GasLog Partners: High Odds Of A 2016 Recovery Repetition

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) has fallen significantly along with other names in the energy and shipping space, mainly due to fears of the coronavirus virus spreading out and affecting global demand/GDP etc. In addition to the coronavirus virus, GLOP was also impacted by a recent downgrade from Evercore ISI citing balance sheet "holes" in 2020, which may lead to a distribution cut. GLOP was downgraded to 'Underperform' with an $11 price target (slashed from $24). This contradicts the actions and tone set by management during Q3 2019 results, guiding distribution growth of 2% to 4%. What's more, during Q3 2019, GLOP repurchased more than 500,000 common units at an average price of $19.84 per unit for a total consideration of $10.1M (bringing 2019 total repurchases to $20M). Management is hinting for additional accretive unit repurchases.

At the time of writing, the unit price is hovering around $11 with a sky-high distribution yield of ~20%. These are levels not seen since the lows following the 2015/16 energy crash, as illustrated in the graph below.

Just like in early 2016, several investors are concerned as to whether the distribution will be maintained, given the elevated yield. Back then, once investors felt comfortable that the distribution was not at risk, the unit price soared (more than doubled). The chances of history repeating itself are high. In particular:

1. GLOP delivered record quarterly performance during Q3 2019, achieving 1.3x distribution coverage

As things stand, the distribution appears to be well covered. Even though the coverage ratio is no way near as high as companies like Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) (which were forced to their distribution), the current yield is way too high. We are either poised for substantial yield compression (due to unit price appreciation) or a distribution cut. I believe the former is more likely, all else constant, even though, in general, one should never take at face value what management teams say. That said, GasLog Group has a solid reputation, and I believe they will want to keep it that way by honoring their guidance and commitments.

2. The distribution coverage is backed by $1Bn+ in contracted revenues

Q3 2019 enjoyed a full quarter contribution from the GasLog Shanghai market-linked charter with Gunvor. GLOP currently enjoys just above 80% charter coverage in 2020, and future cash flow visibility is backed by several multi-year charters.

3. Management seems committed to the distribution as well as unit repurchases

As mentioned above, during Q3 2019, management reiterated the distribution growth guidance of 2% to 4%, as illustrated in the far right graph below.

In addition, management supports the strategy of "accretive common unit repurchases to enhance total returns". Repurchasing common units reduces the number of units outstanding and, therefore, reduces the total distribution outflow requirement, in order to maintain the per unit distribution constant, which in turn improves the distribution coverage ratio. For example, at the current elevated yield of 20%, every $10M in repurchases saves GLOP $2M in annual distributions, all else constant. This is substantial and will notably improve the coverage ratio. The challenge is that GLOP is not cash rich at the moment in order to take advantage of this market anomaly in a meaningful way. Even so, every little helps. Repurchases are way more accretive now compared to 2019 (average repurchase price of $20.31 disclosed during Q3 2019). If GLOP continues with repurchases around current levels (or let's say, at unit prices below $15), this will be a substantial vote of confidence.

4. ~$300M in annual EBITDA dropdown pipeline to support future growth

GLOP has a 14 vessel dropdown pipeline, with ~$3Bn contracted backlog and 8 years average charter duration.

This is a very attractive dropdown pipeline, providing tremendous cash flow visibility, and management suggests that GLOP has access to capital to support future growth. I am less optimistic on this point, unless accretive equity can be raised at some point in the future. Let's see.

Conclusion

GLOP has always been on my watchlist. I prefer the parent GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), but at current levels, I am willing to also invest in GLOP, hoping a repetition of the 2016 recovery. I initiated my position below $11. That said, I am mindful that the price to NAV does not provide a significant margin of safety. It all boils down as to whether management continues building on the current progressive distribution policy, and future backlog with long-term contracts. In such an event, I expect substantial yield compression due to unit price appreciation. What's more, continued unit repurchases at current levels will be a significant vote of confidence. We will find out soon.

