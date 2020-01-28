OptimizeRx Corp.: Optimize Your Portfolio With This Under The Radar Health Tech Company

OPRX’s new strategic partnership with EVERSANA positions the company well to benefit from the wave of new specialty drugs such as biologics coming to market.

The company's sales pipeline is up 79% YoY to $84m and up over 20% in the last month! The company's RFPs have historically realized a 35%-50% close rate.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) is a healthcare IT company focused on improving messaging between manufacturers, patients, payors and doctors. OPRX's first major product, financial messaging, allowed it to penetrate the healthcare communications space. Since then, the company has added 3 additional products which are moving OPRX up the value chain toward enterprise deals where it will provide a variety of messaging solutions instead of one-off project work.

The company's new suite of complementary offerings includes patient adherence, clinical/educational messaging, and a digital therapeutics (DTx) SaaS platform. OPRX has partnered with many of the largest EHR companies enabling direct reach to physicians through its EHR messaging platform. As more hospitals and offices restrict direct sales visits with doctors, this new access to prescribers is valuable for manufacturers. Recently, OPRX has undertaken several initiatives that should drive continued growth, despite the recent Q3 hiccup which we discuss later in the article.

In addition to integrating all four products on a single platform, OPRX has hired several new senior-level salespeople to reposition its product offering and engage clients using language they understand. The early results from this initiative have been impressive, but management didn't stop there. OPRX has also expanded into new end markets including MedTech and medical associations. OPRX sits nicely in several major trends in healthcare including price transparency, increased medication compliance, and the shift from a pay-for-service model toward a pay-for-outcomes model. Finally, the company continues to add valuable partners across the spectrum to build out its audience. Its strategic recent partnership with EVERSANA, for example, positions OPRX very well for the upcoming wave of new specialty drugs.

Background

OPRX began developing its point-of-prescription financial messaging technology in 2008. The first use case focused on improving the effectiveness of co-pay assistance programs. The company created a platform that allows eCoupons/eVouchers to be redeemed at the time of dispensing prescriptions without requiring any extra steps from physicians, pharmacists or patients. Since its initial offering, OPRX has grown to provide four other healthcare services and a digital therapeutics platform to multiple large customers.

OPRX is now the nation's leading provider of financial messaging, clinical education, and patient engagement in life sciences. Most recently, the company expanded its services with a cloud based platform and apps through the acquisition of RMDY Health. All of these new products continue to build on and leverage OPRX's unique database of electronic health records and prescriber information. Its network of partners comprises of platforms including Allscripts, NextGen, NewCrop, and Amazing Charts plus hospital systems including Epic, Cerner, IllumiCare, and Medicom Health. Through these partnerships and others, OPRX has unparalleled access to the ambulatory care EHR data and a growing presence in the hospital systems market.

In fact, OPRX's wide network of partners offers more than half a million healthcare providers access to the benefits of its workflow solutions at the point of care. This large distribution scale provides OPRX's pharma and manufacturing clients unparalleled access to OPRX's EHR and hospital partner's prescribing professionals, without any additional work from physicians, increasing the effectiveness of manufacturers co-pay programs. Being at the point of care eliminates additional steps in the process and improves data collection while also increasing patient compliance and attachment rates for financial assistance programs.

In April 2019, OPRX partnered with EVERSANA to position the company very well for the market shift toward specialty drugs and biologics. In many cases, these drugs are very expensive and require more complicated dosing regimens. Therefore, management believes OPRX's healthcare education, compliance, and financial messaging solutions are prime for the influx of new specialty pharmaceuticals reaching the market in the coming years.

(Source: OPRX Corporate Presentation November 2019)

Q3 2019 hiccup

Over the last few years, OPRX has seen stellar growth both organically and inorganically along with strong execution. That came to an end last quarter when the company missed revenue by $2.2M and EPS by $0.14. While this does not look good for OPRX, the factors that led to the miss appear to be circumstantial and short term in nature. In our view, the market's reaction seems excessive, thus creating a compelling entry point for investors today.

OPRX had two main issues that impacted Q3 2019. First, one of its largest customers decided to end a messaging campaign for one of its brands about a year earlier than anticipated, costing roughly $2M in annual revenue. This decision was driven by two factors - the customer already had a high market share and therefore, no longer needed to spend on messaging. Secondly, its drug exclusivity for the brand is expected to end in 2020. While the revenue loss is a disappointment, management is confident they haven't lost the customer nor the relationship. In fact, they expect this customer's spending to be up year over year in 2020. Given that management had previously expected this spend to end this year when the drug lost exclusivity anyways, we do not believe this is detrimental to the long-term outlook of OPRX.

Secondly, two of the company's largest customers are currently undergoing a merger. This has caused the two companies to push spending from Q3 and Q4 2019 into 2020. There were initial indications this push would be avoided, but unfortunately, it was not and it cost the company about $3M in revenue that was previously expected in the 2H19. Again, certainly a disappointment but the revenue will be realized in 2020, and management believes the combined company is likely to increase their spending in 2020 relative to what they would have done separately.

Aside from these two events, the prospects of our business continue to be very positive. We have a strong understanding of what it looks like going forward, and what is in line with market expectations and our messaging to date. We expect our new expanded commercial team to have a positive impact on Q4 and an even greater impact on 2020. In fact, we anticipate very strong growth in Q4 as compared to last year and are seeing traditional seasonal upselling opportunities as we have in the past. William Febbo - CEO Q3 19 Earnings Call

Moving up the value chain

Once OPRX's financial messaging platform gained scale, it provided a stable foundation to integrate additional services and offerings, allowing the company to improve its position in the large and growing healthcare IT market. Recently, OPRX bought several companies including CareSpeak Communications and RMDY Health. Each brought new technologies, new products, services, partners, and payors to the company's network. In our opinion, management has done an excellent job of buying complementary technology assets early on for a reasonable cost. Management's recent move to integrate all of its products into an enterprise solution while improving revenue visibility also vastly advances the business model of the company. The net result overtime should be more revenue per customer, better visibility, and elongated contract durations.

Through the purchase of CareSpeak, OPRX became the leader in interactive health messaging which is aimed at improving medication adherence and care coordination. According to a study from July 2018,

Medication non-adherence remains a substantial public health problem. Worldwide, between 25% and 50% of patients do not take their medications as recommended. In the USA, sub-optimal adherence has been associated with 125,000 deaths, 10% of hospitalizations, and costs up to US$289 billion annually. There are immense resources being poured into quality improvement and value-based care, all for the simple reason that it improves outcomes and reduces costs for all stakeholders. By adding CareSpeak's complementary capabilities to our platform, we extend our ability to engage doctors and patients and improve health. CareSpeak allows us to further bridge the critical communication gaps between pharma, healthcare providers and patients. - William Febbo, CEO of OptimizeRx.

(Source: OPRX Whitepaper - Place your brand where the HCP is prescribing: the EHR)

In 2016, CareSpeak partnered with Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to test the effectiveness of intervention utilizing text messages to improve adherence to medical recommendations among a group of high use clients. The study found that after utilizing the system for 4 months, Molina saw a $140/month reduction in healthcare utilization per patient on average. This demonstrates meaningful savings for health plans that serve millions of lives and in a business that tends to operate somewhere in the low single-digit net profit margin range. As a result, savings like this would likely be very attractive to health insurance and managed care companies.

The RMDY Health acquisition introduced a new platform to OPRX which helps partners develop a digital therapeutics program as well as important new client segments including payers, MedTech companies and medical associations. OPRX now provides the ability for any health stakeholder to quickly and easily digitize its traditional marketing and messaging, allowing a direct connection with patients for much less than bringing this function in house.

In the press release announcing the RMDY acquisition, William Febbo, CEO of OPRX, stated,

the combination of OptimizeRx and RMDY provides the market with a flexible SaaS platform that enables a wider range of stakeholders to more easily and rapidly launch a variety of digital care management and patient engagement programs.

The acquisition of RMDY Health brought the company its first true SaaS business model with gross margins in the 85-95% range. OPRX has now combined its four businesses into a seamless platform and is approaching the market with a larger, comprehensive solution that can demand enterprise pricing rather than one-off product sales. This means more revenue per client and access to new markets with more companies and brands in specialty disease states. For this, OPRX will use its new sales model which charges based on utilization vs. project-based pricing. Shifting the sales model should improve ORPX's revenue visibility as well as customer retention.

The goal of this new platform is to provide improved transparency in patient-pharma communication, medication and, adherence. This visibility will allow healthcare providers and pharma to more quickly and effectively provide solutions for improving adherence and affordability. Together with pharma manufacturers, the platform will work to improve patient retention and thus overall outcomes in a simple and effective package. For OPRX, it will allow the company to drive increased revenue per brand/client.

Our new platform will integrate seamlessly into the workflows of some of the world's largest electronic health record vendors. This will enable the prescriber network real-time access to critical information from key pharma manufacturers. Direct EHR integration also means providers can, at the point of care, deliver patient support and brand enrollment beyond e-coupons and now support adherence and outcomes. By linking data with communications, pharma companies will be able to simplify messaging, provide greater transparency and more effectively reach patients at the point of care. Price transparency has become a major discussion point across the industry and in our country, and it all ties together with adherence, communication, and patient buy-in. Integrating our solutions puts 100% focus on solving these problems and removing the barriers between clinical, financial and brand messaging for pharmaceutical companies, barriers that prevent patients from achieving the best care outcomes possible. We're passionate about helping to solve these complex problems as a team. We anticipate this new platform will be launched within the next couple of weeks and it will set the stage for continued growth into 2020 and beyond. Stephen Silvestro- Q2 19 Earnings call

In addition to the enormous growth OPRX has seen through both organic and inorganic means, the company has also realized similarly impressive improvements in margins. During 2019, OPRX improved GM by more than 500bps, much of which came from renegotiated profit share arrangements with third-party sellers. These GM improvements are a direct result of increased scale and product diversity, allowing the company to cover fixed costs more effectively, cross-sell to drive additional revenue growth, and drive bargaining power with its third-party resellers. These third parties were willing to take a smaller piece of the pie given the increased size and scale of OPRX today versus the last time these deals were negotiated. Finally, the addition of RMDY brought roughly $3M of revenue at an 85-95% gross margin.

A Long Runway for Continued Growth

OPRX's new integrated platform positions the company in the center of several significant crosscurrents in the healthcare industry, especially in the digital space. As shown in the slide below, the DTx market, while relatively small today at $2.2B, is expected to grow to $32B by 2024. Concurrently, the Care Management Solutions market is expected to grow significantly from $14.1B today to roughly $38B by 2024. Relative to OPRX's ~$25M in revenue today, there is a sizable opportunity ahead for the company as it positions itself to better approach these end markets.

(Source: OPRX Corporate Presentation November 2019)

As an example of the improved positioning in these large markets, management issued a press release on December 9th highlighting the company's current pipeline of $84M, which is up 79% YoY. Furthermore, this pipeline is up 20% in just over a month from the $70M reported on the Q3 call on November 5th. As you can see, OPRX is currently experiencing significant demand for its unified product suite which was just launched in October.

We believe this surge in demand is due to the company's efforts to combine the four distinct products into one platform to provide a more comprehensive solution for its customers. Management is also seeing increased wallet-share from existing customers with its high-value, enterprise-style contracts compared to its original pay-per-project pricing model. This transition was made possible by hiring a new Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Silvestro, as well as 3 other new senior sales executives in the last 12 months. Adding new customer segments including MedTech and Medical Associations has also helped improve demand for OPRX's products. The benefits of these changes are already being realized in the growth of its aggregate pipeline. According to management, they have experienced an increase in average deal size from $130K in 2018 to $300K in 2019.

Not only is the pipeline seeing impressive growth as a result of these initiatives, but the mix of the pipeline is also more attractive.

Importantly, our pipeline is reflecting our gradual transition from primarily a pay-for-distribution model to one that is more impact-driven, that is one defined by the value we create for our client such as increased revenue and efficiency of disseminating critical information. While this transition will not happen overnight, we expect it to be largely completed by this time next year we expect a key benefit of this to be a more predictable recurring revenue stream, with this being generated by enterprise engagements with our top 20 clients. This will involve a true SaaS revenue component provided by our recent acquisition of RMDY Health as well as partnership revenue, which is more predictable." William Febbo- Q3 2019 Earnings Call

(Source: OPRX Corporate Presentation November 2019)

Specialty Drug Markets

Closing the communication gap between pharma, physicians, payers, and patients is even more important with the increasing number of specialty drugs with complex dosing regimens and high costs coming to market. As the US healthcare market transitions toward a pay-for-outcome model, there is more emphasis being placed on patient medication adherence. Management's early recognition of this trend allowed them to broaden their reach beyond physicians to include communicating directly with patients. This direct patient connection is increasing the company's value for its partners and clients now that medication adherence is a focus for reducing healthcare costs.

According to a study done by the QuintilesIMS Institute titled Outlook for Global Medicines through 2021,

new medicines increasingly are specialty in nature, and their share of global spending will continue to rise from less than 20% ten years ago to 30% in 2016 and to 35% by 2021, approaching half of the total spending in U.S. and European markets. This rise primarily will be driven by the adoption of new breakthrough medicines, but also will be a key focus of payers and constrained by cost and access controls as well as a greater focus on assessments of value.

(Source: QuintilesIMS - Outlook for Global Medicines Through 2021)

According to Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA,

precision medicine demands precision patient support that's only achieved when you leverage powerful technology with the personalized patient and provider services at the point of care. We're combining our services [with OPRX] to help healthcare providers deliver efficient quality care and help manufacturers get their therapies to patients faster with long-term adherence support.

OPRX's partnership with EVERSANA positions the company well to benefit from the market's shift toward biologics and other precision medicine. Over the last decade or more, pharmaceutical research budgets have shifted toward biologics. We are now seeing the results of those research dollars with an increasing number of new specialty products being approved each year, many of which require complicated dosing regimens. Biologics and specialty drugs are continuing to command more and more of the total healthcare spend as seen in the slide above.

This increased spending is driving manufacturers and payors alike to improve patient adherence which is an ideal environment for OPRX's messaging solutions. According to the QuintilesIMS study referenced above, out of pocket costs are expected to decline slowly over time because patients are largely protected from the high cost of specialty medicines due to out-of-pocket maximums or patients receiving some form of copay assistance. We believe this prediction shows the increasing value and role co-pay/assistance programs will have in the future of medicine as well as the increased role of patient engagement.

In the past few years, game-changers, such as products in the hepatitis C field and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T therapies, have revolutionized standard of care. As we look ahead, a continued trend toward the approval of specialty medications and the growth of biosimilars is expected, including first-time approvals for select biosimilars and market launches, digital therapeutics, and new treatment modalities using gene therapy. MRx Pipeline report

The chart below highlights the percentage of pharmaceutical company's pipelines dedicated to various different classes of therapies. MRx shows that 78% of its pipeline candidates through 2023 are specialty drugs. As mentioned above, OPRX's new partnership with EVERSANA positions the company extremely well to benefit from this trend due to EVERSANA's existing presence in this market and the increased need for financial assistance as well as patient engagement in this particular segment.

(Source: MRx Pipeline: A view into upcoming specialty and traditional drugs)

During the Q&A portion of the Q319 earnings call, management was asked about the makeup of a specialty pharma messaging partnership. In response, management stated they didn't want to give too much detail because there is not a lot of competition in the space currently and they didn't want to spur anymore. However, management elaborated that the specialty model would fit nicely into the enterprise type of deals discussed earlier.

Instead of selling products for a flat fee which in many specialty pharma indications would be very low volume, OPRX will instead provide a broader platform of messaging to help both the patient and doctor. Management anticipates charging for the solution differently and at a higher price point, providing an example of the company moving its solutions up the value chain. Regarding the opportunity in specialty drugs, Mr. Febbo went on to say "it gives us a very comprehensive solution to the wave of specialty products coming, and we believe it'll give us a nice bump in stickiness, value and price."

Why do we like OPRX now?

At 1035 Capital, we aim to uncover overlooked stocks that are undergoing positive catalysts for change. OPRX is positioned well to take advantage of several large and long-term secular shifts in the healthcare market. (If you would like to learn more about our investment philosophy check out our interview with Seeking Alpha here.) While OPRX is relatively small today, we believe the company is setting itself up for rapid growth for many years to come. OPRX is already profitable and has a healthy balance sheet to finance its expected growth. Concurrently, management is transitioning the company to a greater proportion of recurring revenue and moving toward enterprise pricing and customers.

OPRX recently reiterated it has more than $84M outstanding in its sales pipeline and an additional $30M across 5 enterprise customers at varying stages of decision making. Historically, OPRX has been able to close 35-50% of RFP's in its pipeline. However, as the company adds scale and services, it is more likely to win more of these contracts. Assuming the midpoint of the company's historical win rate, OPRX should win roughly $36M in new revenue from its current pipeline. That is more than the company's entire expected revenue for 2020. Not to mention, the enterprise client pipeline which on average, would represent a stickier, longer-term $6M of new revenue for each win. Given the win rates suggested above, 2 or even 3 of these enterprise customers are likely to choose OPRX solutions, providing another significant boost to revenue.

Beyond the company's current pipeline, OPRX has many additional levers driving growth including new brands, adding reach, increasing penetration, new healthcare partners, broadening its product offerings, and M&A. Management is moving the company up the value chain and sustaining growth by hiring new sales professionals at various levels to help execute on the opportunities ahead. OPRX currently has roughly $2.10/share in cash, providing the company significant firepower to grow organically or via M&A as warranted. As a result, we agree with management that OPRX is in the very early innings of a large long-term growth story that is currently on sale due to short-term circumstances.

On the Q3 call, William Febbo used very strong language (for him) regarding OPRX's current sales pipeline. He commented,

as you know, I'm fairly conservative on calls and even in meetings…That pipeline for us is our CRMs, so those are real numbers that we're seeing, that our team is generating with clients, that we know we have a high likelihood of closing. I've seen increases in the last 30 days that I've never seen [before]. So, I think Steve and his team are doing a tremendous job. They're really leveraging the solution set and the access we have, and I think this new positioning of platform is going to go a long way with the clients because it really addresses some of the issues that they're focused on, which is reaching their clients, being efficient doing so, and being able to measure it so they know it's effective.

As we will discuss in the next section, all of these growth opportunities need to be taken in the context of valuation and as you will see, OPRX is trading rather cheaply. The company is currently trading at levels not seen since 2018 despite being a much larger company with many more opportunities ahead as well as its transition to a greater portion of recurring sales. In our opinion, minus a few one-time hiccups in Q3, management has been executing its growth plan well. We believe the disconnect between the forward opportunity and valuation will not last long given the significant pipeline and the high likelihood of closing meaningful new sales in the coming months.

Valuation

The first chart below shows OPRX's EV/NTM sales over the last 3 years. As you can see, the company has traded in a range of 2.3-8.3x and after the recent selloff is currently toward the low end of that range at 3.8x. Investors can now buy shares for about half of its peer company valuations, despite OPRX growing much faster and being profitable. OPRX has roughly $2.10/share in cash currently, providing the company significant firepower to finance its growth plan or do additional M&A.

The other charts below depict the sell-side estimates over time for OPRX. It's quite surprising to see so much taken out of 2020 revenue estimates. Analysts removed almost $3M in revenue despite only a $2M 2020 headwind from the lost brand and likely some catch up from the spending pushed out of 2H19 into 2020. Additionally, even harsher cuts were made to EBITDA and EPS.

(Source: Company reports, and Seeking Alpha, Koyfin.com for estimates & charts, TIKR.com for estimates, Author Calculations)

While we do not agree with the magnitude of the 2020 estimate cuts, perhaps even more interesting is the almost $6M of revenue that was removed from 2021 estimates. We believe these estimate reductions are very conservative, yet, OPRX still trades quite cheaply. This creates a compelling opportunity for investors to buy shares in a company positioned at the center of several significant secular trends in digital health. Based on faster growth than peers, peer valuations, and historic valuation levels, we apply a 6x EV/NTM sales multiple and arrive at a $17 share price for the company.

Risks

Slowing demand for financial messaging

Unexpected regulatory changes

Inability to move up the value chain

Loss of major customers

Increased competition

Competition pressures pricing

Inability to add new partners

Conclusion

Due to a disappointing Q3 2019, the stock is down more than 30% and sell-side estimates have been cut significantly. However, we do not believe the company's outlook over the intermediate term has deteriorated, and in fact is becoming even stronger. Management is seeing a rapidly growing pipeline that implies significant revenue growth over the next year or two. OPRX is also currently competing for 5 major enterprise contracts that would significantly improve its revenue visibility.

When we look at OPRX, we see a strong management team who has markedly improved the outlook for the company that is being punished for a rare revenue miss last quarter. We believe this pullback will be short-lived because as management has reiterated several times, they expect a strong Q4 and 2020. Furthermore, the pipeline has improved by almost 20% in the last month which lends support to management's expectations for continued strong growth.

Given the significant growth of OPRX and the likelihood of positive estimate revisions, we believe a 6-7x EV/NTM sales multiple is reasonable. We note this is still a discount to the high end of OPRX's historical trading range of 8.3x. Using this multiple, we arrive at a $17 stock price for OPRX. With the company's large pipeline, historic win rate, and our expectation of significant estimate revisions, we think there is potential for even further upside to the stock price as management executes on the current pipeline.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be alerted of new publications, please follow us by going to the top of the page and clicking the "Follow" button or click here.

Additional Disclosure: 1035 Capital Management, LLC is a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.