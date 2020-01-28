Analysis Of SCI-B-VAC's Overwhelming Phase III Clinical Data Suggests VBI Vaccines' Share Price Is Materially Undervalued

On Thursday, January 9, 2020, VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) issued a press release announcing the results of its Phase III trial of SCI-B-VAC. SCI-B-VAC is being developed as a Hepatitis B vaccine. The press release and subsequent management presentation were very well received as evidenced by VBIV's share price rising from a close of $1.40/share on Wednesday, January 8, 2019, to peaking intra-day the following Monday at a few cents under $2.00/share. It should be noted, in late Q3 2019, VBIV traded for $0.50/share. VBIV even did a secondary offering in September 2019 at $0.50/share that netted the company proceeds of $35MM (MM = millions).

Our analysis concludes the VBIV sell-off is overdone and that VBIV is potentially materially undervalued, considering the data points presented below. This is primarily because SCI-B-VAC appears to be a considerably, almost shockingly, more effective a Hepatitis B vaccine than Engerix-B. Engerix-B does just under $1Billion/year in worldwide revenues. This trial tested SCI-B-VAC against Engerix-B in a 3-dose regimen. The second dose is taken 1 month after the first dose, and the third dose is taken 6 months after the first dose (or 5 months after the second dose). Incidentally, HEPLASIV-B is "conditionally" FDA approved (after 2 rejections) as a vaccination against Hepatitis B via a 2-dose regimen (the second dose taken 1 month after the first dose). We will return to HEPLASIV-B in more detail below. The table below is a snapshot from VBIV's investor presentation summarizing the anti-bodies produced via SCI-B-VAC versus Engerix-B (included in the broader presentation of the results of the Phase III trial):

You should first note the subject graph is clearly not to scale. In layman's terms, SCI-B-VAC produces 3+ times more anti-bodies (the matter that acts as the vaccinating agent) than Engerix-B at Day 196 (after a third dose of each) and 7.5 times more anti-bodies after only 2 doses. It appears the higher number of anti-bodies produced help vaccinating older and more "at-risk" populations much more effectively. SCI-B-VAC's label will be for all 3 doses (not 2). It is estimated anywhere from 30% to 55% of people who start a 3-dose regimen return for the 3rd dose.

What our analysis finds even more compelling is that SCI-B-VAC in 2 doses is almost as effective as Engerix-B in 3 doses (noted in the chart below). In fact, last summer, VBIV was hoping it could prove such a phenomenon and be labeled accordingly via 2 doses, but as you can see below, its study concluded SCI-B-VAC was very close but could not meet the ultimate label (saying 2 doses of SCI-B-VAC was as effective as 3 doses of Engerix-B). This is reflected on the chart below from the Phase III trial presentation:

Though the label will have to indicate a 3-dose regimen, in the real world, people don't always show up for a 3-dose therapy (especially having to come back 5 months after a second visit). Hence, this is why common sense dictates SCI-B-VAC has a competitive argument to becoming the standard of care as physicians will have to consider these data points when recommending vaccinating therapies. We will discuss HEPLASIV-B in more detail below, but there were safety-related issues with HEPLASIV-B that lead to a conditional approval. The FDA requires DVAX to provide a follow-up post-marketing, or Phase IV study due 6/30/2021 (though it is estimated the data will be available as early as May 2020).

What is the SCI-B-VAC competitive value proposition and why is the science so compelling? Engerix-B and HEPLASIV-B are "monovalent" or single-target vaccines that contain a genetically-engineered version of the Hepatitis B antigen (aka "small S"). HEPLASIV-B also includes a receptor that apparently enhances the immune response. SCI-B-VAC, on the other hand, is a "trivalent" or triple target vaccine that, in addition to having the small S anti-gen, contains two larger viral surface proteins known as pre-S1 and pre-S2. Studies indicate that the combination of the three not only leads to faster, but as important more complete, immune protection, especially for people who tend to respond more poorly to the monovalent vaccines (Source: Treatment News article). Hence, this appears the primary reason SCI-B-VAC produced such compelling outcomes and addresses such an unmet need in the adult population (Source: Treatment News). In layman's terms, if the objective is to vaccinate a population, it appears SCI-B-VAC is the most effective Hepatitis B vaccine on the market today.

SCI-B-VAC is already the standard Hepatitis B vaccine in Israel and is approved there and in 10 other countries. VBIV's manufacturing facilities are located in Israel (with approximately 80 employees), R&D is in Canada (with approximately 25 employees), and the corporate office is located in Cambridge, MA (with 4 officers and 3 other employees). Source: VBIV Investor Presentation. VBIV will meet with the FDA in 1H2020 to discuss an application and expects to submit for FDA as well as approval in the EU in 2H2020. If all goes to plan, VBIV expects to find a commercial partner and launch in late 2021 (approval is expected to take 12-13 months from submission).

VBIV said it will price SCI-B-VAC consistent with Engerix-B (roughly a $95/WAC or ASP per dose in a 3-dose regimen...or $285/regimen) but has yet to provide any revenue or unit guidance. Again, Engerix-B from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is doing just under $1Billion/year in worldwide sales. As noted, VBIV has said it will definitely find a commercial partner to sell SCI-B-VAC versus incurring the time, expense and risk of building their own commercial sales infrastructure. It is also worth noting the CDC recommended Engerix-B (and a Hepatitis B vaccine called Recombivax HB from Merck (NYSE:MRK) that appears to be no longer available) in a report published in January 2018. HEPLISAV-B was then approved in February 2018. It is not known if/when the CDC will update their report to include HEPLASIV-B and/or SCI-B-VAC.

HEPLISAV-B from Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) has a WAC/ASP of $115/dose and is approved by the FDA as a 2-dose regimen (hence, the regimen costs roughly $230), but, as noted, is only conditionally approved for adults over 18 years of age (not for children). HEPLASIV-B was rejected twice by the FDA over safety issues. Engerix-B is approved for children. The author is unable to confirm if SCI-B-VAC will ultimately be approved for children less than 10 years old, but it would appear only logical as Engerix-B is labelled accordingly.

VBIV at $1.30/share has a market cap of just under $208MM. With $50MM of cash on hand at 9/30/2019 and no debt, it has an enterprise value of roughly $170MM, considering likely Q42019 burn (incidentally, it appears Yahoo Finance has this calculated grossly inaccurately. Seeking Alpha has it calculated accurately using 9/30/2019 data). DVAX has a market cap of $500MM and, with $177MM of long-term debt offset by cash, has an enterprise value of $465MM (again, accounting for Q42019 anticipated burn).

For valuation purposes, because Engerix-B is sold by GlaxoSmithKline, it is not possible to use GSK as a peer (because it is a "Big Pharma" selling an enormous array of therapies and vaccines). Hence, the only reasonable peer to determine if VBIV is fairly valued at $2/share is DVAX. In light of that phenomenon, we prepared and analyzed the data points below comparing VBIV and its SCI-B-VAC to DVAX and its HEPLASIV-B (Source: Seeking Alpha VBIV and DVAX for financial related data and Yahoo Finance for other data):

Because it appears SCI-B-VAC is, overwhelmingly, a better therapy than Engerix-B and that VBIV will sell SCI-B-VAC via a commercial partner (i.e. Big Pharma) with enormous marketing & sales infrastructure/expertise and a global reach, it would appear VBIV, all other things being equal, is a compelling value when compared to DVAX. The author would note that because HEPLISAV-B was rejected twice by the FDA, it is not a sure thing the EMEA approves it. While a VBIV global partner will likely take a sizable share of Engerix-B's business, it is important to remember the revenues will be shared (by how much is obviously to be determined). Put simply, our analysis concludes that, although DVAX got off to a head start, sales are more likely to be disappointing and, of course, expensive. A large VBIV partner with thousands of sales reps and a global reach could dramatically grow the business faster to leapfrog DVAX (but remember, VBIV would net a share from such a partner whereas DVAX retains all sales).

Our interpretation of the above data and analysis above concludes VBIV should trade at a market cap more or less consistent with, at least, the present value of DVAX two years from now, discounted to today at an investors' cost of capital or discount rate. This would equate to approximately $3/share (assuming a ~35% discount rate).

