60/40 With High Dividend And Low Volatility Stocks

In a twist to this approach suggested by readers seeking higher income, I am substituting Low Volatility/High Dividend stocks for the equity market benchmark in this piece.

"What about the income piece?" That was a common refrain from some readers as I showed that substituting low volatility equities into the traditional 60/40 balanced portfolio produced better risk-adjusted returns. By reducing some equity beta in the swap to low volatility equities, investors could own fewer low returning bonds while still generating portfolio returns that muted the volatility of owning standalone stocks.

Readers questioning the income portion of the revamped 60/40 portfolio may not realize that the two fixed income strategies I used as benchmarks - the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index (AGG) and the Long Treasury Index (TLT) - currently sport yields of just 2.09% and 2.02% respectively after the recent coronavirus-induced rally. Contrast that with the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which currently boasts an indicated dividend yield of 4.36%.

S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index

While the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) that mimicks the aforementioned index dates back to only October 2012, data on the underlying index is available back to 1990. The S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index takes the 75 highest dividend-yielding stocks in the S&P 500, selecting the 50 stocks with the lowest realized volatility over the trailing year. The number of stocks from a given industry is capped at 10. The index constituents are weighted by dividend yield, and rebalancing is done bi-annually in January and July.

Using the full set of data from the index methodology dating back to 1990, the S&P High Dividend Low Volatility Index has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 with lower return volatility. As depicted below, the index has had an average return of 11.87%, besting the S&P 500 by 164 bps per year through yesterday's close.

Source: Bloomberg

This absolute outperformance was achieved with 89% of the return volatility of the S&P 500 as measured by the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns. It makes sense then that we could swap out the riskier S&P 500 as well as a smattering of low-yielding bonds in exchange for this high-dividend/low-volatility fund and produce higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

In the table below, I compare the return profile of the S&P 500 (SPY), a bond index (AGG), the 60/40 combination of the two rebalanced annually, the High Dividend Low Volatility Index (denoted as LVHD), and a portfolio that is 80% LVHD and 20% Agg. Note that 60/40 produces a higher Sharpe ratio than equities or bonds alone, but that LVHD with and without a bond complement produces even higher risk-adjusted returns. The Low Volatility High Dividend strategy is riskier than the Low Volatility strategy depicted in the popular first article in this mini-series. Even the 80/20 with LVHD is riskier than the traditional 60/40, but both LVHD and the 80/20 with LVHD deliver higher long-run returns than the balanced portfolio because Low Volatility High Dividend Stocks have outperformed historically.

Like in yesterday's article on The New 60/40 with Long Treasuries, I also ran the same calculations with the Long Treasury index substituted for the Agg. Both the 60% S&P 500/40% Long Treasuries and the 80% Low Volatility High Dividend/20% Long Treasuries see improved returns with lower volatility given the heightened negative correlation between stocks and Long Treasuries. The period from 1990 to 2019 was, of course, a great time to own long duration Treasuries, which may not be replicable moving forward.

A 60% allocation to the S&P 500 and a 40% allocation to either the Agg or the Long Treasury index is going to have a blended yield of right around 2%. An 80/20 mix of Low Volatility/High Dividend stocks and either fixed income index would have a yield nearly twice as high. For those who want more income from their balanced portfolio, substituting in low volatility/high dividend equities would accomplish that objective while delivering a strategy that has generated structural alpha historically.

Some are certain to point out that the last year has not been positive for the Low Volatility High Dividend strategy. Since the 2012 inception of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), the strategy has now lagged the broader S&P 500, running counter to the longer-run outperformance over the longer sample period for the underlying index.

Source: Bloomberg

Only the 2013 rally and the 1998-1999 inflation of the tech bubble have seen the broad S&P 500 outperform the Low Volatility High Dividend Index by more than the 10.7% outperformance in 2019. Part of last year's underperformance was undoubtedly a function of the underweight to high-flying tech stocks, which do not tend to hit dividend screens. Last year's return differential drives much of the inception-to-date outperformance by the broad S&P 500.

For investors looking to boost the returns of their traditional balanced portfolio, I believe that substituting some of the equity beta and low carry fixed income for low volatility equities may be warranted. For those looking for higher current income in a strategy that has delivered historical outperformance, you could consider an allocation to low volatility high dividend equities.

I hope this article frames the historical performance of a balanced portfolio including low volatility high dividend equities. Wrapping up this mini-series on 60/40 alternatives, I will look at how to combine small-cap, mid-cap, large cap and this low volatility high dividend strategy into a portfolio in an upcoming piece.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD,SPY,SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.