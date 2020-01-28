VPU: At Historic Highs, But Stay The Course

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. In the short-term, the Utilities sector continues to push higher, even as the risk-on trade dominated the market. While the broader equity indices are certainly leading, VPU has delivered pretty impressive returns, considering its defensive positioning. Looking deeper in to 2020, I see limited upside, but believe funds like VPU have plenty of merit for investors looking to reduce the shock from trade and political headwinds.

VPU does have some attributes that should prevent a broad sell-off, despite an above-average valuation. The fund saw dividend growth in 2019, and continues to offer an income stream that is competitive compared to the S&P 500. Furthermore, electricity prices are expected to stabilize this year, while moving slightly higher next year. This has been the reality for some time, and should support stable revenues across utility providers, which is an attribute investors in this space have come to expect.

Background

First, a little about VPU. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the utilities sector" and is managed by Vanguard. The fund trades at $150.56/share and yields 2.68% annually. I gave VPU a bullish rating during my October review, which appears to have been the right call. In the interim, VPU has risen over 7%, although the broader market has had a spectacular run as well, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we move deeper into 2020, I wanted to update my outlook on the Utilities sector as a whole, and VPU by extension. After review, I believe VPU will act as a good defensive bet going forward, although I see less upside potential than I did last year due to the rising price of equities across the board. Therefore, I believe a neutral rating is most appropriate, and I will explain why below.

Will Smooth Out The Ride On Down Days

Aside from the start of the new year, a key reason why I wanted to publish an article on the Utilities sector is because of the recent volatility we have seen in the market. While trade between the U.S. and China and a potential conflict with Iran had been rattling the markets in the past few months, news of a deadly virus originating out of China has added to pressure in equities. Asian stocks have been spiraling downward, oil has seen a sharp decline, and U.S. stocks, such as casino gaming, that are cyclical and heavily exposed to Macao and other regions in greater China are also falling.

In fairness, the U.S. stock market has held up pretty well during this current turmoil, but many of these matters are unresolved. The "Phase II" trade deal is still outstanding, Iran's military response, if any, is yet unknown, and the corona-virus is spreading, with a rising death toll. My point in bringing up these market risks, is that now seems to be a good time to buy some defensive sectors, or bond proxies, such as VPU. The reason is the Utilities sector offers an above-average dividend yield, stable revenues, and a domestic focus. While this is a well known theme, it remains current and actionable to this day. For example, consider market sector performance on 1/24, which saw the major indices have one of their worst days of the year so far. In fact, every sector was in the red except for one, Utilities, seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

Of course, this is just an example from one trading day, but this trend has been in-tact for a while. In fact, Utilities was one of the best performing sectors in 2018, after a marked sell-off ended the calendar year.

My takeaway from all this is that if investors are anticipating further volatility, driven by an escalation of any of the topics I mentioned, or something else entirely, VPU remains an attractive place to put some cash to limit downside. If recent history is a guide, the Utilities sector will out-perform when the market declines, and this means a fund like VPU should help reduce portfolio volatility.

Income Stream Grew in 2019

My second point on VPU relates to the fund's income stream. Clearly, at under 3%, VPU does not offer a "high" yield. However, as central banks have pushed down interest rates and equity prices have soared, yields have been declining across the board. Therefore, VPU's 2.7% yield remains attractive on the surface. Further, the yield was supported by dividend growth in 2019, which was a positive sign. While the growth was modest, it was still a welcome development, as shown in the chart below:

2018 Distributions 2019 Distributions YOY Growth $3.80/share $4.04/share 6.3%

Source: Vanguard

My takeaway here is this income story provides a good rationale for staying long in VPU right now. With a defensive strategy and a dividend yield higher than the broader market, Utilities remain an attractive equity hedge.

Electricity Prices Are Expected To Rise Modestly

My next bullish point has to do with electricity prices, and how they will support stable revenues in the underlying companies in the Utilities sector. One of the positive aspect of this sector is that utility companies provide services that customers pretty much always need. Demand does fluctuate during times of whether extreme weather conditions, but for the longer term demand will smooth out on a per capita basis. The good news in terms of electricity prices is, as the U.S. sees both population grow and increasing housing development, prices are expected to rise in the years ahead. After declining slightly in 2018, residential electricity prices rose last year by about 1%. While growth is going to be minimal this coming year, current forecasts out of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predict accelerated growth in the years ahead, as shown below:

Source: EIA

My takeaway here is this will support stable earnings within the Utilities sector. Demand for electricity, as well as power to heat and cool one's home, is pretty constant, and supports small, but steady growth in prices. This compares quite starkly with the Energy sector, for example, which has volatile oil prices to contend with. Therefore, I view the EIA's forecast as another reason to believe VPU will hold up well, even if the market drops.

Valuation Remains A Concern

While I have discussed some positive aspects of the Utilities sector, I do need to highlight what I see as the main risk to the sector. Specifically, this is valuation, as Utilities, and the funds that track them like VPU, are quite expensive right now. The bullish themes I discussed above are well known and have been in place for some time. While this does not mean they are not relevant, it means investors are paying quite a premium to obtain this defensive exposure, and need to be aware of the risk of doing so.

Of course, while the defensive characteristics of VPU are well known, the expense to buy the sector is also a longer term trend. Yes, the fund sports a P/E ratio near 24, but this has been the case since my last review, and the fund has had a similarly high P/E well before that also. Importantly, there has been some earnings growth in the sector, which is why the current P/E of 24 is constant with what the fund had in October, even though the stock price has risen a bit.

Furthermore, VPU's relative valuation has actually improved in the short-term. What I mean by this is that back in October, VPU had a P/E of 24, and the S&P 500 had a P/E around 22. Unlike VPU, the underlying earnings in the S&P 500 have not kept pace, and its current P/E now sits around 24 as well. This means the broader market benchmark and VPU are both sitting with similar earnings multiples, which is relatively more attractive than before, when VPU was about 10% more expensive.

On this note, we can also consider the relative attractiveness of forward P/E ratios, which tells a similar story. Back in October, the Utilities sector had a forward P/E of 20, while the S&P 500 was noticeably cheaper, with a forward P/E of 17. Currently, (as of 1/16), the Utilities sector has a forward P/E in-line with where it say three and a half months ago, while the forward P/E for the S&P 500 has risen to almost 19, as shown in the graphs below, which illustrate the figures for late September and mid-January, respectively:

Source: Yardeni Research

My takeaway here is a bit mixed overall. On the one hand, the whole market, including VPU, is quite expensive, and that should make investors cautious. When earnings multiples get so far away from historical norms, that sets investors up for some volatile moves. However, the Utilities sector has been expensive for a while, and investors keep on piling in for the safety it provides. Considering that the sector has seen the P/E ratios remain essentially constant, while the same figures for S&P 500 have pushed higher, this indicates that the relative value is actually better now than before. This tells me that while buying defense right now make seem to expensive, it actually could continue to pay off well for investors in 2020, as it has for the last couple of years.

Bottom Line

VPU has hit a fresh 52-week high, and that will typically make investors cautious. While I believe the fund will remain an attractive equity hedge in the year ahead, I am not blind to the rising cost of ownership. With a high P/E and a yield below 3%, I see upside potential as more limited than I did last year. However, I do still expect a modest positive return by the end of 2020, even if the market experiences a bit of a correction. The Utilities sector, with its stable revenues and domestic focus, offers investors some shelter if trade and geo-political risks dominate the markets in the months ahead. My thinking is, even if VPU does not deliver a huge gain, it will protect investors from part of the downside potential I see in the broader equity market right now. Therefore, I am giving VPU a "neutral" rating, and would advise investors to carefully consider positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.