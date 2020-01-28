Twilio: More Questions Than Answers

Twilio's revenue growth rates benefited from M&A, but looking ahead to 2020, its revenue growth rate will decelerate.

Investment Thesis

Twilio's (TWLO) shareholders are willing to pay for participation whilst being unperturbed of either its valuation or its rapidly decelerating top line growth rate.

Looking ahead, I find few reasons to be enchanted by this stock and caution readers to sidestep this investment. Here's why:

PaaS/SaaS Stocks Back In Favor - For Now

Twilio is a stock I've been consistently bearish for some time:

Source: Author's coverage

Consequently, I'll note that the recent run-up on its share price this past month has not evaded me. Bulls would of course put this front and center in any discussion of Twilio's prospects.

However, in reality, this recent run-up on the share price simply mimics the appreciation of many PaaS and SaaS stocks starting in December 2019.

Data by YCharts

Inorganic Growth Bolstering Top Line

Moving on, as we can see from the graph below, Twilio's growth rates appear to be rapidly decelerating.

Source: Author's work; Twilio: Starts Starts Unraveling

Of course, bulls would proclaim that Twilio is offering investors conservative guidance in order to make sandbagging effortless, and that it is possible, of course.

Immediately, it appears that Twilio's shareholders overpaid for their SendGrid acquisition by putting down $3 billion in an all-stock deal for a company with a likely annualized run rate of $200 million in sales.

Furthermore, dissecting Twilio's total revenue lines, we can see that organic growth for Twilio reached 47%, while SendGrid grew by just 31% - both figures compared with the same period a year ago.

Hence, the next pertinent question which needs to be answered is whether the drop in revenue growth rates from 81% at the start of 2019 to a guided 53% for Q4 2019 demonstrates the volatility in Twilio's revenue line? Or is this simply being driven by Twilio's bolt-on companies?

One way or another, it's fair to say that Twilio's organic growth rates are unremarkable.

In the event that Twilio's full-year 2020 points to Twilio growing at 40%-50% compared with 2019's guided 72%, will investors re-rate the multiple they will be willing to pay for participation here?

GAAP Margins: Where Will They Fall?

Investors who follow the space of PaaS/SaaS companies are accustomed to them goosing up their non-GAAP vs GAAP margins, to the point of glazing their eyes over any such references.

So what gives me the audacity to pursue this rhetoric further? The answer is presented below:

Source: Twilio Q3 2019 results

Aggressively acquiring companies typically need to amortize their intangibles. This is a normal practice. What is less frequent is companies adding back to their gross profit lines (note the red square above)

Similarly, stock-based compensation typically is found under sales & marketing, or R&D or similar, but rarely do we see add-backs been effected to companies' gross profit lines. These adjustments together culminate in a 4.7% improvement to Twilio's non-GAAP gross profits. Why is this relevant?

Because although Twilio contends itself as a healthy and profitable enterprise, in actuality, this amounts to a simple detraction of taking out of one pocket to fill up another.

(Source)

Said another way, the main cost of Twilio's operations are in the form of either acquisitions of its peers, and to a lesser extent in the form of stock-based compensation.

The way Twilio presents itself is by squarely focusing investors' attention towards its top-line growth rates, and through plenty of chicaneries inflating its bottom line. This would be akin to the reader declaring that their wages each month, is equal to their disposable income and not accounting for any sort of bills.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Source: Author's calculations

The peers I've noted above vary in their direct exposure to the customer engagement experience. Some grow slower, whilst others are more profitable.

However we appraise Twilio, it is difficult to assert that Twilio is undervalued. Investors paying up more than 14x trailing sales for unprofitable enterprise, with a decelerating top line are likely to be unpleasantly surprised in the near term.

The Bottom Line

Twilio's top line growth is more unstable than investors would like to believe. Meanwhile, the multiple investors are happy to pay for its stock does not price in this reality.

Twilio reports its Q4 2019 results on Wednesday, February 5, after hours - stay tuned for updates!

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Twilio is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the S&P 500 by investing in widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being invested in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances of outperforming improve. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Invest by avoiding losers.

Honest service aimed at novice and professional investors.

Strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.