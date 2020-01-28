TVIX: Likely Declines Following The Spike

Roll yield continues to decimate TVIX’s holdings with the 3-year return clocking in at -99%. This trend is likely going to continue.

The volatility bulls caught some relief today with the shares of the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) rallying by 20% in a single session. While this certainly was rewarding for some traders, I believe that a simple look at the long-term momentum table tells the story pretty clearly: TVIX remains a losing proposition for investors across anything more than essentially a day trading horizon.

It is my belief that in the coming weeks, we are going to see TVIX crash to new lows as this wave of volatility subsides and that investors looking to short the instrument at this moment are poised to profit.

Volatility Markets

As you can see in the following chart, the VIX has seen an explosive few hours of trading as it has crashed to new multi-week highs.

While investors may be tempted to look at the previous chart and extrapolate a trend of rising volatility in the future, it is my belief that the data is strongly saying that now is the perfect time to sell.

I have several studies which demonstrate this point, but at a high level, when it comes to examining volatility, the term “mean reversion” should be in our vernacular. The reason why this is the case is that volatility is highly mean reverting – new highs are likely to be followed by new lows.

Take for example this simplistic chart of past changes in volatility vs. future changes in volatility in the S&P 500: mean reversion is the general name of the game.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the current volatility environment to gauge where the VIX may travel in the future.

First off, the VIX is currently sitting at around 18-19 (VIX represents an annualized percentage of implied volatility). Historically speaking, there is a direct relationship between the level of the VIX itself and future moves. That is, given that we are sitting at around 18-19 in the VIX, the odds would suggest there’s around a 55-60% chance that the VIX will fall over the next month.

This data utilizes 27 years of market history and the results are pretty consistent – the higher the VIX, the greater the likelihood of it dropping in the future. Given that we’ve higher levels, the odds continue to edge up that we’ll see the VIX drop.

A second study we can rely on to make the case that the VIX is likely to drop from here simply studies what happens to the VIX following a fresh hit of a high or low in the index. Specifically, today the VIX hit a fresh 3-month high. As you can see in the following chart, when the VIX hits fresh 3-month highs or lows, there’s a very strong chance that it mean reverts over the next month.

The bottom line message of the chart above is this: when the VIX hits 3-month highs, there’s around a 70% chance that the VIX will drop over the next month. Again, this uses 27 years of market history and captures everything from the financial crisis to the dot com boom. It’s robust.

And finally, we can look at the magnitude of the recent price movement to gauge the probability that the VIX will be higher or lower into the future.

Specifically, over the last 5 trading sessions, the VIX has increased by about 6.3 points. Here is what historically happens to the VIX when it moves this much or more in one trading week.

Again, fairly conclusive odds indicating that there’s probably about a 75% chance that the VIX will be lower 1 month from now. These are very strong odds and I wouldn’t be in a hurry to take the other side of this trade by buying the VIX.

Based on the clear mean reverting nature of the VIX as well as three different studies which show that the VIX is likely to fall, I suggest shorting TVIX.

The Instrument

We can’t move on from an article about TVIX without addressing the elephant in the room: roll yield. I’ll try and make this section brief, but it is a very, very big deal for the instrument. To understand the impact, take a look at the long-term performance of the instrument as seen in the table at the beginning of this article. TVIX has dropped by 99% over the last three years. Given that the VIX hasn’t dropped by this much over the last 3 years (it’s basically flat), this means that there’s a powerful force at work shaping the returns of the ETN operating below the surface.

Put simply, the problem with TVIX is contango in the VIX futures market. As you can see in the following chart from VIX Central, contango is a fairly normal state of volatility markets.

Contango is one of those fancy finance words that just means that the front contract is cheaper than the back contract. Since TVIX is giving exposure to the VIX futures market, it has to roll exposure prior to expiry. When it does this, it rolls exposure into a higher priced contract than the front contract.

The problem here is this: in futures markets, the futures prices tend to converge towards spot prices. This means that since VIX futures are almost always in contango, then you will almost always have your holding declining in value in relation to the front month level of volatility. In other words, you’ll almost always be losing money due to convergence.

This is a really big deal. Here’s the long-run return of the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index – the index which TVIX directly leverages.

TVIX delivers a double-leveraged return of something which has fallen by an annualized rate of around 53% per for the past decade. In other words, on average, TVIX will virtually destroy your investment in a given year – unless of course you’re lucky enough to call a turn in volatility.

I really don’t know how to make it more straightforward than that. If you’re holding TVIX for anything but an incredibly short-term play on volatility, the odds strongly favor losses. All because of roll yield and a VIX futures market almost perpetually caught in contango.

I understand that there is fear in the streets and now is the time that investors look to buy volatility products. But I hope that the statistics above as well as this discussion on roll yield convince you that it really isn’t a good time to buy the VIX: it’s a great time to sell it. This is a risky trade. It’s a bold trade. It flies in the face of the fear which the media wishes for you to drink in. But the odds strongly favor trading against this pop.

Conclusion

The VIX has hit fresh 3-month highs – historically speaking, this type of movement is generally followed by declines in the VIX. Given that the VIX has moved strongly over the last trading week, the odds strongly favor shorting the index over the next month. Roll yield continues to decimate TVIX’s holdings with the 3-year return clocking in at -99%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.