Why Negative Transportation Indexes Don't Support A Recession Call

Summary

Every month for at least the past half year, there is a spate of bearish economic commentary that relies upon one or both of two metrics: AAR rail carloads and/or the Cass Freight Index.

I have a post up at Seeking Alpha showing why the first measure is not a representative slice of transport as a whole, and the second has a history of being very volatile and with a slew of negative readings in the teeth of continuing expansions.

After I put together and posted the article, I came up with the idea of averaging the Cass Freight Index and the Dept. of Transportation's Freight Index after adjusting for the former's volatility.