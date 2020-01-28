PREIT: Assessing When The Turnaround Will Come

NOI and FFO are likely to return to sustainable growth as soon as Q2 of 2020.

Meanwhile, new tenants are now opening at a rapid pace at PREIT's malls: particularly properties where it is completing significant redevelopments.

The year-over-year headwind from tenant bankruptcies is likely to diminish over the next few quarters.

PREIT's FFO plunged between 2016 and 2019, due to a combination of asset sales, accounting changes, and the impact of the retail apocalypse.

Embattled mall REIT Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has disappointed investors again and again in recent years. PREIT has significantly upgraded its mall portfolio since 2013 by selling underperforming properties and investing aggressively in the ones it has kept. However, it has continued to post poor bottom line results and repeatedly missed management's forecasts.

Adjusted FFO per share, which stood at $1.91 in 2016, sank to $1.54 in 2018. PREIT's initial guidance for 2019 called for adjusted FFO per share to plunge to between $1.20 and $1.34. Even that was too optimistic. By late October, PREIT had cut its adjusted FFO outlook to a range of $1.08 to $1.14 per share.

To be fair, same store NOI (excluding lease termination fees) is only expected to decline 1.5%-2.5% in 2019 (see p. 10). Much of the FFO erosion can be attributed to transitory factors like an accounting change, lower one-time gains from land sales and lease terminations, and lower FFO from non-core properties. Still, PREIT's falling NOI and plunging FFO is hardly encouraging. As a result, the stock is trading near a multi-decade low, ending last week at $4.51, compared to a recent high of around $25 in mid-2016. The stock continued to plunge on Monday.

Data by YCharts

Considering how unreliable management's guidance has been lately, PREIT probably needs to return to NOI and FFO growth (rather than just predicting future improvement) to drive a meaningful recovery in the share price. Fortunately, that recovery is likely to begin within two or three quarters.

Bankruptcies vs. redevelopments

There were several reasons why PREIT had to significantly reduce its guidance during 2019. However, the most significant was the high volume of tenant bankruptcies. During the first nine months of the year, tenants occupying 454,000 square feet of space and generating $16 million of annual revenue for PREIT filed for bankruptcy.

To make matters worse, many retailers that went bankrupt early in the year ended up liquidating, including Gymboree, Crazy 8, Payless ShoeSource, Charming Charlie, and Charlotte Russe (although the buyer of Charlotte Russe's assets quickly reopened some of the brand's stores). The high volume of liquidations was significant because while retail bankruptcies typically lead to store closures and rent reductions, usually the entire income stream from a bankrupt tenant does not disappear at once.

The impact of the 2019 bankruptcies will continue into 2020: particularly that of Forever 21, which filed for Chapter 11 in late September. (Forever 21 is a key tenant for PREIT, accounting for 2.1% of its annual rent as of Sept. 30.) That said, during 2020, PREIT should start to benefit from the opening of various replacement tenants in space vacated by retailers that went out of business last year.

There will certainly be more retail bankruptcies in 2020. However, there's reason to be optimistic that they will be less impactful to PREIT. A number of PREIT's top 20 tenants are struggling (such as Victoria's Secret), but Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) is the only likely 2020 bankruptcy candidate among them. Even there, bankruptcy is far from assured (the company claims it's not even under consideration), especially after profitability improved year over year last quarter. Furthermore, Ascena accounts for just 1.4% of PREIT's annual rent: similar to Charlotte Russe at this time last year and less than Forever 21.

(Charlotte Russe was one of many retail bankruptcies that hurt PREIT in 2019. Image source: Author.)

On the flip side, PREIT's Fashion District Philadelphia project opened last September and occupancy is steadily rising. That will provide a significant NOI and FFO tailwind as 2020 progresses. In addition, as of November, PREIT had signed leases totaling $13 million in annual revenue (see slide 8) for tenants that hadn't yet opened, excluding Fashion District Philadelphia.

Thus, the story of 2020 for PREIT will be a tug of war (in a manner of speaking) between tenant bankruptcies and redevelopments. On one side will be incremental lost rent from future bankruptcies; on the other, incremental income from new leases (especially at redeveloped malls). The redevelopments are likely to gain the upper hand quickly.

Sequential improvement has begun

The tide is already starting to turn. In Q2 2019, PREIT's adjusted FFO per share plunged 44% year over year to $0.22. In the third quarter, adjusted FFO per share fell 34% to $0.23.

Based on the midpoint of PREIT's full-year 2019 guidance, the company expects to report adjusted FFO of approximately $0.40 per share for Q4. That would be down 23% from $0.52 a year earlier. However, the Q4 2018 figure included $9.7 million in land sale gains and lease termination revenue, boosting FFO by about $0.12 per share. PREIT's guidance implies those two items contributed about $0.06 to FFO per share in Q4 2019, so the underlying decline in FFO was about 10%-15% last quarter.

It's noteworthy that the pace of FFO declines is already slowing markedly despite the uniquely significant Forever 21 bankruptcy occurring in September. The explanation is simple: between mid-September and mid-October, three major redevelopments began to come on line. These are at Fashion District Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting Mall, and Woodland Mall.

(Fashion District Philadelphia opened last September. Image source: PREIT.)

PREIT is investing approximately $340 million in these three properties, with targeted returns averaging about 7%. This implies that these projects will eventually generate $23 million-$24 million of incremental annual NOI. That's a huge amount compared to PREIT's total 2019 NOI, which is on track to land between $227 million and $230 million.

Looking ahead to 2020

The pace of FFO declines is likely to moderate further in Q1 for PREIT. Occupancy continues to build at Fashion District Philadelphia. Entertainment anchor Round 1 opened on Dec. 21, and experiential art venue Wonderspaces opened this month. Several other new tenants opened in PREIT's portfolio during Q4, particularly at its redeveloped properties.

That said, the tenant bankruptcy headwinds didn't really accelerate until Q2 last year, so PREIT faces a relatively difficult comparison in Q1. Furthermore, PREIT sold an outparcel leased to Whole Foods for $22.1 million in Q2 2019 and has sold several outparcel buildings to Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) for $10.5 million over the past month (part of a $29.9 million portfolio deal announced in November). These outparcel sales completed over the past 12 months will reduce annual NOI by over $2 million.

As a result, while it's possible that NOI and FFO could return to growth in Q1, I'm not counting on it. There are enough year-over-year headwinds to offset the tailwinds from PREIT's redevelopments.

By contrast, PREIT will face an easier comparison in Q2. (Adjusted FFO per share was $0.22 in Q2 2019, compared to $0.26 in Q1 2019.) Meanwhile, three more redevelopments (at Willow Grove Park Mall, Valley Mall, and Dartmouth Mall) are scheduled to open by then. Additional tenants are expected to open at several of PREIT's other recently redeveloped properties in the first half of the year as well.

(Studio Movie Grill will open at Willow Grove Park Mall within a few months. Image source: PREIT.)

This makes it very likely that FFO and NOI will return to growth in the second quarter. Year-over-year growth should accelerate in the second half of the year, as PREIT captures the full income stream from tenants opening in Q2 and benefits from additional tenants scheduled to open at Fashion District Philadelphia later this year.

In its most recent investor presentation, PREIT maintained that its FFO payout ratio would be approximately 60% in 2020. That implies full-year FFO of $1.40 per share, based on its $0.84 per share dividend. Investors should take this informal guidance with a grain of salt, but PREIT could miss its target by 10% and still post a double-digit adjusted FFO increase for the full year.

Two wild cards

Two additional factors that could impact PREIT stock's performance in 2020 are the potential for a debt covenant breach and possible land sales.

Like most of its peers, PREIT is bound by certain covenants to protect holders of its unsecured debt. Most notably, it must maintain consolidated liabilities below 60% of its gross asset value, with gross asset value calculated based on a 6.5% cap rate for malls with sales per square foot above $500 and a 7.5% cap rate for everything else.

As of the end of September, liabilities had reached 57.45% of gross asset value: up from 53.84% at the beginning of 2019. That figure likely increased again in the fourth quarter, leaving PREIT with little wiggle room.

Recent asset sales are mitigating some of the increase in this ratio. And if NOI returns to growth as expected beginning in Q2 or thereabouts, that will provide additional flexibility. It also helps that PREIT's capex is winding down, with most of its redevelopments completed or close. Still, in the near term, a moderate setback might cause PREIT to breach this covenant, which could lead to negative consequences like a highly dilutive share offering.

On the other hand, PREIT is sitting on a gold mine in the form of valuable excess land. Management sees the potential to add 5,000-7,000 apartments and 1,500-3,000 hotel rooms across its portfolio. Rather than building these developments, PREIT would sell the land to third-party developers, bringing in cash that would improve its balance sheet (and give it more breathing room with respect to debt covenants).

(Source: PREIT November investor presentation, slide 19)

Just six months ago, management still hoped to complete most or all of these land sales during 2019, bringing in projected proceeds of $150 million to $300 million. That was an overly optimistic timeline; so far, nothing has happened. However, there's a good chance that PREIT will start closing land sale deals in 2020.

Understandably, many investors are skeptical of management's claims, but the land sale opportunity is real. In late 2018, PREIT sold a 4-acre parcel at Exton Square Mall (not an especially desirable location) to a multifamily developer for $10.3 million. If PREIT announces any major land sale deals in the first half of 2020, it could have an immediate effect on the stock price.

The turnaround is almost here

Despite all the disappointments of the past few years, PREIT's underlying strategy of cleaning up its mall portfolio and reinvesting in its better properties is sound. However, until just a few months ago, the vast majority of PREIT's redevelopment investments hadn't come on line yet (and thus weren't making any contribution to financial metrics like NOI and FFO).

Over the next few quarters, PREIT will wrap up virtually all of its currently-planned redevelopment activity. Meanwhile, the impact of tenant bankruptcies is likely to moderate as PREIT laps the big surge in major retail bankruptcies from early 2019. This positions PREIT for a return to strong year-over-year growth in NOI and FFO. That could be just what the stock needs to mount a successful comeback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.