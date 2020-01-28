J.C. Penney: Store Closures May Not Help

Source: Forbes

Certain traditional retailers are having trouble growing their top lines. J.C. Penney (JCP) is reducing its store count amid stagnant revenue growth:

J.C. Penney is set to close six of its department stores in 2020, a spokeswoman confirmed to CNBC. The stores, set to close by April 24, are at: Southgate Mall in Missoula, Montana; Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, Ohio; North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh, North Carolina; Tulsa Promenade in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, New York. The news comes as the embattled retailer is embarking on a turnaround plan and aims to get back to profitable sales growth. Earlier this month, it said its holiday same-store sales dropped 7.5%. Penney hasn’t reported a quarterly sales gain since the 2017 holiday season. And it is still calling for same-store sales — a key metric that monitors sales at retailers’ stores open for at least a year — to drop 7% to 8% in fiscal 2019.

The company will still have over 800 stores open after this round of closings. The decision comes after a disappointing holiday sales season for J.C. Penney. The company was looking forward to a strong holiday season. However, the retailer reported a comparable sales decline of 7.5%. Retailers rely on the holiday season for a sizeable portion of their revenues. A strong holiday season can potentially help a retailer overcome poor results in the first half of the year.

Disappointing holiday sales came on the back of falling sales for most of 2019. A strong holiday season could have potentially changed the narrative; it didn't happen. In its most recent quarter J.C. Penney's total sales of $2.4 billion were down 10% Y/Y. Comparable sales fell 9%. Gross margin was 35.4%, up over 300 basis points versus the year earlier period. EBITDA more than doubled to $105 million, yet EBITDA margin was thin at 4%. J.C. Penney confirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA was expected to exceed $475 million. However, the slide in holiday sales raises questions over whether margins will fall in the future.

It could be prudent for J.C. Penney to cut its store count and cut costs, ahead of any additional headwinds. Of the company's $2.4 billion in operating costs, 36% represented SG&A expense.

In my opinion, costs like SG&A and corporate overhead could be cut by culling under-performing stores. It could be more difficult to cut cost of sales (64% of operating costs) simply by reducing the store count. I would like to hear from management how much of J.C. Penney's operating costs it expects to cut by closing six stores.

Efficiency Gains Could Be Hard To Come By

Retailers like L Brands (LB) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are also culling stores amid the carnage in the retail space. If these retailers can drive a similar amount of sales through fewer stores, then it could potentially create efficiencies within their infrastructures. For the month of December, retail sales through department stores declined over 5% Y/Y; retail sales through non-store retailers rose 19%. That implies online operators like Amazon (AMZN) and retailers with large digital platforms are winning.

J.C. Penney could create efficiency gains by culling physical locations and driving more sales through its digital platform. However, the company's digital operations are nascent at this point. Last year management intimated it was still trying to develop its omni-channel strategy:

To begin, we need to continue to make operational progress in the experience we deliver to our customers in our stores, online and throughout our merchandise assortments. We must also develop a leading omni-channel shopping experience through our highly relevant and capable network. This will require us to work on redefining our brand identity and promise, evolving it for today's digital age and enhancing the design of our online platform and physical stores accordingly.

Culling under-performing stores is prudent. J.C. Penney could cut into some of its SG&A costs, but it may not make up for the lost sales of the closed stores. Sales for the entire retail industry are weighted more to online. Without a successful digital platform J.C. Penney will likely concede a large pool of sales to competitors. The company's over 800 stores could also be used as fulfillment centers, assuming J.C. Penney's digital platform was effective. That implies its real estate is being underutilized relative to that of other retailers like Target (NYSE:TGT) or Walmart (WMT).

Conclusion

Culling under-performing stores is prudent, but it may not lead to efficiency gains. Sell JCP.

