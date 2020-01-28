Apple Earnings Must Deliver

Perhaps the most important earnings report for the overall market will come on Tuesday afternoon when technology giant Apple (AAPL) reports its fiscal first-quarter results. With the stock having soared as seen in the chart below, its near $1.4 trillion market cap makes it the largest weight in the NASDAQ and S&P 500 and, for a time last week, it was the biggest in the Dow 30 as well. With the iPhone 11 cycle and newly launched services set to help the top line really start growing again, Apple must now deliver to keep this rally going.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The company's results are set to improve over the prior-year period, which saw a revenue warning thanks to the US/China trade war. Currently, the street is looking for revenues of $88.43 billion, towards the upper end of management's guidance range of $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion, and up from $84.31 billion a year ago. On the bottom line, analysts are looking for earnings per share of $4.54, up from $4.18.

The iPhone 11 sales cycle has reportedly been strong, so even though we won't get unit sales numbers from the company, the revenue number will be important. Also, investors will be waiting on updates regarding subscriber counts of new services like TV Plus, but the important part is the number of paying subs and not just the number of free trails given out. It remains to be seen if management will disclose a number and, if we don't get details, analysts might try to say it's a negative and that sub numbers are low. Service revenues have grown nicely in the past as seen below, but should rise substantially when TV+ subs really start to add up. Wearables such as AirPods and the Apple Watch are also expected to continue their strong growth, delivering the largest revenue percentage increase across all segments.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

I'm most curious to see how margins fare in the period. Management guided to gross margins of 37.5% to 38.5%, the midpoint of which is basically what was reported in the prior year period. Some Apple bears think the free trials of services will really impact the margin situation, and the lower price points of some iPhones this year does provide another headwind. Operating margins are also key to watch as operating expenses are rising faster than revenues currently. I also figure Apple will beat its "other income" guidance like it usually does, while the buyback will certainly help the EPS number.

Looking forward to the March ending fiscal Q2 quarter, analysts are currently expecting $62.47 billion in revenues. That would be a sequential decline from Q1 of 29.36%, a bit below the four year average of 31.88%. I'm guessing some of that improvement comes from the expected launch of a new cheaper iPhone, plus the ramp of new services. The earlier launch timing of the iPhone could be a headwind, however, but global economy worries especially in China regarding the coronavirus could cause management to be a little conservative with its forecast this week. Too low a forecast, however, probably means the stock loses some of its large recent gains.

Another interesting item will be any comments from management on the capital return plan. Apple has favored the buyback in recent years, but is it still wise to spend $20 billion or so a quarter with shares where they are now? With the annual dividend yield now below 1.00%, there will be those expecting a larger increase in the quarterly payout at the spring earnings report, when we get the usual annual update. It will be interesting to see how much was spent on share repurchases during fiscal Q1, as Apple continues to move towards a cash neutral position in the coming years. The graphic below shows the capital return plan's history as of the September 2019 quarter.

(Source: Apple capital return plan summary, seen here)

With shares of technology giant Apple having soared in the past couple of months, expectations are definitely going to be high going into this week's report. Now the company must show that iPhone sales are doing well, new services are attracting a meaningful number of subscribers, and that its popular wearables are still flying off the shelves. While I expect mostly good news this week, my only worry is that management guides low if it is worried about the coronavirus impacting the global economy. What do you see Apple reporting this week? I look forward to your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.