Commerce Clicks Off Another Quarter, But Value Is Hard To See

There's much to like about Commerce, but valuation isn't on the list, as these shares still look quite expensive.

Loan growth won't break records, but organic expansion into faster-growing markets seems to be going well and Commerce can leverage a very low-cost deposit base to support lending growth.

Commerce had an okay fourth quarter, with good performance in spread income, but higher expenses and a modest miss at the pre-provision and core income to common shareholders lines.

I admit that Commerce Bancshares’ (CBSH) valuation is a puzzle to me. I appreciate the virtues of a bank with very strong fee-generating businesses, low asset sensitivity, and strong core operations in a challenging part of the cycle like this, but the market seems to value that to an excessive degree in the case of Commerce. Not that it has hurt performance, though, as these shares have been a standout performer in the space going back as far as 15 years (with respectable outperformance since my last update as well).

I’m still not comfortable with the valuation, and that’s pretty much a deal-breaker for me. But as far as investors who are/were already comfortable with the valuation here, I don’t really see anything in the fourth quarter results that should shift sentiment.

Some Good, Some Bad In The Fourth Quarter

Commerce shares had a decent pop after earnings, though the underlying earnings didn’t actually look all that strong to me. The beat on net interest margin was impressive, and I think it will prove durable, but the underlying core performance didn’t keep pace.

Revenue fell 1% yoy and less than 1% qoq, beating expectations by a modest amount. Net interest income was down 5% yoy and less than 1% qoq, but beat expectations by about 2% on a combination of better net interest margin (down 22bp yoy and 7bp qoq, beating by about 5bp) and stronger earning asset growth (up 3% yoy and 2% qoq, beating by more than half a percent).

Core fee income rose 5% yoy and declined less than 1% qoq, missing expectations by about 2% but some sell-side numbers may well have include the sale of the corporate trust business (even though by most definitions, gains on business sales aren’t “core”). Card revenue was weak this quarter, declining 8% yoy and qoq.

Core operating expenses rose more than 3% yoy and more than 2% qoq, coming in about 1% higher than expected and pushing the efficiency ratio from the mid-50%’s into the high-50%’s (58%). Core pre-provision profit declined more than 6% yoy and 4% qoq, missing expectations by less than 1%. Provision expense was higher than expected, the tax rate was slightly lower than expected, and the average shares outstanding was higher than expected, but core net income to common was about 2% below expectations – a modest miss in my book.

Decent Balance Sheet Growth With A Compelling Cost Base

Commerce was one of the relatively few banks to exceed expectations for loan growth, with average loan balances increasing more than 3% yoy and 1% qoq. Commerce saw healthy C&I lending growth (up 2% qoq) and very solid mortgage growth (up 5%), helping to offset modest decreases in CRE and construction (both down around 2%).

Higher paydowns and stiffer competition in CRE lending is nothing new in the banking sector these days, but Commerce definitely had a better-than-average quarter in C&I lending, leading me to believe the company’s efforts to expand its commercial/middle-market lending franchise into new markets like Nashville, Indianapolis, Dallas, Houston, and Cincinnati are going rather well.

Commerce isn’t immune to challenges on the yield side, though, with loan yields declining 25bp yoy and 24bp qoq.

Deposits rose less than 1% yoy and a bit more than 2% qoq on an average balance basis. Non-interest-bearing deposits declined almost 2% yoy, but rose 4%. Interest-bearing deposit costs remain below many banks’ total deposit cost, rising 11bp yoy but falling 6bp to 0.58%, while total deposit costs rose 8bp yoy and fell 5bp qoq to just 0.40%. Commerce still has a very low loan/deposit ratio, allowing the company to be quite aggressive on deposit pricing when it chooses to; in fact, the non-interest-bearing deposits alone can support close to half of the loan book.

Credit doesn’t concern me. The provision expense was higher than expected and net charge-offs were also higher than expected, boosted in part by the C&I and card lending operations, but the overall levels aren’t troubling and the level of non-performing loans is quite low.

The Outlook

Helped in no small part by organic expansion into growth markets (Tennessee, Texas, et al), I think Commerce can do fine with loan growth next year – probably something on the lower end of the low-to-mid single-digits. I’m also not really worried about the cost structure or spreads, though I think positive operating leverage will still prove challenging to achieve.

Not much really changes in my modeling. I don’t see Commerce achieving pre-provision profit growth in 2020, but growth should return in 2021 and expand thereafter. On a core earnings basis, I see very low single-digit growth over the next five years and low single-digit growth over the long term – consistent with my prior model and around two-thirds the growth rate established over the past 20 years.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings, ROTCE-driven P/TBV, and a PE-based methodology, I can’t find support for today’s price, let alone a higher prospective target price. Even so, this is unquestionably a high-quality bank, combining a conservative management team and a fortress-quality deposit base. That’s all worth a lot, but I think that is amply reflected in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.