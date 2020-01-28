S&P 500 Is Unlikely To Go Down In 2020

Fed's monetary tightening (one possible hike in 2020) could partially be offset by the need for technical adjustments, leading to further growth in the S&P 500.

We find the 10 yr yields to have had a significant relationship with the S&P 500.

The moves in the S&P 500 have been dictated by a variety of factors including monetary policy, fiscal measures and other events.

The Fed easing has been typically targeted towards enabling the availability of credit to help rev up the engine of economic growth. In the past, the easing has led to capital reaching riskier assets in search of yield. We observe that S&P 500's (SPY) movement along with the 10 yr yield (TLT) movement (roughly the market assessment of Fed funds rate) has had a fairly definite relationship, despite macroeconomic events and geopolitical uncertainty. With the Fed firm on not providing any more quantitative easing (QE) and rather increasing rates, we find that Fed's technical easing is likely to dampen the potential hikes, leading to strength in S&P 500.

The data

Rather than complicating matters with thinking of S&P 500 as a multi-factor output, we simply look at the ebbs and flows in the reserve currency of the world i.e. the trends in the Fed's balance sheet.

Source: St Louis Fed, Yahoo Finance, Author analysis

Note: Data from 2003 to 2019

Until the S&P 500 was below 2,800 and Fed's balance sheet was below $4.5 trillion, there appears to be a fair amount of linearity in the relationship between S&P 500's level and Fed's balance sheet size. However, post 2,000 levels on the S&P the relationship with Fed's balance sheet size seems to have gone awry.

Even the relationship between yields and the Fed's balance sheet size paints a rather curious picture.

Source: St Louis Fed, Yahoo Finance, Author analysis

Note: Data from 2003 to 2019

Relative to the yields, the size of the Fed's balance sheet has remained stable between 3-5.5% around the $700 billion mark, stepping up to around $2.25 trillion with the yields between 2-4% and then moving to the $4.5 trillion levels with yields moving between 1.5-3.25%. Looking at the spectrum of yields, the relationship between the S&P 500 and 10-year bond yields is nearly parabolic.

Source: St Louis Fed, Yahoo Finance, Author analysis

Note: Data from 1962 to 2019

Theory suggests that yields and prices are inversely related, something that the trend in data from 1962 to the end of 2019 does also concur with. However, the bulk of the S&P 500 move from 1,500 onwards has occurred in the band of 1-3%.

What appears to be perplexing is that S&P has moved 1,500-3,000+, while the 10 yr gyrated within 1-3%. There are other factors such as the geopolitical issues (Brexit etc.), QE (quantitative easing etc.), black swan events (Qassem Soleimani etc.) and other elements that can cause a change in the balance of fund flow.

What does it all mean?

It is no secret that the Fed's job description of ensuring price stability and growth has often extended towards supporting market sentiment. Since the markets are more efficient than any one institution trying to factor in the expectations of growth, the differential between the 10 yr yields and the Fed funds rate has typically been a good pointer of an impending recession.

Source: US Fed, Yahoo Finance, Author analysis

Note: Data from 1991 to 2019

Note the brown circles and then what happened next? 2019 was another brown circle, but S&P 500 movement has not necessarily been downhill. Notably, the Fed's balance sheet operations also contribute to a change in effective rates.

Fed staff estimate that $1.5 trillion of asset purchases under QE3 reduced the 10-year term premium 0.60 percentage point in late 2013 (Engen, Laubach, and Reifschneider 2015)… …Roughly speaking, a 0.60 percentage point reduction in the 10-year yield would be equivalent to a cut in the federal funds rate of 1 to 2 percent (Laforte and Roberts 2014)… …Bernanke (2017) refers to "the conventional rule of thumb" that a 0.10 percentage point reduction in the 10-year yield is equivalent to a 0.25 percentage point cut in the federal funds rate, which is consistent with the midpoint of the range in Laforte and Roberts.

Source: 18-19 QE: A User's Guide (Peterson Institute For International Economics)

Effectively, every trillion dollars of balance sheet expansion corresponds to a 1% cut in Fed funds rate or compression of 40 bps in 10 yr yield. Considering that the Fed's balance sheet expanded from under a trillion to over $4.5 trillion, the effective change in Fed funds rate would have moved down by nearly 3% or the yields adjusted downward by nearly 1.2%.

However, the reason why these adjustments have been fairly imperceptible is because of the duration of the Fed's balance sheet change, this over $3.5 trillion change has occurred over the last two decades.

Thus, we can suitably conclude that the 10 yr yield, is the most resilient leading indicator of what the markets are looking at.

So where are the yields headed?

At the time of writing this article, the consensus expectation is that of one rate hike from the Fed in 2020. A 25-bps hike from the Fed would translate into a nearly 10 bps yield expansion through 2020, which should keep the S&P around these levels.

Also, accounting for the 'technical adjustments' or the 'not QE' QE that Fed has decided to undertake to keep the liquidity conditions in check is likely to dampen the impact of any potential hikes.

Even since the taper tantrums of 2013, the Fed's communication has been a lot more focused on ensuring that the market is not surprised. (We are not including the influence of the current POTUS on the monetary policy since even he is impeached, the Fed's technical course correction is unlikely to push the yields much beyond 2%).

Conclusion

With the cost of money incredibly low, companies continue to invest and in dividend paybacks. The resultant high dividend yield expansion will be met by stock price growth to converge towards 10 yr yields. Instead of belting out targets, we think directionally S&P is likely to trend positive with 10 yr yield ranging around the 2% mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.