Iamgold: Technically A Good Entry Point For A Long-Term Accumulation

IAG is technically a buy at this level, in my opinion.

Iamgold is not performing well, despite a sound balance sheet and good assets pipeline. The company could benefit from a merger.

Iamgold produced 192K Au oz during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 231K Au oz, in 4Q'18, or down 16.9%.

Investment Thesis

The Canada-based Iamgold Corp. (IAG) is a mid-tier gold producer which owns, wholly or in part, five operating gold mines spread across three different continents.

The Rosebel complex (located in Suriname), including the Saramacca and the Brokolonko fields, 95% owned. The Essakane mine (located in Burkina Faso) 90%-owned. The Westwood mine (located in Quebec) 100% owned. And the Sadiola and Yatela mines (two joint ventures with AngloGold Ashanti in Mali).

However, on December 23, 2019, the company indicated that Iamgold and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) would sell their common interest (50/50) in Sadiola mine to Allied Gold for $105 million.

The flagship mine is called Essakane in West Africa, which represents 49% of the total output of the company in 4Q'19.

Finally, Iamgold announced that:

The Government of the Republic of Senegal has approved the mining permit application for the Boto Gold Project [...] [...] expected to produce an average of 160,000 ounces of gold per year during the first six years of operations, averaging 130,000 ounces of gold per year at all-in sustaining costs of $842 per ounce sold over a mine life of approximately 11 years.

This project "is one of Iamgold's most advanced growth projects."

The investment thesis is a difficult one. On the one hand, the company is facing recurring technical issues with its producing mines, which creates uncertainty for the long-term outlook. However, we cannot ignore the extraordinary rise of the price of gold reaching multi-year high and the company's strong cash position and significant projects pipeline all self-funded.

The Boto Project in Senegal sounds promising and the Nelligan project in Quebec, which is now 75% owned by Iamgold.

Also, on October 31, 2019, Iamgold announced that delivery of the first ore from the Saramacca open pit was made to the mill at its Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname. Furthermore, Westwood mine production is improving.

Thus, I recommend accumulating on weakness, whenever possible, assuming that the second half of 2020 will show a better gold production and a much higher price of gold. I see the present situation as an excellent opportunity for a prudent accumulation with some short-term trading to profit from the high-level volatility of the sector.

One critical financial advantage of the company is that it has excellent liquidity and has no debt, which is paramount, especially when the gold price is weakening. Below is the liquidity situation as of September 2019.

Gold Production and Balance Sheet Estimated Details

1 - I have estimated revenues to be around $283 million in 4Q'19

The quarterly revenue will be roughly $283 million. I used $1,491 per Au ounce from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) gold realized indicated last week. I have assumed that gold produced is the same as gold sold.

I do not expect a big jump in revenue compared to the same quarter a year ago, as you can see in the chart above.

2 - Gold production details. Total production was 192K Au Oz in 4Q'19.

Iamgold produced 192K Au oz during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 231K Au oz, in 4Q'18, or down 16.9%, as you can see in the graph above. Production was up 2.7% sequentially. Below are the historical prices of Gold and AISC. For 4Q'19, the values have been estimated.

Rosebel's production has strongly affected output due to the security incident in August. The company said that it is progressing well now, with top production levels with mining activities ongoing at all of its open pits.

Total cash costs for 2019 are expected at the top end of guidance of $860 to $910 per ounce produced, and all-in sustaining costs are expected to be at the top end of guidance of $1,090 to $1,130 per ounce sold. (press release)

All-in sustaining costs, or "AISC," were $1,111 per oz (including corporate G&A costs) in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is within guidance.

Production Guidance 2,020.

Full Year Guidance1 2020 Essakane (000s oz) 365 - 385 Rosebel (000s oz) 245 - 265 Westwood (000s oz) 90 - 110 Total attributable owner-operator production (000s oz) 700 - 760 Total cost of sales2 ($/oz) $900 - $950 Total cash costs3,4 - owner-operator ($/oz) $840 - $890 All-in sustaining costs3,4 - owner-operator ($/oz) $1,100 - $1,150

Iamgold has indicated 2020 capital expenditure guidance at $315 million up significantly from $275 million (±5%) in 2019.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Iamgold is a difficult stock to follow. The company presents an excellent balance sheet, no debt, fairly good assets, and somehow cannot deliver more than mediocre results. As we all know, Free cash flow is the most critical financial element.

I believe Iamgold will benefit the most by using its cash to acquire producing assets that could provide immediate cash flow, and I was pleased with the move about the Nelligan Project in Quebec.

As I have said precedently, I consider Iamgold as a good potential for a merger or an acquisition. Generally, I am not favorable about such deals, but when I look at the company potential and what it has delivered so far, I wonder if it is not a good idea.

On September 18, 2019, the rumors were that China Gold International Resources was interested in Iamgold, but nothing happened. However, it could happen with another Canadian miner.

Technical Analysis

IAG experienced a support breakout a few days ago and dropped quickly to its secondary long-term support at $2.90 now. The trading pattern is called an ascending channel pattern, and the new support is now a line resistance for IAG. We are still in the same pattern, but we are switching from short term to midterm and long term.

The trading strategy is to accumulate at around $2.90 or below, and sell about 30% around $3.40, which is the new resistance. If the price of gold continues to be bullish and crosses $1,600 per ounce, I believe IAG will retest $3.85 or even higher. The long-term resistance is at $4.50.

