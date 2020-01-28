Stocks Yielding More Than Bonds Again

Summary

In the early summer of last year, the 10-Year Treasury Note was bid up considerably, resulting in it yielding less than the S&P 500's dividend yield.

Although the disparity between the two has shrunk from the August peak, that trend has generally continued in the months since then, though equities' surge into the end of the year saw bonds briefly yielding more in December.

Now, the spread between the S&P 500's dividend yield and that of the 10-Year is at its widest level in favor of the S&P 500 since October 10th.