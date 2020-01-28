XPO Logistics: Still Trading At A Healthy Sum-Of-Parts Discount

XPO Logistics (XPO) is exploring the potential sale or spin-off of four core businesses, while the less-than-truckload (LTL) segment, i.e., the company’s largest segment, will be excluded from this exercise. An XPO breakup would unlock sizable value for shareholders, particularly if control premiums are factored into the valuation. However, given the announcement comes before any firm discussions with potential buyers have been held, I believe the stock is currently pricing in a healthy discount to its break-up value. An XPO sum-of-parts analysis places equity value at up to $15b (including control premium) and ~$12b (without a control premium) - the latter scenario would still yield ~17% upside potential.

XPO Explores Strategic Alternatives

XPO recently announced its intention to undergo a strategic review of its various business segments, including a potential sale or spin-off of one or more of its business units. In particular, XPO has identified four business units that will be undergoing strategic review – North America Transports (ex-LFL), Europe Transports, North America Contract Logistics, and Europe Contract Logistics. The LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) business will not be subject to review; thus, remainco would be an LTL trucking carrier assuming the other segments are sold. It is still early days, however, and management did caveat the announcement:

“In making the announcement, XPO noted that there can be no assurance of any specific outcome. The company has not set a timetable for completion of the review process and has not determined which, if any, business units would be sold or spun off. However, the company does not intend to sell or spin off its North American less-than-truckload unit.”

The Rationale for a Breakup

The latest review is likely in response to the prevailing XPO bull case that the market is not assigning sufficient credit to the separate business segments. Management addressed this directly in the press release, noting that the shares still trade below fair value on a sum-of-parts basis and a “significant discount” to its pure-play peers. From the press release:

“XPO is the 7th best-performing stock of the last decade on the Fortune 500, based on Bloomberg market data. The share price has increased more than ten-fold since our investment in 2011. Still, we continue to trade at well below the sum of our parts and at a significant discount to our pure-play peers. That’s why we believe the best way to continue to maximize shareholder value is to explore our options while remaining intensely committed to the satisfaction of our customers and employees.”

Industry Consolidation Should Drive Buyer Interest

Though details are sparse at this stage, recent consolidation within the fragmented logistics industry means there will likely be healthy buyer interest in XPO's assets under review, particularly in Europe. DSV Panalpina (OTCPK:DSDVF), for instance, has emerged as a leading industry consolidator after the takeovers of UTi and Panalpina; its new chairman also recently singled out road freight as a focus area for further expansion. Similarly, Maersk has also laid out its strategy to expand its land-based container logistics revenue contribution from 25% to 50% through bolt-on acquisitions focused on supply chain management, container truck freight, and warehouse capacity.

Significant Upside on a Sum-of-Parts Basis

On a sum-of-parts basis, I believe the total XPO equity break-up value lies at $15.3 billion in a best-case scenario, incorporating a 20% control premium. Segment multiples are as follows: 1) North America Asset-Light (10x; 12x incl premium), 2) North America Asset-Heavy (8.6x; 10.3x incl premium), 3) Europe Asset-Mixed (5.4x; 6.5x incl premium), and 4) Global Asset-Light (10.0x; 12.0x incl premium).

A best-case SotP valuation scenario (i.e., incl 20% control premium) yields a ~48% premium to the current fully diluted equity value, representing $45 of incremental equity value per share.

Valuation build-up Sum-of-the-Parts Implied Multiple 10.8x 2020E EBITDA 1,860 Net debt 4,760 Implied Equity Value 15,297 Share count 112.2 Equity value per share $136

Source: Author Est

In an alternative scenario assuming no control premium, XPO’s total equity value would be ~$12.0 billion, which would still yield ~17% upside potential, or ~$15 of incremental equity value.

Valuation build-up Sum-of-the-Parts Implied Multiple 9.0x 2020E EBITDA 1,861.2 Net debt 4,760.0 Implied Equity Value 11,954.5 Share count 112.2 Equity value per share $107

Source: Author Est

Where Do We Go From Here

While there is clearly more SotP-driven upside from here, investors should be mindful of the risks. For instance, if XPO fails to sell one or all of the non-core businesses, the resulting negative investor perception could weigh on the remainco multiple. Additionally, the SotP analysis does not account for any tax implications or potential dis-synergies around a breakup, both of which remain a grey area pending management guidance.

Though execution appears challenging at the outset, the moderate sizes of the individual pieces should significantly expand the pool of potential buyers to include both strategic and financial players. Given the healthy interest in infrastructure and transport assets (e.g., Canadian Pacific’s (CP) purchase of Central Maine & Québec Railway, and DSV’s acquisition of Panalpina), there should be no shortage of demand for XPO’s assets. In the event XPO manages to divest its non-core businesses, the US LTL remainco would have a strong case for a re-rating given it would be an industry-leading operator with a strong balance sheet, paving the way for capital return in the form of buybacks or special dividends.

