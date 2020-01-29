Innovative Industrial Properties: A Lucrative Business Model But An Uncertain Future

I do not think IIPR investors are being adequately compensated for taking on these risks at IIPR's current price and dividend yield.

If cannabis is legalized, not only will IIPR's cash cow end, but their tenants may seek to exit their leases as those facilities will not be competitive.

But IIPR faces substantial risks because nearly all of their tenants are unprofitable when considering onerous Section 280E taxation.

Lucrative business model

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") which is focused on acquiring and leasing specialized properties leased to state-legal cannabis companies.

IIPR's business model is very lucrative due to current legal conditions. The company is able to earn a very strong spread between its capitalization rate and its cost of capital, resulting in rapidly rising per-share earnings and funds from operation.

IIPR primarily purchases cannabis cultivation facilities from state-legal cannabis companies and leases those businesses back to the cannabis company. In many cases, the value of these leases includes both the cost of the underlying property and also includes capital needed to improve the property for cannabis cultivation. Those properties are then leased back to their original owner in a long-term triple-net lease.

For example, earlier this month IIPR purchased a Virginia facility from privately-held Green Leaf Medical. The 82,000 square foot facility will be used for cannabis cultivation and for housing extraction equipment to extract cannabinoids from the cannabis to create products like edibles, vaporizer cartridges, and more. Under the terms of the deal, IIPR paid $11.8 million for the facility and will reimburse Green Leaf Medical for up to $8 million in facility improvements. This $8 million will be used to convert an existing structure into a specialized cannabis cultivation and extraction facility. Green Leaf Medical simultaneously entered into a long-term lease with IIPR to develop and operate the facility.

Financial terms of this lease were not disclosed, but IIPR has invested $511 million on 47 properties in 15 states and receives an average yield on investment of 13.3%. This is a very strong yield on IIPR's investments.

IIPR is able to earn strong investment yields because cannabis is federally illegal and cannabis companies have poor access to capital.

Borrower (Senior Secured Debt) Amount Duration Interest Rate Date Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) $100M 18-24 mo. 12.7-13.2% 1/23/20 Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) $300M 48 mo. 13% 12/20/19 Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) $73M 36 mo. 15% 12/20/19

Recent U.S.-facing cannabis debt deals. All debt was senior secured debt and this only includes deals that did not include warrants, for simplicity.

Even the best run cannabis companies in the United States pay very high interest rates on their debt. These companies can also have difficulty raising sufficient debt. Further, virtually all cannabis companies in the United States are losing money, putting access to capital at a premium. (It is very difficult to make money selling cannabis in the United States due to Section 280E taxation.)

As shown above, even the largest U.S. cannabis companies pay 13-15% interest when borrowing without dilution. These companies do not have access to cheap capital because cannabis is federally illegal and, therefore, U.S. banks will not lend to this business regardless of the strength of their balance sheet or operating business.

This allows IIPR to earn very attractive returns on its sale-and-leaseback deals. These returns are arguably significantly higher than IIPR would be able to return lending to equally-risky companies in other sectors. These high returns have driven IIPR's growth, with shares up 42% in the past year and dividends up 186% from $0.35/share in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $1.00/share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Uncertain future

As of January 27, investors can receive a forward dividend yield of 4.7% on an investment in IIPR. This is a reasonable return with bonds at only 1.6%, but may not adequately compensate investors for the risks inherent in IIPR's business model.

Risky tenants: IIPR's tenants are at a relatively high default risk when compared to REITs with similar dividend yields. Last month, Se Levanta posted an excellent list of IIPR's tenants. These tenants include large publicly-traded cannabis companies like Cresco Labs, Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF), and Vireo Health (OTCPK:VREOF), large privately-held cannabis companies like Grassroots Cannabis and PharmaCann, and smaller privately-held companies like Green Peak Innovations and Holistic Industries.

Since many of these companies are private, it is difficult to estimate their default risk. However, very few of these businesses are making money when considering the costs of Section 280E taxes:

Source: Author based on company filings. All figures in U.S. dollars. Assumes 25% Section 280E taxation, ignores Canadian accounting adjustments, uses most recent quarter available. IIPR portfolio is based on their third quarter filing.

The four companies above are among IIPR's only tenants that have publicly-available financial statements. Aside from Trulieve, each of these companies is losing money when ignoring IFRS fair value adjustments and when assuming 25% Section 280E taxation. It is probable that most or all of IIPR's privately-owned tenants are also losing money by this same metric.

IIPR's portfolio has a weighted average lease length of 15.4 years. Given that very few of their tenants are making a profit, it is unlikely that all of their tenants remain solvent for the next 15.4 years.

Source: IIPR third quarter 10-Q.

Specialized use: I believe that at least some of IIPR's tenants will become insolvent in the next 15 years. This would not be problematic if IIPR could easily recoup their investment by re-letting the property or by selling the property. Unfortunately, I do not think IIPR will be able to do that.

Most of IIPR's property purchases include significant tenant improvements. These improvements are typically used to convert an existing industrial building into a facility optimized for growing and processing cannabis. This is a specialized use in a niche industry: It is probable that IIPR will be unable to re-let to another cannabis tenant if their original tenant becomes insolvent. Most of these tenants operate in limited license states, meaning that there are not many other cannabis companies, and other cannabis companies already have their own facilities. Thus, it will be difficult for IIPR to find other cannabis tenants.

Without other cannabis tenants, it is likely IIPR will need to redevelop their properties or will need to sell the properties for ~their purchase price rather than their total price. This means that if one of IIPR's tenants becomes insolvent, IIPR is likely to recover at most 70 cents on the dollar of their investment when selling their properties.

Troubles with legalization: IIPR may suffer if cannabis is ever federally legalized. Their issues in this scenario are two-fold.

First, IIPR will no longer be able to earn their high cap rates on cannabis properties. Federal legalization of cannabis will open up the U.S. banking system to cannabis companies, and interim bills before legalization may also have this effect. As other financing options become available, cannabis companies will be able to demand better effective interest rates on leasebacks or will be able to forego leasebacks entirely. This will potentially "dry up" the supply of lucrative leaseback opportunities for IIPR and will force IIPR to accept lower cap rates.

Second, IIPR may suffer from tenants walking away from their properties if cannabis is federally legalized. The facilities that IIPR owns are not optimized for a federally-legal cannabis market - they are optimized only for a state-legal cannabis market.

Cannabis is federally illegal today. As a result, cannabis cannot be shipped across state lines. The federal government permits state legal cannabis within each state, but they do not permit interstate commerce of cannabis - it is strictly forbidden to ship cannabis between states.

Cannabis companies, therefore, build facilities optimized to service a single state's market. Returning to our earlier example, IIPR purchased an 82,000 square foot Virginia cultivation and extraction property from Green Leaf Medical on January 15, 2020. This facility will allow Green Leaf to grow cannabis and produce cannabis extracts (edibles, vape carts, and so on) for medical cannabis patients in Virginia - and perhaps recreational cannabis customers someday.

But this facility will be uncompetitive if cannabis is federally legal. Federal legalization will allow cannabis to be shipped across state lines. This will allow cannabis producers to use enormous cannabis production facilities to achieve economies of scale. In Canada, companies like Aurora (ACB), Aphria (APHA), and Canopy Growth (CGC) have enormous cultivation facilities producing at massive scale:

Company Cultivation Facility Square Feet Green Leaf Medical Richmond, VA 82,000 Aphria (Diamond) Leamington, ON, Canada 1,300,000 Canopy Growth Aldergrove, BC, Canada 1,300,000 Canopy Growth Delta, BC, Canada 1,600,000

If the federal government legalizes cannabis, U.S. cannabis companies will build enormous cultivation facilities akin to those seen in Canada. These facilities will be cheaper to operate than the existing hodge-podge of small production facilities in every state. This will reduce cannabis costs for consumers and will increase gross margins for cannabis companies.

It is unlikely that 82,000 square foot facilities will be able to compete on price with facilities that are ten or twenty times larger. It may be that these small facilities will not even be profitable to operate if cannabis is legalized - leading to IIPR's tenants to look for ways out of their leases and potentially leaving IIPR holding properties at inflated costs due to their now-worthless cannabis-specific improvements.

Thoughts

IIPR's business model has allowed them to sign long-term leases with high cap rates. Because of a dearth of other financing opportunities, cannabis companies have been flocking to IIPR and a handful of private cannabis REITs. However, it is unclear whether investors are being adequately compensated for the risks inherent in IIPR.

IIPR faces risks whether or not cannabis is federally legalized.

If cannabis remains federally illegal, IIPR's tenants face significant risks of going bankrupt. Due to Section 280E taxation, it is very difficult for U.S.-facing cannabis companies to produce real profits. The vast majority of IIPR's tenants are not profitable. It is likely that several or many of these companies will go bankrupt before IIPR's 15-year leases end. If their tenants go bankrupt, IIPR will have difficulty finding other cannabis tenants and is likely to sell their properties at a loss to non-cannabis buyers.

But if cannabis is federally legalized, IIPR still faces risks. They will no longer have the cash cow of enormous cap rates as cannabis companies will have better funding alternatives through traditional banking. IIPR will need to cut their cap rates to compete. Further, IIPR's current leases may be at risk as those facilities may not be competitive when interstate commerce of cannabis is legalized - cannabis cultivation is likely to consolidate into enormous, centralized cultivation facilities that achieve economies of scale. In that scenario, IIPR's tenants may look for ways out of their leases with IIPR, potentially leaving the company taking a loss on their now-outdated cannabis cultivation facilities.

In my view, a 4.7% dividend yield is inadequate compensation for taking of the risks that IIPR entails. I appreciate that cash flow-focused investors may want a way to play the growing cannabis industry, but IIPR does not offer enough returns to justify its substantial risks.

Happy investing!

