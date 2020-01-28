JetBlue: Investors Are Still Missing The Opportunity

JetBlue is likely to report strong earnings growth in each of the next two years.

Unit cost trends are set to improve significantly over the course of 2020 as growth ramps up and several big cost initiatives start to pay off.

Year-over-year fuel cost savings will moderate in 2020, but JetBlue expects revenue per available seat mile to return to growth in the first quarter.

In early December, I explained why JetBlue Airways (JBLU) stock is likely to soar between now and 2025, thanks to half a dozen major margin catalysts.

Soon thereafter, JetBlue reduced its Q4 unit revenue guidance due to weakness in fares for last-minute bookings during late November. This may have caused some investors to worry that JetBlue was experiencing a downturn in performance that would prevent it from achieving its full earnings potential in 2020 and beyond.

However, last week, the airline reported solid results for the fourth quarter, notwithstanding a decline in revenue per available seat mile (RASM). It also projected strong sequential improvement in RASM trends for the first quarter. This keeps the airline on track to deliver strong earnings growth in 2020, with further gains in subsequent years.

Earnings growth despite headwinds in Q4

JetBlue's RASM slipped 2.7% last quarter, on a 6% capacity increase. The decline was driven by an ongoing supply-demand imbalance on certain routes to Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as increasing competition in some key domestic markets and a 3.3% increase in the airline's average stage length.

However, JetBlue was able to hold adjusted nonfuel unit costs flat year over year last quarter, thanks to its successful structural cost reduction program. Additionally, fuel efficiency improved by nearly 3% and the carrier's average fuel price fell 7.6% year over year.

(Image source: JetBlue Airways)

As a result, total unit costs decreased slightly more than unit revenue, driving a modest increase in JetBlue's profit margin. The company has also reduced its diluted share count by more than 6% over the past year through its aggressive share repurchase program. This enabled JetBlue to grow adjusted EPS 12% year over year last quarter, to $0.56. For the full year, adjusted EPS jumped 23% to $1.90.

The Q1 forecast is encouraging

Oil prices fell sharply in late 2018 and have been trading in a fairly narrow range for the past year. As a result, whereas falling fuel prices were a significant earnings tailwind throughout 2019, JetBlue doesn't expect fuel costs to be a meaningful source of savings in 2020.

Fortunately, JetBlue expects RASM to return to growth this quarter. Its Q1 outlook calls for a 0%-3% RASM increase on 1.5%-3.5% capacity growth. The biggest driver of this abrupt shift is JetBlue's implementation of basic economy pricing late in Q4. Additionally, JetBlue is rapidly shifting capacity out of weaker markets, including exiting Mexico City in early January.

Meanwhile, the company expects nonfuel unit costs to rise 1.5%-3.5%, due to its slower-than-usual growth rate and the timing of maintenance expenses. Fuel costs should be roughly flat year over year.

Based on all of these factors, management projected that adjusted EPS will land between $0.10 and $0.20 this quarter, roughly in line with JetBlue's Q1 2019 adjusted EPS of $0.16. For the full year, JetBlue is sticking with its aggressive forecast, calling for adjusted EPS to soar 32%-58% year over year to a range of $2.50-$3.00.

Margin catalysts are ramping up quickly

JetBlue's full-year earnings forecast might seem wildly unrealistic. Indeed, Wall Street is skeptical, with the average 2020 analyst EPS estimate currently sitting at $2.43. However, JetBlue's margin catalysts are poised to drive rapid acceleration in the company's earnings growth trajectory over the course of 2020.

(JetBlue's growing A321neo fleet is just one of several coming margin catalysts. Image source: JetBlue Airways.)

As noted above, the basic economy launch is helping to drive a big sequential improvement in JetBlue's RASM trend this quarter. However, unit revenue benefits will continue to ramp up over the next couple of quarters. Additionally, JetBlue is axing another set of underperforming routes in late April. This capacity will be redeployed in stronger markets, which should provide a modest boost to RASM in Q2 and beyond.

JetBlue's unit cost trajectory will also improve dramatically as the year progresses. The airline has been refurbishing its Airbus A320 jets to increase their seating capacity by 8% (12 seats), which will reduce unit costs. It has completed 53 so far and expects to finish most of the remaining 77 during 2020. The carrier will also add 11 more ultra-fuel-efficient A321neos to its fleet this year, building on the 6 it began flying in late 2019.

The growth of the restyled A320 fleet and the A321neo fleet will reduce JetBlue's unit costs. Moreover, they will enable faster capacity growth as the year progresses, including 8%-10% year-over-year growth in the second half of 2020. That is expected to drive a 2.5%-4.5% year-over-year reduction in adjusted nonfuel unit costs in the back half of the year, causing JetBlue's nonfuel unit costs to fall 0%-2% on a full-year basis. Fuel efficiency gains will also accelerate.

To be fair, as JetBlue's capacity growth accelerates later this year, it will put some pressure on unit revenue growth. That said, with nonfuel unit costs on track to decline sharply in the second half of the year, JetBlue may be able to expand its profit margin significantly with little or no RASM growth.

Catalysts will continue to build in 2021 and beyond

The growing tailwind from JetBlue's revenue initiatives and the expected decline in its nonfuel unit costs this year give the company a good chance of achieving its 2020 EPS target of $2.50-$3.00. However, as I discussed last month, JetBlue isn't getting the full benefit of its margin initiatives in 2020.

For example, less than half of its A320s have been refurbished so far, whereas the project should be completed by early 2021. JetBlue's fleet of A321neos is set to expand from just six aircraft today to 17 by the beginning of 2021, and could double again by the end of 2021. Additionally, the carrier's revenue initiatives should be fully ramped up by the beginning of 2021.

As a result, assuming relatively stable fuel prices and demand trends, JetBlue should post another year of strong earnings growth in 2020. Thus, even if EPS comes in near the bottom of JetBlue's 2020 guidance range of $2.50-$3.00, EPS is likely to rise to well above $3 in 2021. That makes JetBlue stock a steal at its current price of approximately $20.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.