Adding Exxon Mobil Back To My Portfolio

While the company is a solid long-term hold, I have other oil-related holdings that I prefer to keep as part of my core portfolio.

I subsequently collect the dividend income, and when I believe the time is right to sell, I unload for a reasonable gain.

In the last 2 years, I have taken the opportunity to buy shares of Exxon Mobil when I find them to be attractively valued.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares have recently broken down once again and have become an enticing buy for investors looking for a Dividend King on sale. While the stock performance has not been great for many years, investors can see the positive performance with well-timed purchases. The company and its operations are highly correlated to the oil commodity market and can see significant swings when it is under pressure. However, shareholders with a long-term horizon may do well to start a position in this diversified conglomerate with a 5.25%+ yield.

Performance

In its most recently reported quarter, Exxon Mobil missed slightly on revenue estimates and beat on the bottom line.

Exxon saw a large revenue decline, which, of course, was related to lower oil prices. As many investors know, oil-related investments tend to be highly correlated to the commodity in which they are procuring. The company was able to grow production to almost 4 million barrels per day; however, weaker chemical margins and lower natural gas volumes negatively affected results.

Below, we see a better picture of the company's financial results for the quarter.

With a free cash flow of $2.9 billion, Exxon Mobil had a payout ratio of more than 100% for dividends in the quarter. The company also saw its debt rise as we will see below.

While the company continues to perform well, it should keep an eye out towards reducing debt from asset sales instead of increasing the dividend. It could, however, also focus on further share repurchases at times when debt can be had for lower costs than the cost of the dividend.

With the recent oil price decline, it would be beneficial to look at where we may be in the coming quarter. So, where was oil then compared to now?

A quick look shows us that oil was around mid to high $40s per barrel in the third quarter of last year. With oil prices actually higher this quarter, we should expect strengthening in results. This should be a positive catalyst for company earnings.

The company identifies this in an investor presentation showing that it can drive earnings growth in the coming years even if the oil is at $40 per barrel.

This is important to note that many investors are selling XOM shares based on oil prices falling. If the company can meet its goals and produce earnings growth with low oil prices, we can only hope to see an acceleration with higher oil prices. I believe oil prices will have to reside above $50 per share at least in the coming years, as many of the economies of oil-producing nations require oil prices even higher than this to meet budgets.

Exxon continues to project higher profits at lower oil prices, which means investors can count on management not being overly optimistic about hitting targets.

Should oil prices improve above these levels, we can presume even higher earnings and higher share prices. With a quick look below, we can see where cash flow may be in the coming years should targets be met.

An investment in the stock and holding onto shares should be based on the above goals being met, which we can revisit in future earnings reports. But it is safe to say that should the goals be met, the shares today offer an intriguing value.

Valuation

Taking a look below, we see that valuation is attractive on a 5-year trading basis.

At a glance, we see shares now trade at a lower P/S, P/CF, P/B, P/E and forward P/E than their 5-year average. This should give investors confidence knowing their operations are stronger than ever, and yet, are trading lower than they were the last time oil crashed.

I also like to analyze historical yield for perspective on when we may be seeing an above-average yield.