Economic Conditions Continue To Improve According To The December Architectural Billings Index

The Architectural Billings Index ("ABI") is a diffusion index that tracks growth in billings for design work at architectural firms from month to month across the United States. It is computed from survey responses from thousands of architectural firms throughout the U.S. who are asked to report if billings went up or down compared to the prior month. A value above 50 shows growth in billings, while any value beneath 50 indicates shrinkage. Any growth or contraction in billings will naturally lead to corresponding construction spending or lack thereof, as the buildings designed by architects will eventually result in the hiring of contractors, breaking ground, and buying materials. All that economic activity in the construction sector has natural implications for the economy in general, and the ABI reliably predicted the last two recessions with approximately eleven months of lead time. The survey also measures the growth in value of design contracts (which precedes billing) and inquiries into new work (which precedes design contracts), both of which are less sure than billings but are nonetheless indicative of the overall economic climate. For more detail on the design and inputs of the index, along with a thorough explanation of its strengths, limitations, and predictive power, please read this article where I introduced the ABI to the Seeking Alpha community. Feel free to visit my page to read the other updates I have written as well. Today I am going to give updates on what the ABI revealed this last month.

December 2019

The billings index came in at 52.5, indicating modest growth. 2019 ended strong, with three straight months of growth and even an uptick in the final month, up from 51.9 over November.

Design contracts and inquires remained well above 50, though the latter dropped some. Taken together and as far as the architectural billings index is concerned, there is no recession threat in the next 9-11 months.

The regional results showed some widening disparities that I have mentioned in previous ABI articles, namely that business conditions continued to weaken in the northeast but remained above 50 everywhere else. The northeast region reading came in at 44, the lowest reading for any region since at least mid 2018. In fact, the ABI at large hasn't seen 45 since mid 2011:

A regional recession is therefore increasingly likely in the northeast, in my opinion. To be so low when compared to other regions, and to include important economic centers such as New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, questions arise as to whether or not the pain in the northeast won't spread.

Special Practice Question

This months special practice question isn't particularly provoking. For the sake of being thorough and keeping with my prior formats, I nonetheless include the data for those that may find interest in the points. Participating firms were asked what the main aspects of their respective marketing strategies were. The results follow:

In context of weak data coming out of the northeast, one has to wonder if the firms in that region have a poor reputation and are therefore not attracting clientele, and other marketing efforts aren't being effective. Perhaps business conditions are fine in that region, it is the firms themselves that are the problem. With the ease of interstate and even cross-country contract work, perhaps northeastern businesses seeking architectural assistance are opting for contracts with firms in other regions who have a better reputation or marketing techniques. This is all supposition on my part, and I know of no data that would allow this question to be answered. But given these two data points having to do with A) northeastern billing weakness and B) marketing strategy, it is something to chew on. Is the economy there weak, or are the firms in that region weak?

Participant Commentary

Every month, participating firms give their written opinion on how their business is fairing in the current economic environment. This boots on the ground perspective can provide useful information:

“Strong finish after a shaky first three quarters. Optimistic about 2020.”—52-person firm in the South, mixed specialization.

“There continues to be interest in new projects, but many clients are not familiar with the current cost of construction, so a fair amount of orientation is needed on many projects.”— 8-person firm in the Midwest, commercial/industrial specialization.

“At this point, 2020 could go either way: there is a lot of work that may move forward, but until that happens, we will work the pipeline.”—5-person firm in the Northeast, institutional specialization.

“Wildfires in northern California are affecting workload. Less interest due to the expense of building in the area.”—2-person firm in the West, residential specialization.

As it relates to the third bullet and work in the pipeline, an interesting note made in this months report was that starting in and ever since the spring of 2018, backlogs at architectural firms on average extended beyond six months. Decembers average was 6.3 months. This begs a question that remains unanswered: is that backlog a result of more work or work that is taking longer to proceed into later stages?

Conclusion

While a little unsure for a while, my concerns about a recession have subsided. The call option I bought on the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) with a strike price of $30 expiring in May has lost nearly 100% of its value. I am fine with that, and will hold until maturity, namely because when the ABI dips into negative territory the affects on the economy are months away. This combined with other macro factors such as the corona-virus coming out of China or political turmoil in an election year mean that there is still plenty of time and opportunity for the market to take a downturn that would put that call in the money. I am not in the business of trading options. I use options to hedge, and I want that hedge in place. At any rate, if the ABI is has any predictive strength, I would say that the negative reads back in 2019 were not extended nor severe enough to indicate any incoming recession. Long term, I am bullish and optimistic on America.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.