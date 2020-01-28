Don't Write PetMed Express Off Just Yet

But there is more of a bull case than headline numbers suggest, as pricing stabilization, easy comparisons, and an end to the "gray market" model provide some hope.

For years now, PetMed Express (PETS) has been a popular target for short-sellers. According to data from YCharts, over the past decade, short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding hasn't dipped below 12% - and has been 20%-plus for most of that stretch.

And over that decade, the short case generally has been a "skate to where the puck is going, not where it is" kind of argument. After all, save for rallies above $40 in 2017 and 2018, PETS usually looked reasonable, if not cheap, on an earnings basis. Certainly, growth in those earnings was minimal, but the stock appeared priced accordingly. Its dividend yield - again, excluding those rallies - cleared 3%. Purely from a fundamental standpoint, there was little to suggest PETS as a short trade, let alone a crowded one.

But bears generally have made a forward-looking argument. Toward the beginning of the decade, the case centered on the company's "gray market" model. PetMed Express bought many of the products it sold from distributors to evade manufacturer restrictions, and shorts argued that strategy was doomed to eventual failure.

Years later, I (and no doubt others) pointed to the company's steadily declining advertising expense. PetMed Express reinvested some of those savings in pricing - and kept the rest to drive earnings growth. But revenue was stagnant, and the strategy had a limited lifespan before potential savings simply ran out. PetMed Express in fact would manage to accelerate that revenue growth, leading to the sharp 2017 rally.

More recently, bears have pointed to competition, most notably from high-growth online retailer Chewy (CHWY). That bear case seems, finally, to have played out, with PETS down over 50% from early 2018 highs. Yet the stock actually has rallied of late, gaining 61% from a nearly four-year low reached in July.

That rally makes little sense in the context of seemingly worrisome fundamentals. But the irony is that PETS bulls seem to be stealing a page from the bears - and trying to skate to where the puck is going. I'm personally not quite ready to join them, particularly after a soft Q3 report last week. Still, there's a logic to the rally from the lows, and a strong argument that the easy bear case here isn't quite as simple as it appears.

The Case Against PETS

Source: Author from PETS filings

The fundamental case against PETS seems easy to make, particularly after the recent rally. On a year-over-year basis, revenue has declined for five consecutive quarters. Coming out of last week's fiscal third quarter report, trailing twelve-month EPS is down 38%.

Across the board, the key culprit is competition, as even PetMed Express management has admitted. On the Q2 call in October, for instance, competitive factors were cited in the financial discussion across every line of the P&L.

In terms of revenue, the impact has been most pronounced in terms of new order sales. Those sales reverted to the positive side in FY16-FY18, but now have declined double digits y/y for six consecutive quarters:

Source: Author from PETS filings and conference calls

Smaller order values are a minor factor, but the biggest concern is that a long decline in customer acquisition has resumed:

Source: Author from PETS filings and conference calls

Chewy no doubt is a factor. Covetrus (CVET) also is targeting the model from the veterinary side with its Vets First Choice online pharmacy. CEO Menderes Akdag said on the Q1 call that it was the online competitors providing the biggest impact, in both prescriptions and over-the-counter products.

The pressure has been enough that even reorder sales turned negative in Q4 and Q1. Akdag attributed the Q4 decline to lower pricing and weather, though he admitted competition also were a factor. Q1 reorder growth of -5.1% was the company's worst since at least fiscal 2008.

Competition unsurprisingly has pressured margins as well. Gross margin compressed 210 bps year-over-year in fiscal 2019 (ending March), which the 10-K attributed to increased discounting. The news has been far worse through the first three quarters of fiscal 2020: gross margins are down an incredible 570 bps. Gross profit dollars have declined 20%.

PetMed Express mostly has held the line on operating expenses, but advertising still has crept up nearly 6% year-over-year. That spend has deleveraged 74 bps year-to-date.

The combination has been crushing to operating margins and operating profit, the latter of which is down 41% so far this year. Margins are the culprit, shrinking ~680 bps to 10.7%.

By any fundamental measure, profits have fallen at least off the table, if not off a cliff. Given that - by management's own admission - competition is the core driver, it's difficult to see how that changes. Those competitors, after all, aren't going anywhere. Chewy's reach is only expanding: that company added 3.1 million new customers in the last twelve months, all of whom are going to receive marketing communications about the pharmacy product. Vets long have disliked PetMed Express, and may look to Covectrus' offering as a way to protect profitable prescription sales.

And yet PETS, even backing out $4.62 per share in cash at the end of Q3, trades at 16x trailing twelve-month earnings. That's not the type of multiple assigned to a business in decline. Bears and shorts easily could argue that P/E should be 10x or lower, given the recent trend. Those multiples would push PETS to at least $17, suggesting downside of 30% of more.

Reasons For Hope

As poor as the fundamentals look, however, there are reasons for optimism. Sales and earnings haven't yet turned positive, but they have improved in recent quarters:

Quarter Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Revenue Growth -4.1% -8.5% -2.0% -0.3% Reorder Sales Growth -1.8% -5.3% +1.5% +0.9% New Order Sales Growth -17.7% -23.3% -22.1% -10.3% Gross Margin -490 bps -700 bps -680 bps -270 bps Oper. Income Growth -44% -61% -37% -16%

Growth figures all on a year-over-year basis

PetMed Express has adapted to the new normal to some extent. Most notably, it's ceased television advertising after adding that medium to its arsenal in last year's fourth quarter. Per management, that spend simply wasn't effective enough - but the reversal allowed ad spend to actually come down 13% year-over-year in Q3. As a result, PetMed Express saw modest operating leverage in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the competitive environment may be quiet to at least some degree given MAP (minimum advertised pricing) policies across the industry. All major manufacturers now are under MAP, per the Q3 call. Akdag said on that call that MAP was a tailwind to the sharp improvement in gross margins on a sequential basis. And it's likely a significant tailwind: Chewy also called out those policies as margin-accretive after its fiscal third quarter report last month, across a massively larger revenue base (Chewy's total sales were over 20x as high as those of PetMed Express).

Combined with more next-generation flea & tick medicines - which PetMed Express cited as a key driver in accelerated growth a couple of years back - there's reason to see significant easing of pricing pressure in the coming quarters. That can provide a significant tailwind to earnings.

Gross margins over the past four quarters are 29.3%; they were 35.7% in fiscal 2018. Every 100 bps that PetMed Express can claw back, all else equal, adds in the range of 9% to earnings per share. Assuming the company can get back even one-third of what it lost, all else equal (and other expenses should be roughly equal), and the stock is trading at less than 13x earnings. That's probably not enough to make PETS a compelling buy, but it does suggest that the stock is at least reasonably valued if there's some improvement ahead in terms of COGS.

There's another potential tailwind: the end of the gray market model. In October, PetMed Express established a direct purchasing relationship with Zoetis (ZTS), giving it access to all of the major pet prescription manufacturers. It's not clear to what extent that will be a tailwind, but Akdag said on the Q1 call that direct relationships could help gross margins, and logically PetMed Express is at the least removing the distributor expense required in supplying products from that veterinary giant.

It simply seems highly likely that gross margins are going to expand in the coming quarters. With TTM operating margins at ~11%, that expansion can help drive growth, assuming revenue cooperates (more on this in a moment). In addition, PetMed Express has two soft comparisons ahead of revenue, and three in terms of gross margins. The argument that the business will just keep declining from here seems a bit short-sighted; between pricing help and those soft compares, PetMed Express seems likely to show at least some growth in coming quarters, which in turn would make the stock look cheaper than it does at the moment.

Market Share And Valuation

To be sure, that margin commentary doesn't suggest PETS is a compelling buy at these levels — and I don't yet believe that it is. Margin improvement can get the stock back to a low double-digit P/E multiple, but in the context of still-present competitive headwinds even that 'cheap' valuation may not necessarily be that attractive.

The way that it would be attractive is if revenue growth resumes in a consistent manner. And that's more possible than the competitive environment might suggest. After all, the market as a whole has substantial room for growth:

Source: PetIQ (PETQ) 2018 presentation

Vets still control the majority of prescriptions — but their stranglehold slowly is breaking. The very fact that manufacturers now are working with PetMed Express, and focusing on MAP policies across the online industry, itself suggests that growth will continue.

In a growing market, PetMed Express can lose some share and still keep its top-line at least intact - and maybe positive with pricing help (again, from both MAP and new products). Indeed, it's worth remembering that without that help, reorder revenue has been ~flat since Chewy's launch and TTM total sales have declined ~5% in five quarters.

Again, I'm not necessarily betting that PetMed Express is going to see accelerated revenue growth over the next few quarters along with margin expansion. And it's worth noting that I've been too optimistic in the past. Meanwhile, it's an interesting debate as to whether minimized pricing competition hurts PetMed Express, given Chewy's sheer size, or helps it, given the potential for inertia to keep its reorder base reasonably intact.

But the broad point is that PetMed Express isn't necessarily a business in an irreversible decline. The numbers are going to look better starting in Q4, and particularly in Q1. (For what it's worth, the two analysts with published EPS estimates appear to see growth in FY20, one to $1.27 and the other a sharp increase to $1.64.) The competitive environment is an issue, but there are offsets in MAP and direct relationships that can help margins and minimize poaching.

Near $25, some of those drivers are priced into at least some extent. But that's also the point: PETS is trading at 16x earnings, ex-cash, because investors are looking forward, not backwards. This time, however, it's the bulls that are peering beyond the headline numbers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.