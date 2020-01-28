CyrusOne: Growth And Value

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

CyrusOne (CONE) represents growth at a favorable valuation. Its pipeline of development projects along with a sizable rent backlog suggests growth will continue for the foreseeable future and a recent price drop makes this growth now available at a significant discount to peers and to REITs in general. Let us begin with our thoughts on the data center subsector of REITs.

Data centers

Data centers are a much-lauded section of real estate because of the seemingly exponential demand growth coming from data usage across just about every industry. In addition to hyperscale data gluttons like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), smaller enterprises are increasingly relying on external data centers to fulfill their data needs. The redundancies and other reliability infrastructure that exists in a professional data center is challenging for most companies to replicate inhouse.

This demand story is real, but I would caution investors that supply is also a real concern. As an example, we can look at Northern Virginia which is the biggest data center market in the world. Developers have already acquired land in the Northern Virginia area that is projected to fulfill data center demands for the next 10 years. So while demand is likely to be superb, supply will match it.

Enterprise and colocation have a better outlook than hyperscale in my opinion due to the negotiating dynamics of hyperscale. The big tech companies have far too much negotiating power as they can at any time use their expertise and access to capital to build their own data centers. All of the major tech giants have owned and operated their own data centers in the past, so they are fully capable of making the switch. With the threat of replacing their landlords, rents are held low. Despite healthy demand growth in data centers, we have observed the tech companies receiving rent cuts from Digital Realty (DLR) and from DuPont Fabros (DFT) before it was acquired by DLR.

I believe the negotiating power of the big tenants and general supply growth are sustaining threats that counterbalance the demand growth. Thus, I am neutral on the sector fundamentals. It is not enough to simply be a data center REIT. It requires a unique strategy or some advantage and we believe CONE has certain advantages.

CONE strengths

While I remain hesitant on the data center space due to supply concerns and the negotiating dynamic in hyperscale, I feel significantly more confident that CONE is the best pick within the data center sector. CONE looks superior to peers for 4 reasons

Shift toward enterprise Strong balance sheet and low cost of capital Development cap rate spreads Cheaper valuation

CONE specializes in enterprise. While it has some hyperscale, its recent leasing has been dominated by enterprise. At the UBS Investment Bank Conference in December, Gary Wojtaszek (CONE's CEO) revealed that fully 50% of 3rd quarter leasing was in the enterprise vertical. We see this as favorable to re-leasing spreads going forward as CONE will be less beholden to the giants.

Recent upgrades have given CONE an investment grade balance sheet with BBB- ratings from both S&P and Fitch. This provides a generally low cost of debt capital and CONE has used its international exposure to take the cost of debt even lower. Earlier this month, CONE closed on a 500mm Euro denominated senior note with a 7 year duration and a cost of just 1.45%.

As an experienced developer, CONE can put this capital to work at a higher cap rate than simply buying existing data centers. With a healthy pipeline totaling 102MW, the capital should be accretively put to work in short order. 52 of these MW are in Europe for easy deployment of the Euro denominated senior note.

Source: CONE

CyrusOne is not unique in having development capabilities as the other data center REITs can develop as well, but what makes it stand out is the combination of its positive attributes with its valuation.

Source: SNL Financial

At 16.2X 2020 estimated FFO, CONE is significantly cheaper than peers which range from 18.9X to 21.8X. (Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is not really a peer as it is more of a colocation pure play). In order for this pricing to be correct, CONE would have to be riskier or lower growth. Neither is the case.

Company 2019 FFO $ 2020 FFO $ Growth % Debt to capital CONE 3.58 3.95 10.3% 24.66% DLR 6.62 6.70 1.2% 28.61% QTS Realty (QTS) 2.63 2.80 6.4% 27.52% CoreSite (COR) 5.10 5.40 5.9% 21.03%

Each of the data centers has a reasonably conservative balance sheet, so no major differences there. The big difference is in the growth rates. CONE is projected to grow at 10.3% in 2020 which is far better than the peers.

We believe the superior growth rate combined with cheaper multiple represents mispricing. How is CONE growing so fast in 2020?

Backlog driven growth

The market may be falsely characterizing CONE's growth as one time in nature as it is predominantly coming from a backlog of recently signed leases that are soon to commence.

Source: CONE

However, 2 things make me believe this is permanent growth and more repeatable in nature.

CONE has low churn, averaging around 1.5% per quarter. This lease revenue should remain in place for quite some time. The sizable development pipeline will be leased up and replenish the backlog. I suspect 2021 and 2022 will have similar backlogs as the current wave of developments complete and lease up.

Overall, CONE is our pick in the data center space as we see it having the best combination of value and growth. We are happy to have some exposure to one of the growthier areas in REITs and to get this exposure at a substantial discount to the REIT index multiple.

