Turkey: Return From The Edge

Modern day Turkey is best described as an illiberal democracy with a strongman leader who is exerting evermore control on the state's economic institutions. However, this exertion is not reflecting in the forecasted data in contrast to the terrible year of 2019. Turkey is an upper middle-income country that continues to be trapped in that state. It is an interesting country to look at for more mild and developed exposure to the Middle Eastern markets, as well as to the wider EM community.

We begin by looking at forecasted Turkish growth, which after drastically falling from ~7% to 0% in three years, is expected to settle and stabilise in the 3% and above range for the next four years. It can be read that the Turkish economy still has room to grow, even with political meddling into its various economic institutions, such as the Finance Ministry and the Central Bank. The political meddling had mostly been aimed at stabilising the lira (the local currency), which was at 3.73 lira per 1 USD at the beginning of 2018 and is now at around 6 lira per 1 USD at beginning of 2020 (Bloomberg). This devaluation could make Turkey more competitive in terms of trading relations, as will be discussed further down. This also appears to be spilling over into GDP, as Turkey's industry will be able to expand especially after these last few years of lacklustre growth and presumably lack of orders.

It is interesting to note, that Turkey is shrinking as a portion of the world's GDP. While it is still growing in terms of demographics, and is at ~80 million domestically, one must also consider there is a very large expatriate community that have connections to Turkey. This is demonstrated though President Erdogan visiting Germany to speak to the Turkish citizens there during his last presidential campaign. However, these demographics do not help balance out its lack of economic weight, as the world continues to grow into larger economic blocs, with the US, China and the EU being the main 3 for now.

Turkey has been hovering an >10% since 2010, but I thought pertinent to show data from 2017 to highlight the spike in unemployment during the economic turmoil Turkey experienced in 2018 and 2019. This can be seen to be a one-time shock with unemployment expected to fall over 1% to ~11.5% from its current plateau of ~13.5%. This again is an improving economic indicator demonstrating the upswing in the Turkish business cycle.

Investment fell during the fragile years of 2018 and 2019, but are still at a respectable 26-27% of GDP. This investment will hopefully flow into productive projects and infrastructures needed to continue modernising and growing the productivity of the country. This could potentially push Turkey out of the middle income trap it currently finds that in, but I will leave that debate for academic economists.

As mentioned before, the lira devaluation is most likely drastically improving Turkey's competitiveness in the world markets, and this thesis seems to be played out in the data. During the devaluation, we can see the current account balance (exports-imports) improve from ~-6% to ~-1%. This would help Erdogan see that his country is becoming strong again, in a similar economic ideology to the current American view, that current account deficits are solely negative. However, the competitiveness can spill over into the domestic economy with more international orders being placed, which would ask for more labour or capital to be spent by Turkish firms. This would spill over into the other macroeconomic indicators we have discussed before as well, further improving the picture.

Turkish inflation is currently at levels unknown to western democracies, hitting at a forecasted 12% this year, having come down from 20%. However, in contrast to orthodox economic thinking, where one would spike the central bank interest rate to throttle lending and curb the inflation, as was done famously by Paul Volcker in the US during the 70s as an example, Erdogan demanded quantitive easing. This can be seen in the dramatic fall of the rate from ~25% to ~11-12%. This demonstrates the political meddling in otherwise independent institutions. Erdogan is planning on using this massive monetary stimulus to ensure the continued growth of the Turkish economy and to continue to keep his poll numbers up. For now, this continues to work and is in trend with emerging markets being unorthodox in their economics, which is not necessarily wrong, but presents more risks due to lack of better understanding. The massive stimulus clearly has not caused hyperinflation, and the inflation it has caused does not seem to truly bother its citizens.

In summary, investors should be aware of Turkey for their portfolio as it is a unique investment allowing exposure to the Middle East through its historical and current connections to the region, as well as to having exposure to an emerging market in their portfolio. Turkey is appearing to grow again, and is out of the woods according to the data regarding its recent economic turmoil. This awareness should be balanced however with the knowledge of undue political interference in the economic institutions of the country, as well as uncertainty regarding the risks of the more unorthodox manoeuvres.

