55 5-9 Year Top Dividend Payback Challenger Dogs

$5k invested January 24 in the five top-yield lowest priced US payback dividend stocks showed 0.03% more net-gain than from $5k invested in the top ten. Low price little dogs led these 5-9 year annual boosted US Dividend Payback Challengers.

The 55 selected payback Challenger stocks have hiked dividends annually for 5-9 years and represent all eleven Morningstar Sectors. Their broker target net gains ranged 21.6-86.44% topped by GLOP 1/24/20.

These US exchange-traded payback stocks came from the U.S. Dividend Challenger lists 12/31/19 created by the late Dave Fish (now maintained by Justin Law). Data was refreshed 1/24/20.

Foreword

This US list of 55 payback champion stocks that have annually hiked dividends for 5 to 9 more years was derived from The David Fish lists at The DRiP Investing Resource Center. The culling found 117 of 463 Challengers with 5-9 straight years of higher dividends.

The 117 all showed dividends from $1K invested, exceeding the single share price of each stock. Thus, higher dividends at lower prices defined the value of this list. The 117 were narrowed to 55 by screens for 4% or greater dividend yield, share price greater than $5, and market cap above $100M.

A February 2020 article will tackle the US list of 54 payback champion stocks that have annually hiked dividends for ten or more years.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expect 13.8% To 37.86% Payback Challenger Net Gains By January 2021

Five of the ten top dividend payback stocks by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for payback champions graded by Brokers was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 24, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts.com

GasLog Partners (GLOP) was projected to net $864.43, based on the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% less than the market as a whole.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) was projected to net $559.20, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% less than the market as a whole.

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) was projected to net $554.34, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% less than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) was projected to net $528.25 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% less than the market as a whole.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was projected to net $465.25, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% more than the market as a whole.

MPLX LP (MPLX) was projected to net $432.90 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% more than the market as a whole.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc, (APTS) was projected to net $250.42, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 58% less than the market as a whole.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) was projected to net $224.20, based on a median of target estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% less than the market as a whole.

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) was projected to net $224.09, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% less than the market as a whole.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) netted $215.99 based on a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 43.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk 7% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs," even if they are "Challengers."

50 Top Payback Challenger Dividend Dogs By Broker Targets

Source: dripinvesting/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero or 1 broker coverage made a zero score on the above scale. This chart can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven reports below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as a contrarian.

50 Top Payback Dividend Challenger Dogs By Yield

Source: dripinvesting/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The Dogs of Challenger Dividend Elite

Top ten challenger payback stocks selected 1/24/20 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock was the first of six energy representatives, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) [1]. The other five energy players placed second, fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) [2], EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) [4], Star Group LP (SGU) [5], Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) [7], and MPLX LP (MPLX) [8].

Meanwhile, one real estate representative placed third, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) [3]; one communication services firm placed sixth, Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) [6]; one consumer cyclical firm placed ninth, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) [9]; one industrials representative placed tenth, USD Partners LP (USDP) [10]. These complete the Challenger 5-9 yr annually increasing top ten dividend payback stocks by yield for January.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Top Payback Stocks Showed 14.05% To 67.71% Upsides To January 24, 2021; (32) Downsides Projected From Five Losers Ranged -0.91% To -4.27%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 0.03% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest Priced US Challenger Dividend Payback Dogs To January 2021

Ten top Challenger dividend payback stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten US Challenger dividend payback dogs selected 1/24/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Challenger Dividend Payback Dogs (33) Delivering 39.15% Vs. (34) 29.14% Net Gains by All Ten By January 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten US Challenger Dividend payback kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.03% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced US payback top yield stock, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 86.44%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced, top-yield US Challenger stocks for January 24 were: Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI); USD Partners LP (USDP); Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM); GasLog Partners LP (GLOP); Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), with prices ranging from $6.65 to $14.70

Five higher-priced Challenger Payback Dogs as of January 24 were: The GEO Group Inc. (GEO); B&G Foods Inc. (BGS); Sprague Resources LP (SRLP); Western Midstream Partners LP (WES); EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM), whose prices ranged from $16.20 to $25.58.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your US dividend payback dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts and Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.