Assessing Jerash Holdings For A Long Play

Jerash Holdings (JRSH) came across our desk as an undervalued stock with plenty of potential. The apparel manufacturer currently has a P/E ratio of 10.84 over a trailing twelve-month average. Shares at present are trading at around $6.20 per share. Earnings over the past four quarters came in at $0.57 per share. Therefore, any initial long investment in Jerash would be paid off in just under 11 years assuming all things remain equal. This looks pretty attractive straight off the bat.

However, buying companies with low earnings multiples many times can turn into a disastrous investment. Earnings can be easily modified. Remember in order to finally arrive at net income, the company has to pay cost of revenues, all of the operating expenses and then taxes and interest on the company's debt. There's the potential to change any one of these areas in order to prop up the final net profit number we see at the end of the income statement.

Therefore, to give us a good insight into whether Jerash Holdings is a good business or not, we go to the firm´s assets and primarily look at what those assets are returning. We can do this through the return on assets metric. When we go the balance sheet of Jerash Holdings, we can see what the firm reported. In the September quarter last year, Jerash reported $62.7 million in assets, $24 million of which was cash. The company has only $9 million of reported liabilities. This puts the company in a very favorable position straight off the bat, especially when we see that the market cap of the firm ($70 million) is currently less than three times the firm's cash position.

Net income came in at $6.6 million over the past four quarters. This means the ROA or return on assets is $6.6 / $62.7 = 10.5%. This is not a bad number although it has dropped in recent times.

Another way to get a good read on the strength of the underlying business is the dividend. Let's take a look at the trends in Jerash's dividend at present.

Jerash's yield is 3.22%. The quarterly payout has remained locked at $0.05 per share. The dividend is being well covered by net earnings at present although free cash flow actually came in negative over the past four quarters. The main reason for the drop in operating cash flow was that $6 million hit to the working capital. That $6 million can be traced back to how much gross property, plant and machinery grew by during the past four quarters.

Therefore, investors should be looking at the big picture here and especially the ROA numbers we have mentioned above. Considering that this company has no debt to really speak of, we would not be fearful of the dividend here as cash flow merely decreased in order to invest in long-term assets which consequently should grow earnings in the future.

In terms of growth going forward, analysts who follow this stock expect the firm to do $0.67 in earnings per share this year followed by an impressive $0.90 per share in 2021. Projected revenue growth also looks very strong going forward. Suffice to say, based on these trends, we do not see any issue with the viability of the dividend at present.

Therefore, to conclude, when one takes into account Jerash's valuation, dividend, expected earnings growth and balance sheet, it seems evident that this firm will have a bright future. The double-digit percentage ROA metric also demonstrates that the firm has a high margin business on its hands. Let´s see what the third quarter numbers bring at the start of next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.