Johnson Controls: A Steadier Ride

Given the market pullback that is starting to happen this week and the upcoming earnings report this Friday from Johnson Controls (JCI), it looks like the perfect time to start a position in this steady earning, dividend paying company. Since JCI merged with Tyco in 2016 it has become a leader in the building technologies and solutions industry.

Johnson Controls is in the industry of designing, installing, and maintaining HVAC systems and fire and security systems in buildings. These systems are full of technological enhancements that require regular maintenance and software updates. This is the recurring revenue stream JCI needs to maintain its growth. In its upcoming earnings report, I would expect JCI to have at least 25% of revenue coming from recurring service agreements. With the merger in 2016, JCI targeted over $1 billion in synergies and cost savings. With the proceeds from their battery business sale, Johnson was able to pay down $4 billion in debt and repurchase $6 billion of shares. This greatly improves Johnson's balance sheet. Their debt to equity ratio is down to 0.37 from 0.52 a year ago. Free cash flow is stabilizing and should continue to grow as they develop a less cyclical business model and have more of a recurring cash flow stream. They have had three quarters in a row of positive free cash flow (-$232M in Dec 2018 to +$189M in Sept 2019) and I would expect this trend to continue. Overall, the sale of the business unit has allowed JCI to improve its financial health and set the stage for a better business model with a smoother ride into the future.

The global environment has been moving towards urbanization. According to the United Nations, "The urban population of the world has grown rapidly from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. Asia, despite its relatively lower level of urbanization, is home to 54% of the world's urban population, followed by Europe and Africa with 13% each." This trend shows up in Johnson's number. They had 7% organic sales growth in the Asia Pacific region compared to 3% in North America. Sales in China were up over 10% for fiscal 2019. Johnson is well positioned to take advantage of the energy-efficiency needed to cool, heat, and safely maintain the added urban development and I expect Asia to be a large source of growth for JCI.

Going into fiscal 2020, JCI started with an $8.9 billion backlog of contracts. This allows Johnson to have better guidance as to their profitability for the upcoming year. They expect to continue to have organic field order growth, similar to 2019, of 5%. Between the reduced share count and increased earnings, expectations are for 45% year-over-year earnings per share growth for the first quarter. The largest drivers of future earnings are the recurring service contracts on existing units and JCI's ability to retrofit and reconfigure a building's existing HVAC system.

With the 10-year Treasury bond yield falling to 1.6%, JCI's yield of 2.5% looks even more appealing to investors. Johnson Controls has maintained its dividend steadily for 13 quarters. Even though their yield is greater than their competitors, JCI only pays out 16% of earnings so they have a lot of room to comfortably increase it. With the new business model and added free cash flow, I'd expect to see a dividend increase in 2020, which lends support to the stock price in addition to the growing business and increased earnings.

Even though JCI stock was up over 37% and bested the overall market in 2019, since JCI started its transformation in 2016, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index by 23%. Given the current coronavirus scare, businesses around the world need to take seriously the idea of clean air, air flow and security systems. With the steadier business model and backlog of work, the stock has room to keep growing.

