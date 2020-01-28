GlaxoSmithKline's Priority Review For Cancer Drug Sets It Up For First Of A Kind FDA Approval

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that the FDA had granted Priority Review for its cancer drug, known as belantamab mafodotin, for heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM). This is a highly substantial piece of news. That's because it greatly speeds up the review process. This both allows GlaxoSmithKline to start generating revenues upon approval and gets a product to patients with greater speed. I think that this company is starting to break out with respect to its oncology program. That's because of the two types of technologies it was able to license, in order to develop an important drug known as belantamab mafodotin. Based on the development pathway for the DREAMM program, there are going to be multiple shots on goal for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

Multiple Myeloma Market Indication Up For Grabs

The thing is that belantamab mafootin had received Priority Review from the FDA based on highly positive clinical findings. These positive findings were taken from an open-label Phase 2 study, whereby the drug was able to achieve a substantial amount of responses. Multiple Myeloma (MM) is cancer of the plasma cells. These plasma cells are white blood cells in the bone marrow. When these plasma cells become cancerous they start to multiply and damage many parts of the body. Such parts of the body that become damaged are: Bones, Kidneys, Immune system and many more. This indication is a large market opportunity. It is estimated that the global multiple myeloma market could reach $27.8 billion by 2027. Even though the whole DREAMM program is built on mostly those with relapsed/refractory MM, there is still a lot of revenue to be made in this space. The whole DREAMM program is extensive, but the most recent positive data specifically is on the DREAMM-2 study. It was shown that out of the 196 patients who were treated as of the cutoff date of June 21, 2019, there was a substantial amount of responses. Patients were split up into two dosing groups:

One group of 97 patients was the 2.5 mg/kg group

The second group was 99 patients who had received 3.4 mg/kg

For the patients that took the 2.5 mg/kg of belantamab mafodotin, 30 out of 99 patients or 31% had an overall response (OR). In the 3.4 mg/kg dosing group, 34 out of 99 patients or 34% had achieved an OR.

While these response numbers seem to be low, in reality they aren't. There are several reasons why these numbers are impressive. The first important item to note is that the response percentages obtained were done so by patients only being given this drug alone as a monotherapy. Which brings up the second reason on why these results were substantial. Such a reason is that these were patients who were relapsed or refractory to treatments. These patients had gone through multiple prior lines of therapies, including standard of care. Consider that these patients were refractory to treatment with a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent. In addition, they had failed with prior treatment of an anti-CD48 antibody as well. What all this indicates is that these patients were in dire shape to begin with. This population was very sick and didn't have much left in terms of treatment options. The fact that this antibody drug conjugate (ADC), alone as a monotherapy, was able to achieve response rates over 30% is impressive.

Anti-BCMA Monoclonal Antibody For Treatment Of Multiple Myeloma

The most significant thing about the BLA filing, in my opinion, has to do with the fact that belantamab mafodotin may potentially become the first anti-BCMA product for this specific relapsed/refractory MM patient population. What makes this drug significant, in being able to treat these patients, is the targeting of B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). The thing is that multiple myeloma cells overexpress BCMA on their cell surfaces. Thus, an ADC like this, is part of the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor superfamily. Why is this an important fact? That's because TNF plays a key role in allowing plasma cells (ones that become cancerous) to survive in the patient's body. Therefore, inhibiting this target in turns doesn't allow for the proliferation (increasing/spreading) of cancer cells throughout the body. I view this particular target as being solid, but what makes GlaxoSmithKline's capability to target this large MM market so prominent, is the fact that it has the extensive DREAMM program across 11 studies. The DREAMM-2 study data described above, only accounts for 1 study in the entire program.

Belantamab mafodotin isn't just an ADC. It is one that is comprised of and developed with 2 types of technologies. GlaxoSmithKline is using the licensed Seattle Genetics (SGEN) non-cleavable linker technology in order to attach Monomethyl Auristatin F., which is a cytotoxic agent to kill cancer cells. Then, GlaxoSmithKline has been able to license the POTELLIGENT Technology from BioWa. This POTELLIGENT technology involves 100% fucose-free monoclonal antibody development. The main thing to know about this tech is that it enhances the Antibody Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) which is responsible for generating the anti-tumor activity noted above in the data.

Why the need for this type of monoclonal antibody technology to be infused into the ADC? That's because your typical monoclonal antibody technology lacks the depth in being able to handle polymorphism. This tech enhances ADCC activity and increases binding to the "Focal Region" (Fc) receptor of the cell in order to avoid polymorphism. Polymorphism meaning multiple gene variability occurring in the specific targeted Fc region. This POTELLIGENT technology enhances the ability to bind to this receptor. Thus, why this is a more prominent type of monoclonal antibody over currently used ones. With both pieces of technology being incorporated into this drug, it is likely the reason why clinical data to date has been so impressive.

Risks To Business

As Belantamab has the chance at being the first anti-BCMA targeted therapy for the treatment of those with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, it isn't the only drug in place. One such drug, which will be a competitor, is DARZALEX (daratumumab). DARZALEX was developed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and has already been approved by regulatory authorities for multiple indications dealing with MM. This will likely hold true for multiple subpopulations of MM, but the population for the DREAMM-2 study won't be. That's because as I highlighted above, that study deals with relapsed/refractory MM patients who are refractory to a proteasome inhibitor, immunomodulatory Agent and Have failed prior treatment with an anti-CD38 antibody. With the last part of the previous statement being the most important. These are patients who had failed with prior anti-CD38 antibodies.

Well, DARZALEX is an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. In essence, these are likely patients who had not responded while taking DARZALEX or any other similar drug in the same class of medicines. The thing to note is that as the DREAMM program progresses towards targeting other MM patient populations, that is when DARZALEX at such a point would be a competing drug. What also could be a competitive threat is future combination tracks that each drug takes. For instance, treatment of an anti-CD38 antibody molecule like DARZALEX alone has the potential for the patient to develop resistance to treatment. That means monotherapy DARZALEX had about half of the MM patients who didn't respond to monotherapy treatment alone.

To counter this issue, it was forced to explore adding in two other drugs I discussed above, which are proteasome inhibitors and immunomodulatory agents. This point is proven where Johnson & Johnson has been able to obtain FDA approval of its drug with combination agents for the treatment of MM. One such combination that was approved by the FDA, involves DARZALEX in combination with Celgene (CELG) Revlimid along with dexamethasone for the treatment of newly diagnosed MM patients who are not eligible for a transplant. The point here is that it depends what type of combinations are explored in the future for many of these companies. Such that, clinical outcomes for these relapsed/refractory MM patients can be improved upon when using multiple drugs in a combination.

There are additional risks as it relates to advancement of other competitors using cell therapies. For instance, Johnson & Johnson has a BCMA directed CAR-T known as JNJ-4528, which is being explored in the Phase 1/2 CARTITUDE-1 study. Back in December of 2019, it reported positive data treating patients with relapsed/refractory MM at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2019. Another BCMA directed CAR-T comes from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) with its partner bluebird bio (BLUE), using their drug known as bb21217, being developed for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory MM. Both of these companies had displayed positive data in treating this patient population at the 2019 ASH Annual Meeting also.

Conclusion

GlaxoSmithKline was able to obtain Priority Review from the FDA for belantamab mafodotin, because of the highly substantial data it had obtained in its open-label Phase 2 study. Its ADC takes two solid technologies, each from different companies, combining them to make one strong anti-BCMA cancer drug for the treatment of MM. I think that GlaxoSmithKline is turning the corner because of this DREAMM program. What I find most intriguing is that this positive data in DREAMM-2 builds upon prior positive data in the DREAMM-1 study, where patients were nearly as sick as in this other study. The goal is to obtain FDA approval for the 2.5 mg/kg dose of belantamab mafodotin.

As I stated before, if it is ultimately approved by the FDA, it will become the first anti-BCMA agent available in the United States. The eventual goal is to possibly use this drug to treat as many subpopulations of MM patients as possible. With 11 studies for the DREAMM program ongoing, I view this as a high possibility. I think GlaxoSmithKline's oncology unit will start to shine. It has been able to ramp up its Research & Development to improve the scope of its business in oncology. It had already started such a shift when it acquired Tesaro for $5.1 billion in December of 2018. The main reason for this acquisition was for the PARP inhibitor drug known as Zejula. As long as the company can continue to ramp up its R&D efforts in oncology and other key areas it may start to shine again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.