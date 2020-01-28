Bechtle - Strong Finish To The Year Is In Line With Rising Downside Pressure

EBIT margin is picking up on the back of client's bonus payments driven by large volume business through out the year.

Bechtle (OTC:BHTLF) [ETR:BC8] is scheduled to release its preliminary Q4/FY19 financial figures in early February. The full set will be published on March 19 together with the guidance, as part of its Capital Market Day.

The stock performance has been very strong, almost doubling in value in 2019 and continuing its upward trajectory in 2020 on the back of strong fundamental results. In fact, we expect to see a strong finish to the year as Q4 is usually the strongest quarter, and clients tend to spend all their budget surplus left. However, we still struggle to justify those extreme multiples, which average between PE32x and EV/EBITDA 18x. It doesn't seem like a lot for a typical software player, however considering its reselling business model and very limited upside in terms of profitability, we can't reconcile these high multiples with its future growth and profitability prospects. We reckon the market assigns high valuation multiples given its strong track record and corporate governance as well as consistent and transparent communication. However, the company does all of its conference calls in German and only for selected investors, thereby limiting its investor reach and exposure.

Q4 sales should pick up by 16.7% amid M&A and large projects

We expect to see Bechtle maintaining is double-digit growth trajectory with sales growing at 16.7%/13.9% (reported/organic) to reach €1.6b. However, growth should decelerate from a high level in 9M '19 of c. 27%, as the company, competes with a high comparable base and benefits from Windows 7 update cease, which were one-off in nature. Overall, we see Q4 organic sales driven by 1) large volume business, in particular in the infrastructure segment, 2) long-term government projects and 3) clients spending IT budget leftovers, typical for Q4.

For the full year 2019, we see sales growth at 23.9%/13.6% (reported/organic) and largely in line with the group's guidance of a "very significant growth" or 10% to 20%. Going forward, we reckon it will get increasingly difficult to maintain those double-digit sales growth rates as the company fights with those high comparables and clients becoming a bit more cautious. This is the reason, why we see 2020 outlook, which is due on March 19, of only "significant growth", implying <10%.

Chart 1 We expect Q4 growth to be in line with the guidance

Growth in System House & Managed Services should pick up - typical for Q4

The IT System House & Managed Services segment spans the entire IT value chain and comprises a product-oriented business with an estimated 60% of sales and a service-oriented business accounting for c. 40% of sales. In general, Bechtle procures and resells the hardware and software products necessary to establish the customers' IT infrastructure. In addition, Bechtle was slowly expanding Managed Services, which currently accounts for c. 10% of the total sales or c. 15% of the segment's revenue.

Q4 should pick up to 18%/16.3% (reported/organic), following surprisingly strong growth (17.3%/13.5% - reported/organic) in Q3 (largely attributed to continued high share of hardware and large volume business). We see, topline growth to be driven by solid demand for IT products, as German Mittelstand (Mid-cap) clients continue their digitization transition, as well as long-term government projects (c. 30% of total) providing some degree of visibility.

In the full year, sales should grow at 18.6%/14.5% (reported/organic) which is very attractive for this segment and ahead of the group's guidance of "significant growth" or < 10%.

We remind that this segment is susceptible to economic cycles and the level of investment activity in the IT sector with rather low visibility of around 3-6 months. Historically, we have seen a 6-9 month time lag, with the macro environment starting to manifest in the financial performance. However, we highlight, this segment also includes managed services with around 15% revenue share (c.5% came from IBM asset deal early last year) and reselling of cloud products (Bechtle does very limited in-house development). These two should shift the revenue mix over time and making it much more visible, with a positive margin boost in the mid-term.

Overall, according to the recent study from Bitkom Research (in German), the EU market for information technology is expected to grow at 2.7% in 2020 vs 2.9% last year. The biggest driver should be software products with + 6.4% growth slightly higher than last year (+6.3%). Based on these new forecast figures, we see 2020 growth at 9% which should be on par with the group's guidance.

Chart 2 System House's growth should gain some more traction

Q3 E-commerce growth should shift into single-digit territory

Alongside its SH&MS segment, Bechtle runs a comprehensive retail business, offering more than 70,000 different products and mainly targets medium-sized companies and the public sector. In regional terms, Bechtle operates its retail market place in 14 European countries. According to the company, it occupies leading market positions in Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

E-Commerce faces some tough comparables as Q4 '18: 61.5%/23.4% (reported/organic) was extraordinarily strong. In Q4 '19, we see its sales growing at 14.4%/8.4% vs 30.7%/9.8% (reported/organic) in Q3 '19 and slowly shifting into a single-digit growth area.

Overall 2019 should be one of the strongest years with 34.8%/11.5% (reported/organic) growth benefiting strong double-digit (incl. M&A) regional market growth and 2) synergies from Inmac Wstore integration (est. 2019 full-year contribution of €505m), provide better client access for Bechtle.

We note we expect to see for a second-time single-digit growth after four consecutive quarters of strong double-digit growth, pointing to accelerating pressures from softening business conditions. As we highlighted before, the E-commerce segment is usually the first one to be impacted by a deteriorating macro-environment, given its one-off revenue profile.

Chart 3 E-commerce faces some very tough comparables

Dull margin amid high volume business and ("PPA")

In terms of profitability, we expect Q4 rep. EBIT margin to slide down by 20bps to 4.9% compared to the last year. However, on a quarterly basis, the margin should improve by 30bps. This should come as no surprise, given that Bechtle gets clients kickbacks or bonus payments depending on the amount of sold products and 2019 was largely driven by volume business. Usually, when Bechtle sells a lot of large volume business (i.e. hardware), margin development looks very weak as was the case in H1 '19 with c. 4% margin, however at the end of the year they can expect to get an attractive kickback from their clients driving its overall margin higher. However, as management mentioned on a couple of occasions, clients are changing their bonus structure, honoring value business (such as software) over pure volume (such as hardware) implying a limited margin boost in the future periods.

Overall, 2019 margin should stay flat on a reported basis at 4.5% vs 4.6% consensus, however adjusting for ("PPA") (purchase price allocation) costs of c. 20bps (for Inmac Wstore) it should go up to 4.7% - an improvement of 20bps compared to the last year.

We highlight, Bechtle guides on an EBT margin basis. However, given rather light capital structure (c. 30% debt of total capital), resulting in a low-interest expense, EBT and EBIT earnings are almost the same.

Conclusion

We expect to see a solid set of results, with double-digit topline growth supported by its two business segments. However, the growth should start to decelerate in e-Commerce business, which is usually the first one to feel economic pressure. Full-year adjusted margin should pick up given large volume business through the year, however, this instant margin boost might not be sustainable in the coming years. Given the already strong 2019 figures, it will become increasingly difficult for Bechtle to bit them. In addition, the current valuation levels with PE32x and EV/EBITDA 18x are way too high for Bechtle, given that it drives a pure reselling business model. In fact, multiples to its peers imply more downside than upside.

