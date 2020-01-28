Wes Midstream - The Occidental Petroleum Deal Supports Future Growth

The company has an impressive asset portfolio and is on the path to achieving the midstream "dream". This will significant decrease the risk for shareholders.

Occidental Petroleum will decrease its stake to <50% and enable Wes Midstream to operate fully independently - it seems to be planning to hold onto its stake long-term.

Wes Midstream has had a difficult time as it has faced a general dislike of MLPs along with worries about Occidental Petroleum selling its stake.

Wes Midstream (NYSE: WES) is an almost $9 billion midstream company with a dividend yield of almost 13%. I’ve talked about the company before, I recommend starting by reading that article here. The purpose of this article is to discuss Wes Midstream’s future as a company based on the company’s deals with Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) that have recently been announced. As we'll see throughout this article, the announced deal with Occidental Petroleum helps to alleviate investor concerns which, when combined with Wes Midstream's impressive asset portfolio, means a future of strong and reliable dividends.

Wes Midstream - Business Journals

Wes Midstream Occidental Petroleum History

Let’s start by discussing Wes Midstream’s history with Occidental Petroleum and the fears that have resulted in the company’s stock dropping by more than 40% over the past year.

Anadarko and Occidental Petroleum - Houston Chronicles

Anadarko Petroleum’s midstream arm was effectively Wes Midstream. In the same sense that Phillips 66 had Phillips 66 Partners as its midstream partners. As a result, Wes Midstream effectively provided a way for Anadarko to sell its midstream assets and gain immediate cash flow, while still having a long-term stake in the earnings that they provided.

It enabled Anadarko Petroleum to build assets it needed without needing to invest all of the capital and wait 10+ years to recuperate. Anadarko Petroleum owned a 50+% stake in Wes Midstream. When Occidental Petroleum decided to acquire Anadarko Petroleum, it took on a significant amount of debt in an acquisition that’s been discussed dozens of times so far.

As a result, given that Wes Midstream was a publicly traded corporation, Occidental Petroleum realized it could quickly raise close to $8 billion while selling an asset that at the time was only yielding ~7%. The publicly traded nature would make it easier to sell the asset - and given how much Occidental Petroleum borrowed part of the purchase price, like the stock from Buffett, raising cash at 7% would be a good deal.

However, the market reacted to potentially more than half of a publicly traded company getting its stock sold. Worries about this combined with a general distancing from MLPs resulted in a massive drop in stock price. The drop in stock price meant that Occidental Petroleum decided it was no longer interested in selling the stock. Since then, Occidental Petroleum has looked for alternative ways to monetize the stake.

Occidental Petroleum Wes Midstream Announcements

As Occidental Petroleum has tried to monetize Wes Midstream, it has made some recent announcements about the company. There’s one thing worth paying attention throughout this discussion. For Wes Midstream to be valuable to Occidental Petroleum, it’s stock price needs to go up. And for that to happen, its dividend, almost 13% today needs to remain consistent. That means those who invest today will get a secure (secure based on the interest of the majority stakeholder) dividend of almost 13%.

On January 6, in regards to these goals, Wes Midstream made several announcements available in a press release here. Let’s discuss these three main points.

1. Management Team

2. Portfolio Improvements

3. Guidance Change

The first is the company’s focus on being a more independent team from Occidental Petroleum. This is obviously important - it means that despite the lack of Occidental Petroleum selling its stake, the company’s are still focused on making their faith less intertwined. That’s important for Wes Midstream and its future - being tied to Occidental Petroleum hasn’t helped it out.

As a part of this, Wes’ management team is being transferred from Occidental to Wes. Additionally, Occidental Petroleum is giving Wes a $20 million payment in 1Q 2020 to help makeup for various management and transfer expenses. This will help to support Wes Midstream as an independent company - and it’ll support the company and its quest for secure dividends going forward.

The last part of this are the company’s guidance changes and updates. The company updated its 2020 guidance to $1.925 billion of midpoint adjusted EBITDA and capital spending of $913 million. For comparison the company originally guided for $975 million in approximate capital spending and roughly $1.8 billion midpoint in adjusted EBITDA.

Additionally, Occidental Petroleum has transferred some assets to Wes Midstream. The company has transferred 21 thousand acres and other oil and gas gathering acreage supported by minimum volumes. Those minimum volumes will help the company to generate some additional long-term cash flow. The company also recently announced 4Q 2019 dividends at $0.622 / share - the 28th quarterly increase.

Let’s take a minute to analyze the company here. The company saw its share price drop because investors were worried about Occidental Petroleum dumping more than half of the outstanding shares onto the market. That pushed the yield to almost 13% - something that investors worried was unsustainable - but the company continues to raise its dividend each quarter, while upping guidance.

This Occidental Petroleum and Wes Midstream announcement shows how Wes Midstream is becoming increasingly positioned to be a strong company in the future.

Wes Midstream Asset Portfolio

Sustaining this cash spending going forward is Wes Midstream’s asset portfolio and its essential nature. Let’s take a quick overview into the company’s asset portfolio as a segway into our discussion of cash flow.

Wes Midstream Assets - Wes Midstream Investor Presentation

The company has a total of 24 gathering systems, 73 processing and treating facilities, and more than 16,500 miles of pipeline. The company has an impressive asset portfolio that’s situated along key oil and natural gas producing areas in the United States, especially in terms of connections with Occidental Petroleum’s assets and export sites in the United States.

It’s also worth noting that the company has minimal direct commodity exposure - 92% of its gas contracts are fee-based and 100% of its liquids contracts are fee-based. With a greater than 10-year remaining average contact life and 62% of gas and 73% of liquids protected by MVC or cost of service contracts, this all gets put together to give the company a strong financial position.

And it’s the reason why the company can keep supporting its dividends. The company has highly predictable cash flow that’s insulated from oil and natural gas and combined with investments in its business means the ability to continue paying out its impressive yield.

Wes Midstream Cash Flow Forecast and the Dream

Now let’s move on to discuss Wes Midstream’s cash flow and the dream. What’s the dream for an MLP midstream company you ask? It’s the ability to payout both its dividend and its growth using DCF. Why is that the goal? Because it enables the company to continue its growth and its dividend without having to issue equity or debt - it keeps the company insulated from market fluctuations.

One quick thing I want to note is the company’s heavy investments in its future business. It’s guidance for just over $900 million in capital spending is almost 11% of its market capitalization. For comparison, major peers like Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are guiding for closer to 5% of their market capitalization in capital spending. That means Wes Midstream is spending more than 2x as much from a market cap %.

The increased spending by Wes Midstream opens the company to much more long-term growth, as long as it can retain a strong return on equity.

Let’s start by discussing the company’s 2019 situation here. The company earned 2019 DCF of roughly $1.2 billion and paid out dividends for the year of roughly $1.1 billion. At the same time, the company spent $1.3 billion in capital expenditures. This shows a strong disconnect of roughly $1.2 billion between DCF and dividend + capital spending. However, the massive investments in the business will pay out.

Still to prepare itself for the long run, the company needs to insulate itself from the need to increase debt or issue shares. Especially with a dividend yield of almost 13%, issuing shares is incredibly expensive. As we saw above, the company’s 2020 guidance is $1.925 billion in EBITDA and $913 million in capital spending. The company’s dividend should also be roughly $1.13 billion assuming no increases.

In 2019, the company converted roughly 75% of EBITDA to DCF. We’ll assume that continues going forward. That means in 2020, the company’s DCF will be roughly $1.45 billion meaning after capital spending it’ll be -$0.6 billion. Still negative, but that’s half as negative as it was in 2020. And it comes on the back of continued dividend increases and continued investment in its business.

Going into 2021, I expect this disconnect can continue to improve - small dividend increases won’t be as big as the double-digit EBITDA gains and the company seems committed to decreasing capital expenditures as projects roll off. This shows the company’s cash flow forecast and its progression towards the so-called “dream” of MLPs.

Conclusion

Wes Midstream has had a difficult few years. First affected by the MLP slowdown, the company faced compounded fears of Occidental Petroleum’s need for cash resulting in a stake spin-off. That pushed the company’s yield towards 13% as investors worried about the company’s future. However, the company’s recent press release provides some clarity - and the company has a strong future.

Wes Midstream has continued to invest heavily into its business. The massive capital investments and strong returns should help support the company’s cash flow. At the same time the new guidance from Occidental Petroleum indicate the company is keen to collect dividends rather than spin it off. The largest shareholder’s reliance on that indicate that dividends will remain secure.

Going forward, Wes Midstream is rapidly approaching being able to cover dividends and capital expenditures from DCF. That, combined with strong dividends, makes the company a solid long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WES, OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.