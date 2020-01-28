Assessing Whether Mesa Laboratories Can Sustain Its Rally

One stock which has had a monstrous run-up over the past decade has been Mesa Laboratories (MLAB). This company operates in the "Scientific & Technical" instruments in the tech industry where it focuses on control instruments. Although operating earnings have grown by just under 9% over the past decade, it has been the firm's top-line which has really driven the company forward. Top-line sales have grown from $22 million in 2010 to hit $105 million over the past four quarters. This is an average annual growth rate of 17% which is quite impressive.

Although future sales and earnings expectations remain very strong for the firm over the next few years, the question is how much of this growth is priced into the present valuation. Mesa Laboratories currently trades with an earnings multiple of 111 and a sales multiple of 10.4. These numbers are well ahead of what MLAB has averaged over the past 5 years for example. Being chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental that could possible affect the trajectory of Mesa Laboratories' share price has already been reflected on the technical chart.

We are always on the look-out for possible shorts when the opportunity arrives. In saying this, we never want to get caught in front of a steam-train which this stock clearly has been over the past decade. Therefore, from this perspective, let's go through what the 10-year chart in Mesa Laboratories is telling us at present. We will start off how the key financial metrics have been trending.

Firstly if we go to the balance sheet, we can see that the firm holds $245 million of "Cash & ST Investments" which is very impressive for a firm with a market cap of $1.15 billion. In fact, MLAB's cash position comes in $80+ million more than the company's total amount of debts ($163 million). The company's key return on assets metric comes in at just over 2% which may worry some bulls. Why? Because although assets have grown pretty substantially over the past decade, net income growth as mentioned earlier just has not followed suit. There is still ample equity ($229 million) on the balance sheet to cover the total amount of company liabilities ($163 million) although the debt to equity ratio rose meaningfully in the latest earnings report.

The extra debt on the balance sheet affects net earnings due to the interest which needs to be paid on that debt. In the September quarter, the debt interest came in at $920,000. Operating income came in at $4.58 billion. This means that the interest coverage ratio for that quarter was 4.97. Management will obviously believe that their investments can over time make a better return than the interest on that debt. Higher interest payments though invariably affect bottom-line growth especially if those bullish forward looking earnings projections do not come to pass.

From a technical standpoint, although shares have gone up more than 10x over the past decade, we can see that from 2012 onwards, bullish momentum began to weaken. The weakness in momentum did not stop the share-price however from going from strength to strength. This is the problem when using oscillators in trending markets. If the underlying trend is up, then a buying strategy is called for and not a selling strategy. Many bears over the years have made the fatal error of using an oscillator such as the RSI to sell short. This is why even now (with long-term buying momentum weakening), it would be extremely dangerous to sell short Mesa Laboratories. The importance of investing with the underlying long-term trend cannot be underestimated.

The best technical tool to use in Mesa Laboratories in order to time a potential top would be the moving average. By simply using something like the 5 month and 20-month averages, one could wait for these averages to cross before deciding whether to liquidate or sell short the stock. Since the moving average is a following indicator, there is always a lag between the new trend and the actual buy and sell signal.

One indicator which combines momentum and trend is the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) - red arrow above. Although we only see two lines in this indicator, there are actually three numbers which make up the calculation. The black line is the difference between the 12 and 26-month moving averages. The slower red line is a 9-month average of the MACD line. This indicator is trend following in nature which gives buying and selling signals when we get a crossover (which we have now). The oscillator part of the indicator is tied to how far the crossover takes place above or below the zero line. The higher the crossover takes place, the more overbought the shares are which means the better, the selling signal.

On the daily chart, we can see that the 200-day moving-average has almost caught up to price over the past few months due to consolidation in the share-price. Furthermore, buying volume continues to look very robust. We will know shortly whether the recent higher highs in shares will end up being a bullish break-out or a false breakout. If volatility were to continue in US equity markets, we would favor the latter.

To sum up, although the monthly MACD indicator in MLAB may be pointing to weakness at present, we do not see evidence of this on the daily chart. When entertaining any thought of going against the underlying proven trend, patience is very important. Let's see how the fourth quarter results are in a few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.