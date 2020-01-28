An Update On Intel's Buyback And Total Yield Effects On Its Valuation

I estimate INTC stock is worth $71 on the upside, and has a downside risk of $52 per share. Later in the year, if a new dividend per share increase is apparent, I will raise the valuation.

This is a short update on the stock's implied value, now that management has said they intend to pay out 100%+ of free cash flow over the year to shareholders.

The company reported buybacks and free cash flow close to what I expected. It also raised the dividend per share to $0.33 per share quarterly, up roughly 5%.

I wrote an article on Intel in mid-December arguing that Intel stock's total yield of 7.5% would push the stock to $65 per share. The stock has hit that target price.

Intel's Management Has Made it Clear It Will Pay Out 100%+ of Free Cash Flow

Last month in my article on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), "Intel's 7.5% Total Yield Will Push the Stock Higher," I estimated that INTC had a value of $65 per share. Little did I know that it would reach that level within the next month.

So I want to do a short update on what I believe the new valuation should be. This is based on the Q4 results, especially the free cash flow ("FCF"), buybacks and dividends per share.

The first and single most important thing you should know about INTC's shareholder return policy is that buybacks are a key part of the program. Here is the bottom line: Intel has dramatically reduced its shares outstanding. You can see this in the chart I prepared below:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Here is what the chart shows. Shares outstanding have fallen 9.3% in the past three years, 8.5% in the past 2 years, and 4.6% in the past year (all ending December 2019).

That is the result of its buyback program, which also has been very significant. You can see this in the chart below:

Source: Hake

This shows that INTC has dramatically increased its net buyback program in the past 2 years (i.e., net after shares issued to employees, consultants, etc).

As I mentioned in my last article, not only does Intel have an ongoing renewed buyback program of $20 billion over the next 15 to 18 months (starting from Q4 2019), but it also had $7 billion in unused buybacks when it announced that program.

Moreover, INTC has now made it clear that it will pay out 100%+ of its free cash flow over the year to investors. Now before I use that information to derive the value of Intel stock, look at the table below. It shows several important things.

Source: Hake

The first thing, which I circled, is that almost 78% of all free cash close is used for buybacks. The other important thing is that the average FCF yield is 6.84%, but recently in the last 12 months, it was 6.59%.

Now here is what management said in their conference call for Q4 about what it will do with its FCF:

.....

Source: INTC Q4 2019 Transcript, Jan. 23, 2020

You get the point. INTC is pretty committed to this buyback thing. Especially since almost 80% of its FCF will be used this year to buy back shares.

All we have left to do is estimate what the free cash flow will be for the year.

Last year, as the table above shows, INTC generated $16.9 billion in FCF. But look at the table below:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

This shows that total buybacks and dividends were $18.4 billion, or 109% of FCF. So when you read the statement from management above, where they say "in excess of 100%" of FCF will be paid back to shareholders, you can expect that it might be in the range of about 100% to 109%.

Now here is what management provided as their outlook for 2020 FCF:

Source: Q4 Earnings report

This shows that FCF will be at least $16.5 billion, even though last year it was $16.9 billion, and the company projects higher sales. For example, in 2019 sales were $71.5 billion, but here INTC is projecting sales of $73.5 billion. So they might be a little conservative saying that FCF will be lower.

Valuing INTC Stock

I don't think you have to be very complicated to project a target price for a stock. Take the FCF, multiply it by 109% and divide it by the FCF yield.

Here we can project $16.5 billion in FCF and multiply it by 109%. That equals $18 billion in payments to shareholders. Given today's FCF yield of 6.6%, the stock is worth $272.7 billion.

But here is the rub. There will be likely 4% to 4.6% fewer shares outstanding (look at the chart above).

Today there are 4.29 billion shares outstanding as of the end of Q4. With 4.6% fewer shares, there will be 4.09266 billion shares outstanding. So the stock price will be $66.64 per share:

Source: Hake

That valuation assumes that FCF is below last year. If we assume that FCF will be the same as 2019, or $16.9 billion, here is what the stock price will be:

This shows the price will be $68.38. That assumes that FCF won't grow above 2019. I suspect that FCF will be higher, just like sales. If sales are 3.5% higher this year and margins stay the same, FCF will hit $17.5 billion. Here is the revised valuation:

So the stock will start to approach $71 per share as it becomes clear that FCF will be higher and assuming that 109% of FCF will be paid out in buybacks and dividends.

I also believe that as the year progress and it becomes clear that the dividend per share will increase again, the stock valuation will trend higher.

Downside Risk. Here is a very simple way to assess one form of downside risk. Look at the average dividend yield, and divide today's dividend per share by the yield.

Here is the average dividend yield:

Source: Using Seeking Alpha data

Today's dividend is $1.32. So here is the calculation.

Source: Hake

INTC could fall 20% from here if all it did was fall to average dividend yield for the past 3 years.

Here is one way to come up with a target price. Put a weight on each event and add them together.

Let's say there is an 80% probability that $71 will be reached, but just a 20% chance that $52.09 will be the final price at the end of 2020.

The resulting weighted average expected price is $67.20, or just 2.3% above today's price.

Summary and Conclusion

Management has made it clear they will pay out in excess of 100% of FCF, which was $16.9 billion last year. They paid out about 109%. Based on this my estimate is that the target price is $71, with a downside risk of the stock hitting $52. A weighted average expectation is that INTC is worth $67.20, or just 2.3% above today's price.

