Naspers: Buybacks Represent A Positive Step Toward Addressing The 'Double-Discount'

Following the Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) spin-off, Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) trades at a narrowed ~15% discount to its market cap-based NAV (~45% consolidated discount), offering investors an opportunity to buy into Prosus’ underlying Internet assets at a widening “double-discount.”

The recent placement of ~22m Prosus shares adds to the Naspers bull case - Naspers is now equipped to buy up to ~2% of its share capital, implying shares could gain further, particularly considering there is still scope for the buyback program to expand before reaching the 70% ownership threshold. The buyback at the Naspers level makes it a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a premier collection of consumer Internet and high-growth assets at a steep discount.

Prosus Share Placement to Fund a Naspers Buyback

Naspers recently finalized the sale of ~22m Prosus shares (~1.4% of the issued Prosus N Ordinary shares) through an accelerated bookbuild offering. The shares were sold at a price of €67.50 (implying an ~4.8% discount), with gross proceeds at €1.5bn. Post-transaction, Naspers holds 72.5% of Prosus, with a 90-day lock-up in effect with regard to its remaining Prosus holding. The proceeds from the sale (net of expenses and costs) will be repatriated to South Africa as required by the South African Reserve Bank - Naspers intends to use the net proceeds to initiate shareholder return via a share repurchase program “over time” (note this was approved at the previous AGM). As at the time of writing, the funds raised would acquire ~2.2% of Naspers stock.

Renewed Focus on Shareholder Returns

The initiation of a buyback is a step in the right direction for Naspers – its discount has persisted over the years, even following the 2018 Tencent stake sale, in part, due to continued disappointment around the lack of a meaningful repurchase. At the time, management argued that it would generate better shareholder returns through its investments (vs. capital returns). While this view has likely not changed at the Prosus level, the lower cash requirements at the Naspers level may have been the trigger for the latest buyback.

Source: Smartkarma

At the Prosus level, the share placement is key to increasing its free-float market cap as it inches closer toward further index inclusion in the Eurostoxx 50 in 2H20. Naspers still has room to trim an additional 2.5% in Prosus shares, which could be sold or distributed once the 90-day lockup expires. Thus, ahead of the Stoxx 50 annual review in September, Prosus could come under further selling pressure, in my view, with the proceeds likely to be deployed into a buyback at the Naspers level.

Renewed Commitment to Reduce the Naspers NAV Discount

I see the share buyback as a step in the right direction - the NAV discount at the Naspers level is currently at ~15%, but will likely narrow as Naspers initiates the buyback. That said, the consolidated discount of Naspers and Prosus (“double discount”) remains wide, however, at ~45%, even wider than Naspers’s discount at the time of the Prosus spin-off announcement in March 2019.

Ownership ZAR per share Prosus (mkt value) 73% 2,867 Prosus 2,867 South Africa 26 Media24 96% 26 Takealot 85% -1 Implied NPN enterprise value 2,893 Net cash / (debt) 0 Implied NPN market cap 2,893 Naspers current value 2,467 % discount to NAV (market cap based) (15)%

Source: Author Est; Exchange rates and trading data as at 24th Jan 2020

Though legal considerations indicate Naspers could sell down to 50%+1 longer-term, near-term tax and flexibility considerations set a 70% floor on Naspers’ shareholding. The recent placement will not likely have any tax implications for Naspers, given its expected stake in Prosus post-transaction of 72.5%, which is still above the 70% threshold. Naspers is subject to a 90-day lock-up period for its remaining stake.

Changes Afoot at Naspers

Though Naspers has historically focused on active investments over capital return, that role has since been filled by Prosus. In addition to Prosus, Naspers now holds stakes in Media24 and Takealot - the cleaner structure at the Naspers level means Naspers will eventually become a holding company or serve as a financing vehicle for the group, in my view. Further, management’s willingness to initiate a share buyback should send a signal to the market that it is now prepared to act if the valuation gap between Naspers and Prosus widens materially (while buybacks were approved at the prior AGM, they have not been executed in recent history).

Overall, I see Naspers as a compelling investment opportunity at current levels - through the 74% stake in Prosus, it offers investors exposure to some of the world’s premier consumer internet names (e.g., Tencent) as well as a portfolio of high-growth business in Classifieds, Food Delivery, and Payments. The widening of the double-discount since the Prosus listing seems unjustified, with the recent share buyback announcement signaling a welcome commitment to reduce the discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.