so, I don't think the forward-looking estimates should result in such a hefty discount.

Sure, CMCSA's forward looking mid-single digit growth rate expectations are lower than the strong double-digit growth that we've seen during the last decade for this company, but it's still positive. I'm not here to say that CMCSA should be trading for 17.5x. I don't think that's the case. But I do think that a 15-16x multiple makes a lot of sense in today's market environment. With this in mind, I wouldn't be surprised at all to see CMCSA shares end the year trading above the $50 threshold, which, combined with the dividend yield, would represent double-digit returns from here.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

Q4/Full-Year Results

Comcast sold off after the earnings were digested because of news regarding video subs, but to me, that is an example of the market missing the forest for the trees because when I take a step back and look at the company's operational results from a distance, I like what I see.

For the full year, Comcast's revenues were up 15% on a reported basis and came in relatively flat on a pro-forma basis. This flat pro-forma top-line performance wasn't great; however, it appears that CMCSA has been much more focused on the bottom line, with cost cutting and margin expansion measures being put into place, and as a dividend growth investor, this is my primary concerns well.

With regard to earnings, adjusted EBITDA was up 14% on a reported basis for the full-year and 5.9% on a pro forma basis.

Source: Q4 CC Presentation

In Q4 specifically, revenues were up 2% on an adjusted basis and came in flat on a pro-forma basis. Adjusted EBITDA was up 3% in Q4, and on a pro-forma basis, EBITDA rose 2.1% during the quarter.

Source: Q4 CC Presentation

Even though it appears that growth slowed in Q4, on the whole, I was very impressed with Comcast's full-year results. The company posted record free cash flows of $13.4b and grew adjusted EPS by 14.7%. During the conference call, CEO Brian Roberts noted that this was the 10th time out of the last 11 years that Comcast has generated double-digit bottom-line growth. It's this sort of reliable earnings growth that makes CMCSA a blue chip, in my opinion.

Despite the fears regarding video performance, the company's Cable division was one of the leading segments for the company in Q4 and during 2019 on the whole. It's important to remember that Comcast is much more than a cable television company. This division also focuses on broadband internet connection, and 2019 was a banner year for the company in that regard. Management noted that CMCSA posted 1.4m net adds in the broadband arena, which was the company's best performance in 12 years. During Q4, the growth continued to be strong, with the segment delivering 442k net adds, up 26% y/y.

During his portion of the CC, CFO, Mike Cavanagh said,

"In fact, on the residential side of the business, high-speed internet revenue was the largest contributor to year-over-year growth at Cable, growing 8.8% in the fourth quarter and 9.4% for the full year."

The business services area of CMCSA's cable segment is also performing well. In Q4, the business services segment posted sales growth of 8.8% to $2b. The segment saw business customer growth of 4.1%, and revenue per business customer increased 4.3% as it expanded its relevant services.

For the full-year, CMCSA's business services segment posted $8b in revenue, and management believes that the addressable market, just in its current area of coverage, is $50b, meaning that there is plenty of growth opportunities, both in terms of net business adds and continued service evolution for this division.

Including the video piece, the Cable division posted overall net adds of 1.1m during 2019, making it the best year on record. The segment boasted EBITDA growth of 7.3% and net cash flow growth of 18%. Margins continued to improve in the Cable space during 2019, up 100 basis points on the year. And, management offered 2020 margin guidance during the CC, calling for a 50 bps improvement during the coming year.

Source: Q4 CC Presentation

Once again, highlighting the fact that CMCSA is much more than a cable television company, it's important to note that the company's film segment also had a record year in 2019, with EBITDA coming in at $833m.

Roberts mentioned that the SKY acquisition is looking bright with that segment of the company performing well since the merger. According to Roberts, SKY delivered "healthy customer additions and 12% EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis."

Management did say that the theme park segment had a tough go of it in Q4; however, they remain bullish on longer term growth due to secular tailwinds in experiential entertainment. CMCSA plans on opening Super Nintendo World in Japan in 2020, which launches in the U.S. expected to follow in the coming years. CMCSA plans to open its Universal Beijing resort, which is the largest park that the company has ever built, in 2021. And, the company has started construction on the Universal Epic Universe park in Orlando, which is currently slated to open in 2023.

Summarizing it all, Roberts said simply,

"The parks business is set up for growth for years to come."

Moving on to yet another segment on the media/entertainment conglomerate that is Comcast, we arrive at the wireless business. Xfinity Mobile continues to be a loss leader for CMCSA, but it is the company's fastest growing segment. Management continues to believe that the mobile offering improves the quality of its overall broadband product/services portfolio, leading to improved customer retention. Having the wireless offering also allows Comcast to better compete with its peers in the broadband space who cannot offer such services. CMCSA started this mobile service two and a half years ago and now has roughly 2m lines. In Q4, Xfinity Mobile added 261k subscribers. In Q4, the Xfinity Mobile division posted adjusted EBITDA losses of $116m. While negative earnings is never a good thing, this $116m loss was 40% better than the y/y comparison and management said that it expects for Xfinity Mobile to turn a profit and begin to contribute to full-year earnings by 2021.

And lastly, we finish up with CMCSA's advertising business. Q4 results here were pretty bad, down 19%, but this was due to the record political advertising that we saw during the mid-term campaigns. On an adjusted basis, excluding advertising dollars, CMCSA's ad business revenues were flat.

So, What Spooked The Market?

CMCSA shares fell roughly 4% in response to earnings. You may be wondering why, after the top and bottom-line beat. Well, in short, during the CC, Cavanagh said this:

"Turning to video. Video is still valuable for us to attach to our broadband centric customer relationships, but only to the extent that it helps us increase the lifetime value of those relationships. We've consistently said that there is a segment of the market that either doesn't value a traditional pay-TV service or isn't profitable for us to serve. We're not chasing the segment of the market and we saw fewer new connects with these customers. With the rate adjustments that we are implementing in 2020, as well as the ongoing changes in consumer behavior, we expect higher video subscriber losses this year."

Video and voice continue to struggle for CMCSA, with net sub losses of 733k during the year for video and another 173k net sub loss for voice.

Video losses do hurt the company's NBC Universal brand, which posted negative 5% revenue growth in the year. Broadcast television saw a drop of 10.3% in total sales in 2019, falling from $11.44b to $10.26b. Cable networks actually held in there pretty strong, posting 1% revenue growth excluding Olympic comparisons. NBC Universal's filmed entertainment segment had a tough year in terms of revenues, with a negative 9.2% performance on the year (but we already discussed the record EBITDA that the films have generated in 2019, proving that it's not always about the top-line performance). Theme parks continue to be strong for this segment, but their 4.4% sales growth on the full-year wasn't enough to cancel out the negative performance from other areas of operation under the NBC Universal umbrella. However, I do think it's worth noting that, although NBC Universal's sales fell 5%, EBITDA was up 2%.

Source: Q4 CC Presentation

It is worth noting that SKY's performance much better during 2019, posting full-year revenue growth of 1.7% and a very impressive 12.2% growth figure in terms of adjusted EBITDA.

The Dividend

Ultimately, I'm bullish on CMCSA, so let's end on a brighter note: the dividend.

During the Q4 release, CMCSA raised its quarterly dividend from $0.21/share to $0.23/share, representing a 9.5% increase.

This is CMCSA's 12th consecutive annual increase.

This ~10% increase is lower than the much stronger double-digit increases that we've come to expect from CMCSA in recent years. Prior to the increase, CMCSA's 5 and 10-year dividend growth rates were 20% and 13.5%, respectively. As you can see on the graphic below, CMCSA has been an absolute dividend growth machine. Simply put, there are few companies in the entire market that have compounded dividend income at a rate that match's CMCSA's pace. Oftentimes, this company is overlooked as a strong DGI play, and I think this is a mistake.

Source: Q4 CC Presentation

Typically, with a relatively mature company like CMCSA in mind, I expect to see dividend increases correspond with annual EPS growth on a ttm basis. With this in mind, I expected to see an increase to $0.24/share. CMCSA's dividend failed to live up to that hype this year; however, I'm not going to complain about a 9.5% increase at all when rival Disney recently froze its payment. Comcast has to invest heavily into its streaming serve as well, though it appears as though the cash flows that the other segments of the business are throwing off are strong enough to give management confidence to increase even with higher capex on the horizon.

While CMCSA's dividend growth is likely to slow moving forward, I still think this company has the potential to generate a high single-digit dividend growth into the future. This means that I'm expected to double my income every 7-10 years with potential re-investment taken into consideration. As far as compounding goes, that's nothing to scoff at, and this, combined with the company's relatively low valuation, is why I continue to believe that CMCSA is one of the best DGI opportunities in the market today.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, while it's true that CMCSA continues to face secular headwinds in the video and voice worlds, I think the company's well diversified suite of products and portfolios led by strong management can continue to generate significant profits that lead to long-term wealth generation for shareholders. I think that these headwinds should be priced into the company's multiple, and investors should acknowledge them as threats when thinking about their CMCSA exposure in terms of overall asset allocation. But, right now, we're talking about a blue chip name trading for just 14x 2020 earnings expectations offering investors a 2% forward dividend yield with continued high single-digit/low double-digit dividend growth potential. To me, the market has more than priced in realistic risk, and therefore, shares remain undervalued.

Right now, CMCSA is my 10th largest position, representing roughly 2.6% of my portfolio. Most recently, I added to my position at $43.42. My weighting is so high because of the relative value proposition that CMCSA shares have offered recently. I'd be willing to push this exposure up a bit higher, but it's important to note that CMCSA isn't a name that I think about as a uber-S.W.A.N. type core position because of the secular risks that several important facets of its business continue to face.

