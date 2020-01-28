Franklin Financial's Restructuring Work Pays Off With A Good Buyout Offer

Franklin shareholders don't need to be in a rush to sell, but there are arguably better growth/GARP stories than FB Financial.

At current prices, FB Financial is paying about 1.4x tangible book for Franklin, a more than fair price that rewards Franklin for improvement efforts underway and its strong Nashville business.

Franklin's fourth quarter results were a little weak at the pre-provision profit line, but management has made significant progress in restructuring the balance sheet away from SNCs and expensive funding.

In doing some prep work ahead of earnings, I’d flagged Franklin Financial Network (FSB) as a name to cover given what I thought would be an increasing likelihood of a buyout as management cleaned up and repositioned the balance sheet. Turns out that was the right assumption, as Franklin Financial announced in conjunction with fourth quarter earnings that it had accepted a buyout offer from FB Financial (FBK), a fellow Tennessee-based bank company.

I think Franklin Financial shareholders are getting a pretty good deal here. Even though FB Financial shares have sold off a bit, the approximately $38/share effective deal price as of this writing is about 1.4x tangible book value – a small premium to the highest ROTCE Franklin has posted in recent years and a hefty premium to the current financial performance. For those investors who don’t want to sell out, FB Financial isn’t a bad bank, though I don’t see the shares trading at a significant discount today unless management can really work some synergy magic with Franklin.

A Quick Look Back

Franklin’s buyout comes on the heels of an okay fourth quarter – not spectacular from a reported financials perspective, but good in the context of a challenging bank operating environment and the company’s own balance sheet restructuring initiatives.

Revenue rose about 7% yoy and shrank about 2% qoq, coming in just ahead of expectations. Net interest income rose more than 4% yoy and shrank slightly on a sequential basis, beating expectations by around 2%. Net interest margin came in surprisingly strong, about 11bp higher than expected (up 43bp yoy and 14bp qoq), as the company took out high-cost funding at an impressive pace. That net interest income performance is all the more impressive in the context of a 10% yoy and 5% qoq decline in average earning assets (which was as expected). Adjusted core non-interest income rose 25% yoy and fell 10% qoq, coming in around 6% light of expectations (but only about $300K in absolute terms).

Core adjusted expenses rose about 10% yoy and qoq, coming in around 4% higher than expected, but analysts don’t always make the same core/non-core adjustments, so there could be some deviation there. Pre-provision profits rose about 2% and fell almost 16% qoq, missing expectations by about 3%. The bank more than made up for that, though, with a lower provision expense.

Franklin Has Done A Lot Of Heavy Lifting Already

Since the surprising departure of the CEO early in 2019, Franklin has shifted strategy to a significant extent and done some quick heavy lifting in restructuring the balance sheet. The syndicated loans (shared national credits, or SNCs) that concerned me before had become a real issue in terms of credit quality and the bank decided to meaningfully pare down that portfolio – part of the reason loan growth has been somewhat limited (up 5% yoy and up a little qoq).

Selling off those loans is improving the credit situation though, as criticized and classified loans plunged 37% qoq in the December quarter, led by a major drop in criticized loans. Criticized loans had previously spiked from $8 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $30 million in the second quarter and $33 million in the third quarter before dropping back to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Management has also been restructuring its funding. Prior management pursued a growth strategy that could uncharitably be called “growth at whatever cost”, with an intense (if not almost exclusive) on loan growth and little concern over the growth and cultivation of a low-cost deposit base. With that, Franklin was relying on a lot of expensive funding , including time deposits (once close to 50% of deposits), FHLB advances, and purchased funds, and had the highest deposit costs in its market.

With a greater focus on total returns, and those aforementioned loan sales, Franklin has been working down its higher-cost deposits, leading to a 23bp yoy and 26bp qoq improved in total deposit costs and a 16bp yoy and 26bp qoq improvement in total liability costs.

The Deal

Franklin agreed to a deal whereby FB Financial will acquire Franklin for 0.9650 shares of FB and $2/share in cash. At the time of the deal, that was a $39.44/share offer for Franklin (a 15% premium at the time of the announcement), which has since shrunk to about $38/share. Either way, I consider it an abundantly fair deal for Franklin shareholders that pays them in advance for a lot of the improvement that was underway in the business, but had yet to be realized. I think it was also a fair deal from the perspective that Franklin was a “gettable” asset with strong share in a very attractive market (Nashville).

For FB Financial, management is looking for 10% EPS accretion on a fully phased-in basis and expects the deal to be tangible book-neutral, but drive a 100bp improvement in ROTCE in 2021. The cost savings of 30% seem pretty reasonable, and while the loan mark of 3.9% seems practical rather than conservative, I would note that Franklin continues to sell off (and will continue to sell off) problem loans like SNC leading up to the deal close.

While a good deal for Franklin, this can also be a reasonable deal for FB Financial, and had they not acted quickly, I think another company would have jumped in and acquired Franklin. Strong deposit share in Nashville and the surrounding counties is too good to pass up, and I think Franklin has a handle now on its credit quality issues (and I think FB Financial is going in with its eyes open). Combined, the two companies will still be #6 in Nashville, but much closer to First Horizon (FHN) for fifth place. Franklin won’t change FB Financial’s loan book all that much (in terms of allocations to C&I, CRE, etc.).

The real key for FB Financial is the extent to which they can use Franklin to generate attractive loan growth and deposits in the Nashville area. The price FB Financial is paying certainly doesn’t make this a “can’t miss” deal, and execution will be critical (likewise, positive credit quality/cost development).

The Bottom Line

With the aforementioned risks in mind, I think this deal can make FB Financial a better bank, and I’m not sure Franklin shareholders need to be in a rush to sell. That said, FB Financial is paying a hefty premium that seems to fully factor in the scarcity value of a top-ten franchise in an attractive market, and there are other attractively-priced banks out there (including First Horizon) if Franklin shareholders decide they want to cash in their chips and move on to a new company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.