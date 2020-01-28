Kratos Needs Higher Profit Margins Or Equity Will Continue To Be Diluted

AeroVironment appears to be a better alternative as it has high margins and avoids equity dilutions.

The stock's reaction to the latest Iranian-U.S spat indicates it may be driven more by investor hype than fundamental value.

While Kratos has grown revenue considerably, revenue-per-share has actually fallen 70% over the past decade-and-a-half due to its many equity dilutions.

(Kratos Investor Presentation)

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (KTOS) is a defense technology firm that focuses on directed-energy weapons, drones, satellite communications, missile defense, and combat systems training. Without a doubt, Kratos is on the cutting-edge of military technology and, given Trump's goals of military technological growth, will likely see solid demand over the decade.

In fact, the company is already seeing that demand. Just this month it won a $6M contract for drone systems, a $2.7M contract for a combat system, and a place to fight for a large Army communication systems contract that could be worth up to $5.1B (over ten years).

That said, cutting-edge technology does not necessarily mean a stock is a buy. Kratos is a very expensive company that has poor margins and has been unable to grow revenue much over the years after equity dilutions are accounted for.

Compared to peers like AeroVironment (AVAV) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), Kratos does not appear to be a great opportunity.

How Much Growth are Investors Actually Getting?

If you only look at revenue, Kratos seems like a solid growth company as it has seen a nice rise in sales in recent years which appears to have a solid upside in front of it.

Take a look at Kratos' revenue growth compared to its peers:

Data by YCharts

While Aerojet has had the highest growth, AVAV and KTOS certainly have stronger momentum and, considering they both focus on drones, I'd bet they'll see higher growth over the coming years. Overall, revenue growth appears to be strong for each. Importantly, AeroVironment's growth is much higher than that of Kratos.

However, when you adjust for equity dilutions, Kratos is an awful growth stock. Take a look at how much equity the company has sold over the last decade:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, per-share revenue growth has actually been -70% for Kratos since the company has diluted shares by over 13X. Recent per-share growth has been negative for Aerojet and slightly positive for AeroVironment.

The question is, why is Kratos diluting shares this much? Will it eventually help investors via new products?

A Pattern of Poor Financial Management

Only time will answer that question, but it seems that the equity dilutions are not to the benefit of investors. From what I can tell, it seems the company is underpricing its products in order to win defense contracts. They have abnormally low-profit margins and, because they lack cash flow, are reliant on equity dilutions for financing.

First, take a look at the total liabilities to assets, interest expense, and EBIT for each company:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Kratos is not diluting equity to avoid taking on debt, they actually have quite a bit of debt, particularly compared to AeroVironment. In fact, the company's current EBIT is barely enough to surpass its annual interest expense.

It seems that Kratos' main issue from an investment standpoint is its poor margins. The company is extremely similar to Aerovironment so one can expect they'd have about the same margins when in reality they're about half of AeroVironment's.

See below:

Data by YCharts

Because Kratos does not price their contracts high enough, they cannot grow cash flows via reinvestment as AeroVironment can.

Now, Kratos does have high working capital today, so it is unlikely they will need to further dilute shares soon. As you can see below, the stock's price and its working capital are highly correlated:

Data by YCharts

In the short-run, I do not believe that investors should fear an equity dilution. However, that does not change the fact that Kratos operates at low margins and will likely need to do so again. The company is spending a bit on interest payments as well which will hamper their ability to reinvest profits.

Their Dec 2019 Investor Presentation has a slide on "Financial Focus and Plan" that I find interesting. See its two key points below:

(Dec 2019 Kratos Investor Presentation)

On one hand, these two points are good since they indicate managers want to focus on organic growth and increasing income and cash flow. That said, I think it is fair to say that details on how they plan to do so are lacking as these two points are very generic.

Financial Management Aside, Kratos is Overvalued

Despite having a history of equity dilutions, Kratos is far more expensive than both AVAV and Aerojet. Even if the company were to double its bottom line margins, it would still not have the same earnings yield (EPS/Price) as AeroVironment. See below:

Data by YCharts

Further, recent price-action indicates that Kratos is not in a great fundamental position. Take a look at how its stock price reacted to the U.S-Iranian conflict that heated up on January 3rd:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock jumped much higher than the other two. However, unlike Kratos which has fallen back down, AeroVironment and Aerojet held their ground and continued higher. Because the stock price fell before the other two, it is likely that the potential for millitary-conflict is already largely priced into the stock. It is also interesting to see that KTOS jumped significantly higher than the other two which may imply that it is at the forefront of investors' minds while the other two are not; not a great sign for value-oriented investors.

This is also seen in Kratos' lower short ratio than the other stocks, despite having objectively worse fundamentals:

Data by YCharts

Looking Forward

Now, one could certainly argue that Kratos is looking to improve margins and end its reliance on equity sales. Let's first assume they hypothetically triple their profit margins from 2% to 6% (closer to that of AVAV) which would give the company steady cash-flow, but likely still not enough for them to grow revenue at their historical rate. To do this, they'd probably need to raise gross margins by about 10% which would also possibly cause poor contract growth.

This would bring the company's "P/E" down from 146X to 49X. AVAV, which has essentially no debt, high cash reserves, and rapid organic growth, has a "P/E" of 42X today. Accounting for AVAV's superior financials, I'd say KTOS ought to have a "potential P/E" of at least 35X if not lower.

Thus, even in a situation where substantial margin improvements are made, KTOS would be overvalued by about 30%. Valuing the company based on a profit margin of 4% (twice the current level), it'd be overvalued by 53% ("P/E" 73X at 4% margin).

Taking an average of the two (41% overvaluation), I give the company a price target of $11.2.

The Bottom Line

Kratos has a record of poor margins and huge equity dilutions, is expensive compared to peers, and other investors seem too bullish on it. While Kratos seems to be winning many contracts, it may be because they're offering at a lower price than their competitors as indicated by the company's excessively low margins. While this will certainly help them build market share, it may be making for an unsustainable business model.

Again, this is not to say that Kratos is a bad firm. Operationally, the company seems to be creating useful technology. But financially it does not look great and it seems that investors may be misleading themselves due to a lack of other available investment options.

If you're looking for a small U.S-based defense technology company, you only really have Kratos and Aerovironment to choose from. AeroVironment's business is also more limited in scope than Kratos which I imagine some investors see as a negative (though I see it as a positive since I'm far more bullish on drones than most other defense technologies).

My position on Aerovironment is laid out in "AeroVironment: Get Ready For The Drone Revolution With This Undervalued Stock", though it is worth pointing out that the company is quite a bit more expensive than it was when I wrote about it.

Kratos may be a good short as it recently popped, but it can be deadly surrounding how much the stock tends to jump on geopolitical events. If the company can meaningfully grow margins, it could become a long opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVAV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.