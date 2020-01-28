Atlassian: More Risk Than Reward

Investment Thesis

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has the makings of a very attractive enterprise, supported by figures that appear to be steadily rising, giving investors confidence in their investment.

In reality, there are numerous reasons to be extremely cautious of this investment, as its growth is starting to decelerate, the competition is more intensive than ever, and to compound the thesis this stock is dangerously overvalued.

This stock is best avoided, here's why:

All That Matters: Its Fast Growth Rate!

Below, we can see a snapshot that Atlassian wishes investors to focus on:

Source: Slide 3

What is particularly striking about the graph above is just how steadily Atlassian's revenues are growing.

Now, allow me to offer you a slightly wider range of its progress:

Source: author's calculations, *guidance

The same information is represented in the graphs, just from a different perspective: my graph also highlights its guidance.

Part of the allure of investing in Atlassian is that its remarkably steady growth rates entice investors to be willing to pay up for its stock, as they (erroneously) believe that Atlassian promises them a very steady revenue growth rate. But that's on the surface when we look deeper a very different image surfaces.

Under The Hood: M&A

Noted in BLUE in the graph below, we can see Atlassian's reported free cash flow.

While, in ORANGE, we can see its free cash flow after Atlassian deploys cash to buy up peers.

Source: author's calculations, figures in $ millions

For instance, during the whole of fiscal 2019, Atlassian spent close to $420 million net of cash in acquisitions that included AgileCraft and OpsGenie.

In other words, what on the first impression appears to be very steady revenue and FCF growth is indeed being supplemented through an aggressive bolt-on strategy.

Asking Tough Questions

Realistically, for as long as the share price continues to steadily tick along and appreciate week after week, investors are not likely to become overly conscientious and ask difficult questions from their investment in Atlassian.

However, as Atlassian progresses further into fiscal 2020 and starts lapping its highly acquisitive fiscal 2019, its growth rates will start to become unimpressive.

At that stage, Atlassian would be left with only two options:

Report a slower organic growth rate.

Or, deploy capital to buy up another peer.

The problem with the latter strategy is derived from the fact that the cloud-based software developing sector is incredibly hot right now, and finding a worthwhile purchase is likely to be a doomed affair.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculation

In the table above, we are reminded of the heavyweights that Atlassian competes against. Please note, this is in no way an exclusive list. Other peers include IBM (IBM), HP (HP), PagerDuty (PD), to name a few.

The reason I included the table above is to reinforce a stark reminder that not only is the competition in this space cutthroat but, more importantly, from investors' standpoint, paying up more than 24x trailing sales leaves shareholders with absolutely no margin of safety.

In other words, not only does Atlassian have to deliver against sky-high expectations, but investors will in actuality need further positive surprises to drive the share price forward.

The Bottom Line

Even though its growth rates are fast, looking ahead, they are not fast enough to support its valuation. Furthermore, these growth rates are being supported through expensive acquisitions.

Ultimately, investors are pricing in too much hope and too little margin of safety. Avoid these shares.

